With the uptick in binge culture due to the increase of streaming giants, such as Netflix and HBO, there are an endless amount of television shows at your fingertips. Instead of waiting every week to catch up on programming, these entertainment companies allow you to stream a show, whenever and wherever you want, which allows for the mass consumption of television series.

In order to increase viewership, these networks strive to create shows that can be binged in one sitting, due to the intensity, characters, twists, and cliffhangers. These television shows, chosen by Redditors on r/television, are some of the best examples of series that hook viewers in from the first scene and don’t stop until the finale.

10 'Dexter' (2006-2013)

Image via Showtime

The Showtime series, Dexter revolves around the titular character, Dexter Morgan, a blood splatter expert and a psychopath, who murders those who commit wrongs. The plot of the series follows Dexter as he navigates his secret and comes face to face with other serial killers and criminals.

RELATED: Underrated Animated Shows to Binge on Netflix

“The uniqueness of the show and the way it allowed users to empathize and root for a psychopath makes it exceptionally compelling. “It was so good and unlike anything I’d ever seen at that point in my life. I loved the acting and the characters”, said Ilovepickles11212.

9 '24' (2001-2010)

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

Using a real time narrative, 24 delves into the life of agent Jack Bauer, where he deals with preventing and dealing with terrorists. Each season of the show acts as one day in which an event happens, whether it be a nuclear war situation or an assassination attempt.

Sufficient_Creme6961 describes it as “easily the best adrenaline driven pure action show of all time. The definition of addicting tv”. With every episode more packed with action than the last, many view 24 as one of the most bingeable shows of all time.

8 'Silo' (2023-)

Image via Apple TV+

The Apple Original series, Silo, surrounds those living in an underground silo in a toxic dystopian world, who are governed by a set of regulations. The protagonist, an engineer named Juliette begins to uncover the secrets of the world after the untimely death of her colleague.

RELATED: 'Silo' and 9 Other Best Dystopian Sci-Fi Shows Based on Books

The science fiction drama has been deemed addicting due to its slow-burn unraveling of a mystery that is revealed little by little through the season. Silo also navigates through interconnected narrative structures and complex character arcs, aided by strong acting by lead, Rebecca Ferguson, to provide an addicting experience.

7 'Mr. Robot' (2015)

Image via USA Network

Mr. Robot stars Oscar-winner Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, an antisocial cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker, who is recruited by a mysterious group to bring down corporate America.

The series is exceptionally creative and provides movie-quality writing, cinematography, and characterization, which allows for it to be binged in a short amount of time. As well, the criminality aspect of the show regarding hacker circles may entrance viewers.

6 'From' (2022-)

Image via MGM+

The mystery horror series, From, revolves around a small community who struggle to leave the town when a series of haunted forces keep them from leaving. The show mixes thriller, mystery, and horror to concoct an adrenaline pumping atmosphere.

RELATED: The 10 Best Original Teen Shows on Netflix, Ranked

The series has flown under the radar due to its smaller production, but it succeeds in its twists and storytelling to make it seem like a bigger show, having even been given appraisal by Stephen King. “I really dug the premise and thought the execution was spot on”, commented TollboothXL.

5 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Image via AMC

Regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time, Breaking Bad pursues high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, who teams up with his former student, Jesse Pinkman to make and distribute methamphetamine after he discovers that he has inoperable lung cancer.

In part due to the plot, writing, and the spectacular performances by the leads, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad has been known as one of the most addictive television series of all time.

4 'Battlestar Galactica' (2004-2009)

Image via Sky One

Battlestar Galactica, the award-winning science fiction series, surrounds the Galactica force as they protect the last of humanity from the Cylons, evil machines, and journey towards the unknown Earth.

With its fast-paced start and use of philosophical concepts through fantasy, viewers refer to Battlestar Galactica as one of the most addictive television series of all time. “Tons of story unfolding [and] a cliffhanger almost every episode” allows Battlestar Galactica to entrance viewers from the first moments, explains Starbuck522.

3 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Image via Max

The medieval fantasy series, Game of Thrones, revolves around the quest of different families and clans as they attempt to claim the Iron Throne and be the ruler of Westeros, a fictional continent. The series features several different storylines and a ludicrous amount of characters, which shapes it to be one of the biggest television fandoms of all time.

RELATED: The Most Underrated Shows Worth Binge-Watching on Max

As KingRemoStar describes, “Game of Thrones is the only series I’ve seen twice and will eventually go for my 3rd watch”. Through the betrayals to the grand battles, Game of Thrones acts as a spectacle rather than a television series at times, immersing the viewers into the world to create an addictive and bingeable series.

2 'Dark' (2017-2020)

Image via Netflix

The German Netflix series, Dark, follows residents of a small German town who look to explore the cause of a missing child. As the series unfolds, it reveals several estranged, yet interconnected families, who boast a time traveling scheme.

Critics and viewers lauded the series complex storyline and its use of suspense, making it one of the most addicting shows to start. The bingeability is emphasized by StefanOro who stayed “in [his] room for 3–4 days all day, watching until the last episode”.

1 'Lost' (2004-2010)

Image via ABC

Lost is a drama series that surrounds the lives of various individuals who end up on an island after their plane crashes. The show surrounds the mysteries held by the vast amount of characters and the secrets of the island, while remaining at a fast pace.

“In terms of obsessiveness, most definitely Lost. I would watch it live while recording it, then rewatch it right away, then go online to discuss”, penned Yinanization. Studies have even calculated how the unpredictability of Lost, as the plot slowly unravels one episode at a time, creates a sense of addiction.

NEXT: 10 Underrated TV Shows That No One Talks About, According to Reddit