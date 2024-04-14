The Big Picture The Wire challenged the typical cop show formula by highlighting both cops and criminals with empathy, inspired by real Baltimore experiences.

The ensemble cast included real public officials in cameo roles, grounding the series in authentic Baltimore history and events.

Despite low ratings, The Wire sparked important discussions on law enforcement, education, and structural inequalities.

While discussions about the nature of policing have always been a hotly discussed issue within the United States, television shows about cops have also been the bedrock that the industry was built on. Much of the stylized nature of modern television was inspired by the artistic approach that Michael Mann took to procedural programming with his classic series Miami Vice, and shows like Monk, Castle, Criminal Minds, and NCIS continue to be very popular in syndication. While these programs have certainly made use of a formula that has made them widely accessible, they don’t present the rigors of policing in a manner that could be deemed authentic. However, the research and insight David Simon brought to his HBO series The Wire created one of the most accurate cop shows of all time.

What Is ‘The Wire’ About?

While HBO aired no shortage of highly influential drama shows in the early 21st century, The Wire stood out among cop procedurals because of its inventive use of layered storytelling. Set in modern-day Baltimore, The Wire attempted to evoke empathy by showing the concurrent efforts made by both cops and criminals to advance their interests; by analyzing the cyclical nature of the illegal drug trade, Simon was able to identify sympathetic characters on both sides of the law. The first season of The Wire almost exclusively focuses on the investigation by Baltimore Detective Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) and his partner William Moreland (Wendell Pierce) as they attempt to pin down the drug lord Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris) and his second-in-command, Stringer Bell (Idris Elba). It becomes evident early on that disrupting Avon’s operation will have a trickle-down effect that impacts all levels of Baltimore’s infrastructure.

Although the first run of episodes set up the core conflict of the series, each subsequent season of The Wire delves deeper into aspects of Baltimore’s infrastructure. The second season ditched much of the main cast in order to show the plight of the dock secretary-treasurer Frank Sobotka (Chris Bauer), who struggled to maintain his integrity once the city’s port system became infested with smuggling operations. Season 3 analyzes the impact of local elections through the rise of the ambitious mayoral candidate, Tommy Carcetti (Aiden Gillen), who aims to replace the corrupt institution of the incumbent Mayor Clarence Royce (Glynn Turman). The fourth season examines how the fragile city politics led to consequences within the school system, and the fifth season takes a step back to examine how local journalists perceive the show’s events with ambitions of their own.

Although the series has its fair share of shocking moments, The Wire was inspired by Simon’s real experience as a reporter covering the crime beat in Baltimore. After observing the failings of his local police department and the city’s inability to rehabilitate former drug users, Simon stated that he wanted to make a show that criticized the governmental creation of “war zones where the only economic engine is the self-perpetuating drug trade.” Journalists in the Baltimore area have praised the series for exploring “a more mundane world of hundreds of thousands of ordinary Baltimoreans with more ordinary problems.”

‘The Wire’ Is Based on Real People

One of the greatest strengths of The Wire is its incredible ensemble cast; the series provided breakout roles for actors like Michael B. Jordan and Lance Reddick, and created a truly balanced ensemble with no one leading character. Although the ensemble was effectively utilized because of the show’s excellent writing, many real public officials and police officers play themselves in The Wire. Despite not being known as professional actors, former Maryland Governor Robert L. Ehrlich Jr., Baltimore Sun journalist David Ettlin, radio host Mark Steiner, and Howard County Executive Ken Ulman all make cameo appearances in The Wire. This helped the series ground itself in an authentic history of Baltimore, suggesting that the show’s events aren’t that far off from reality.

Few stars of The Wire gained more popularity from the show than the late great Michael K. Williams, but the character of Omar Little was based on a real person. During his experience covering crime in Baltimore, Simon met the former drug dealer Donnie Andrews, who subsequently became an armed robber who targeted other dealers. After recovering from his drug addiction and completing his prison sentence, Andrews became a consultant on The Wire, and aided Simon in depicting an accurate version of the city’s rehabilitation structure. Donnie’s amazing story inspired Omar’s path to heroism and shocking demise in the fifth season of The Wire, which has been regarded as one of the show’s best storylines.

‘The Wire’ Is an Important Conversation Starter

While The Wire was met with critical acclaim during its five-season run, it didn’t reap significant ratings success and failed to receive a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Best Drama Series. Nonetheless, The Wire has many prominent fans within the political scene, with former U.S. President Barack Obama citing it as his favorite show. Comparing the show’s depiction of criminal rehabilitation to his own experiences as a lawmaker, the former President stated that “the most moving sections of The Wire was that whole depiction of the schools in Baltimore and public schools.” Ironically, the show’s depiction of policing procedures was also praised by Obama’s political rival, Senator John McCain.

Although the series ended after its fifth season, The Wire continues to spark discussion about the role of law enforcement and structural inequalities. Educators have praised the series for showing how vulnerable students are left without resources in public schools, and law professors have used the show as an example when discussing criminal cases. In crafting a series both dramatically satisfying and startlingly empathetic, Simon allowed The Wire to open its viewers’ eyes to some of the most pressing issues of the era. It continues to serve as an important piece of both education and entertainment.

