Compared to movies that are already a part of something big and popular (including famous cinematic universes like Marvel or DC's), aiming for an ambitious approach to a film is usually a risky thing to do because it can go wrong in many ways.

Whether we are talking precarious narrative, gigantic budgets, or unconventional directing, many films — and the visionaries behind them — have proven, time and time again, that taking a leap of faith is one of the best ways to start a project; while this can go terribly wrong, it can also go incredibly right. From Cloud Atlas to The Lords of the Rings franchise, Redditors share what are, in their opinions, some of the most ambitious movies.

10 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Tom Hanks, this science fiction feature directed by Tom Tykwer and the Wachowskis travels through space and time. It spans five centuries, exploring how six people's souls are reborn, renewing their bonds to one another throughout time.

With a complex and incredibly clever narrative, Cloud Atlas is regarded as one of the most challenging films on the platform, with Rswany saying that it is "a good one from more recent times." According to realinvalidname, "it’s not just the production, it’s also the enormous emotional and narrative scope, and the attempt to adapt an infamously “unadaptable” novel (largely successfully)."

9 'Russian Ark' (2002)

Image via Wellspring Media

An incredible Russian drama that is as compelling as it is visually alluring, Russian Ark — an underrated film recommended by Steven Spielberg — depicts a French marquis (Sergei Dreiden) as he makes his way through a stunning maze of hallways, theaters, and ballrooms at a reception for a Persian ambassador.

There are many reasons why Aleksandr Sokurov's Russian Ark is extraordinary, and Hahum highlights a solid few: "[87-minute] one-shot throughout 33 rooms of the Russian Hermitage Museum featuring 2,000 actors and three orchestras. The first three takes failed and they only had enough daylight and battery power for one more, and they got it."

8 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Directed by Ron Howard, Apollo 13 recounts a stressful lunar space mission in which an oxygen tank explodes, and the scheduled moon landing is called off. Starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon, this intense drama is undoubtedly well-crafted and masterfully acted.

Much of the 1995 film was filmed onboard NASA's KC-135, one of the earliest versions of aircraft to be utilized for a zero-gravity maneuver, and that alone makes it incredibly monumental. "Apollo 13 zero g scenes look so good because they were filmed on a vomit comet," a Redditor said.

7 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

James Cameron's iconic Titanic is based on real-life events, too. Inspired by the accounts of the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912, the American disaster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as one of the most unforgettable on-screen couples remains a very talked-about movie.

On top of its undeniable cultural impact, the 1997 featureis also known for its gigantic production: "Titanic has such cultural saturation that you forget how MASSIVE that production was," Pherllerp replied when someone mentioned Cameron's film on the platform. "Truly a work of monumental work of art."

6 'Boyhood' (2014)

Image via IFC Films

In Richard Linklater's Boyhood, viewers are introduced to a child named Mason (Ellar Coltrane), his parents (Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke), and his sister (Lorelei Linklater), witnessing his upbringing through his own eyes. What makes the 2014 movie stand out from the others in the coming-of-age genre is the fact that it was filmed with the same cast over the course of 12 years.

When asked what is the most ambitious movie ever, photog_in_nc argued that it is definitely Linklater's endearing and moving picture, which followed the stars in real-time as they slowly aged: "Linklater took 11 years to make this, allowing Ellar Coltrane to age from childhood to adolescence over the course of the film. And made for a mere $4M."

5 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962)

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the classics, David Lean's Lawrence of Arabia remains a groundbreaking, epic piece of cinema today. In the 1962 movie, Peter O'Toole's British Lieutenant, T.E. Lawrence is sent to Arabia to track down Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and bridge the Arabs and the British in their fight against the Turks.

"Shot on 70mm an absolute epic of a movie," mustgetmoresleep said, suggesting viewers to watch the film in the cinema if they ever get to chance to. "the pictures are stunning but the score adds so much to it," the user added while also making the valid point of noting how "an absolute beast of a unit" a 70mm camera is and how admirable it is that they had to "drag it all over the desert."

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Image via United Artists

Apocalypse Now is definitely another one for the books. The haunting Francis Ford Coppola war epic is set in 1970 Vietnam and revolves around a Captain's (Martin Sheen) trippy quest to find and kill Colonel Kurtz (played by Marlon Brando), a once-promising commander who has gone entirely out of his mind.

According to the original poster (KobraKay87), the iconic 1979 film is a great example of a highly ambitious flick. In their own words, it is "an epic yet problematic production from start to finish with Coppola going insane during it," as seen in the documentary The Heart of Darkness, which "gives a deep insight into that."

3 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Now, it would be impossible to list ambitious movies without mentioning Stanley Kubrick's name; at least, that is what users on the website seem to think as well. 2001: A Space Odyssey is one of the filmmaker's most known, and it follows a spacecraft's journey to Jupiter after finding a mysterious artifact buried under the lunar surface.

A highly influential science fiction movie that examines the evolution of humanity and the technology that surrounds us, the slow-paced 1968 film deserves a place on this list. "I like the jesting theory that NASA did hire Kubrick to fake the moon landing. But Kubrick, being the perfectionist he is, insisted that they shoot on location," Seahearn4 joked.

2 'The Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001-2003)

Image via New Line Cinema

Starting off with The Fellowship of the Ring, this iconic trilogy is one of the most groundbreaking in fantasy cinema. Based on J. R. R. Tolkien's books of the same name, The Lord of the Rings introduced audiences to a mesmerizing world never seen before, stunning visuals, and wonderful characters to match.

There seems to be no doubt that Peter Jackson's films are assuredly some of the most innovative and ambitious. "Over three years of pre-production created a living [Middle-earth] on film. The greatest modern cinematic achievement," AdEast9167 wrote. ELFcubed added that the films are "a masterclass on adaptation and streamlining elements to make it more cinematically paced and plotted."

1 The Upcoming 'Megalopolis'

Not only has Francis Ford Coppola delivered some of the most influential and ambitious flicks to date, but he is also doing it again. For all we know, the filmmaker's upcoming work, which counts on a talented ensemble cast, focuses on the aftermath and reconstruction of New York City following a disaster that wrecked the city.

While Megalopolis has wrapped production, it has yet to have an exact release date (though it is scheduled to be released in 2024 with a tie-in graphic novel). Nonetheless, there is no doubt that the director's passion project, which has been years in the making, is a highly anticipated one for worldwide cinephiles. "Francis Ford Coppola has spent 40 years and $100 million of his own money trying to make Megalopolis. We will see what the end result ends up being," Freerange1098 commented.

