Fresh off the finale of Disney’s Star Wars show Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram is joining the cast of Lady in the Lake, a new series based on Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The Emmy nominee is set to star alongside Natalie Portman (Black Swan and the MCU's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder) in the Apple Original and Endeavor Content series created and directed by Alma Har’el.

Apple TV+ announced yesterday that Ingram will be playing the role of Cleo Sherwood in the upcoming mystery-thriller series. She joins an expanding ensemble cast which also includes Y’Lan Noel (The First Purge), Mikey Madison (Better Things), and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things). The actor, who is known for more than her imposing Inquisitor Reva opposite Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the hit Star Wars series, received her first Emmy nomination for her role in the award-winning limited series The Queen’s Gambit. Ingram’s character Jolene was a fan favorite in the popular Netflix original series, which also won Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice, and AFI awards. Ingram's feature film experience includes Lady Macduff opposite Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Apple/A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, in addition to roles in Micheal Bay's Ambulance and The Same Storm, which is directed by Peter Hedges and just premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Ingram’s character. The series, which is currently in production and filming in Maryland, marks Portman’s first foray into television, as well as director Har’el’s first television project.

The director is most known for her film Honey Boy, which won her the Sundance 2019 Special Jury Directing Award for Craft & Vision and received four Independent Spirit Awards nominations including Best Director. The movie, starring Shai LaBeouf and Noah Jupe, made her the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film.

The series is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America while Endeavor Content serves as the studio. Har’el also executive produces alongside partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa. The series is also executive produced by Portman, Sophie Mas, Nathan Ross, the late Jean-Marc Vallée, Julie Gardner, Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge.