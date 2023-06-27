“I’ll just tell you this: God hates doctors. He truly does.” Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) says, jaded, in Season 4, Episode 12 of Scrubs. That may be true, but people certainly don’t hate TV shows about doctors. Medical shows of all varieties have dominated American viewing habits for decades. We consume these shows without regard to genre or format. Dr. Pimple Popper, M.A.S.H., Doogie Howser, or ER, American eyeballs will be there. But which medical series is actually the most accurate, according to doctors themselves? The answer might surprise you.

Why Are We So Drawn to Medical TV Shows?

It’s unclear why the pull of these shows is so strong. There’s an argument to be made that people enjoy watching stories of things that terrify them. There’s an adrenaline rush in being a danger voyeur from a safe vantage point. Health issues are an inevitable danger lurking in every choice, year, and strand of DNA. Then, there’s the train wreck theory. People can’t take their eyes off chaos and destruction wherever they encounter it, and medical crises are just an example. Either way, medical shows skew procedural in format, making them at least easy to dip in and out of.

How the medical profession as depicted on television is far more exciting than the life of those in the field. No one is sitting down in front of their television to watch forty-five minutes of doctors sitting around filling out paperwork and calling insurance companies on the phone, after all. All medical shows take some liberties with just how true-to-life these depictions are, and some of the most popular shows rank among the worst for accuracy.

Which Medical Show Is Actually the Most Accurate In Its Depiction?

Doctors consistently rate Scrubs as the most accurate depiction of doctors at work. It may be surprising for the show sometimes described as a live-action cartoon, but the thirty-minute workplace sitcom speaks to many aspects of real-life doctoring most medical shows leave out. Sometimes described as a live-action cartoon, Scrubs is not a documentary, but it makes room for reality without the pressure of constant drama and urgency.

Scrubs follows protagonist John Dorian, better known as JD (Zach Braff), as he struggles through his first year as a medical resident at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. The show’s wholesome authenticity really comes down to J.D.’s character and for good reason. Showrunner Bill Lawrence got the idea for the show from his real-life friend Jonathan Doris, while the latter was himself a resident in his doctor training. Lawrence continued consulting with working doctors throughout the show’s decade-long run.

'Scrubs' Doesn't Reach for the Same Stereotypes as Other Medical Shows

Image via NBC

In many shows, the doctor is a larger-than-life figure with almost supernatural talents. House M.D. is noted to be fairly accurate on the medical details of the rare conditions it features, but its representation of regular life for doctors couldn’t be further from the truth. Dr. Greg House (Hugh Laurie) was as famous for his ability to solve the most impossible of medical mysteries as he was for his bad attitude. No matter how ridiculous his antics, he was never fired because his mind was too unparalleled to lose. Doogie Howser was literally about a fourteen-year-old doctor (Neil Patrick Harris). These characters, much like their similarly troped counterparts in the detective and superhero genres, are used as a plot device known as deus ex machina, which refers to a seemingly insurmountable problem that is suddenly resolved by some powerful force.

Scrubs does its best to eschew the deus ex machina role of the doctor in its storylines. One reason it can do this is the fact that the medical conditions of the patients are not mysteries for the residents of Sacred Heart to solve, tangential to the real bread and butter of workplace bildungsroman. The Season 4 quote for which this article is named is an example of the show’s outright rejection of the god in the machine. In this scene, Cox is explaining to JD and his fellow resident Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) that doctors should never promise patients anything because sometimes they can do absolutely everything right and still lose the patient. Patients die rather frequently at Sacred Heart, often with no fanfare at all.

'Scrubs' Accurately Portrays the Life of a Medical Resident

Many medical shows pick up the story of their all-powerful doctors after they’ve earned their white coats, prestigious reputation, and near-magical abilities to solve mysteries and heal the sick. Not so with Scrubs. Scrubs introduces its protagonists as they begin their residencies–the apprenticeship period between graduating from medical school and becoming a fully licensed doctor. Inexperienced interns could never handle the pressure of the emergency departments depicted in ER and Chicago Med, after all.

A testament to its reputation as a live-action cartoon, many sequences are accompanied by voice-over narration of JD’s internal monologue. Many doctors point to this running commentary as the single most accurate part of the show. JD’s thoughts reveal his fears and insecurities, establishing from the start that he will not be an all-powerful hero. Viewers get an inside look at the very first time this set of green doctors performs procedures on actual patients. They aren’t always perfect. As the junior doctors improve professionally, they face setbacks in their personal lives as they struggle to balance the incredible demands of their position with the rest of their lives.

Despite tropes of the workplace sitcom operating to the contrary, Scrubs thrives in its depictions of all the ways being a young doctor is unlike any other job. The average Scrubs viewer likely has never worked the 36-hour marathon shifts to which doctors in training are regularly subjected. Yet even in depictions of such harrowing circumstances, the show forces viewers to see these characters as undeniably relatable. Who wouldn’t, amid a more than full-day’s shift, swipe a snack from a sleeping patient’s tray?

'Scrubs' Depicts the More Competitive Aspects of Working in a Hospital

Image via NBC

Related somewhat to the debunking of the deus ex machina from earlier, Scrubs does a great job of shining a light on the pettier side of working in a hospital. In some ways, the ways the residents interact with each other and the other hospital staff is reminiscent of high school students. There are cliques and tacit competition to garner favor with mentors and attendings. Individuals with more power wage it capriciously against others. Todd the Surgeon (Robert Maschio), for example, is extremely particular about the music playing in the surgical theater while he’s operating. According to Scrubs, the choice of accompaniment falls, as it does when in a car on a road trip, with the person driving. Surgeon picks the music.

In Scrubs, as in life, medical professionals operate within tightly regulated specialties. Where many other shows sacrifice accuracy in the name of minimizing the number of actors on screen at one time, Scrubs does its best not to put the characters in situations they wouldn’t face in real life. Where the nurses of Grey’s Anatomy are rarely seen except for their romantic subplots, Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), Head of Nursing, is arguably the most competent person in the entire hospital. Where Dr. House might waltz into a patient room and perform a lumbar puncture whenever he feels like it, Dr. Kelso will force JD to drop everything he’s doing to perform one on a hospital donor (Season 2, Episode 1). The show leans into stereotypes for professionals of various specialties, and stereotypes exist for a reason.

All shows centered on the workplace exploration of power dynamics, but Scrubs says a lot with a little. The interns have two primary supervisors, the cynical-bordering-on-evil Dr. Kelso (Ken Jenkins), Chief of Medicine, and sarcastic-but-secretly a-big-softie Dr. Cox, Head Attending. Kelso shows little compassion for anyone, patient, employee, or otherwise. In the pilot, he tells JD that the interns are nothing more than a set of scrubs to him, replaceable. Cox exaggerates his misanthropic personality but comes to (sometimes literal) blows with Kelso over the proper treatment plans. Cox’s primary interest in his work is the health of his patients, but Kelso can only really care about the health of the hospital’s finances. Neither is kind to any of the main characters, but they must learn how to handle these two men differently. JD’s series-long feud with the janitor (Neil Flynn) warps the expected power balance, where viewers expect JD to wield more power. The janitor acts as JD’s own personal roadrunner, besting him at every turn.

The Characters of 'Scrubs' Get to Have Meaningful Relationships, Too

It wouldn’t be a great workplace show without a little spice. Name a relationship trope and Scrubs has probably explored it. The show always maintained the integrity of its half-hour comedy genre, never slipping into erotica set in a hospital (looking at you, Grey’s). Not that there’s anything wrong with such shows — unless the romances they depict are wildly unethical. In real life, doctors could never hook up with their patients like Izzie and Denny in Grey’s, and romance with a student like Natalie and Jeff in Chicago Med would be forbidden.

All the show’s central characters have meaningful romantic relationships, all irrevocably impacted by their career. JD and Elliot engage in an on-again-off-again relationship that may annoy but is not unethical, as they are equals. Even the brief love triangle between Turk (Donald Faison), Cox, and Carla avoids impropriety by removing any direct supervisory roles from the mix. We see Cox’s marriage to Jordan (Christa Miller) deteriorate, in part because of the demands his job places have on his time, mind, body, and spirit. This is a tragic and all too common occurrence.

Not only did Scrubs prove that series in search of Truth are not limited to drama, but that the pursuit of that drama is often what makes medical shows inaccurate and unrealistic to the true profession on which they’re based. By creating imperfect characters struggling through training in their chosen profession, allowing poor health outcomes for patients, and minding ethical rules to some extent, Bill Lawrence created a show that doctors can both relate and relax to.

All episodes of Scrubs are available to stream on Hulu. Creator Bill Lawrence has also called a reunion “inevitable,” so hopefully there are even more to come.