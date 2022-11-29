With the recent premiere of Strange World (2022), the Walt Disney Corporation has released 61 animated movies since 1937. The majority of these films have gone down in history as some of the most beloved and long-lasting animated films ever made. A major part of this success is due to the talent behind their iconic characters, including strong writing, stellar animation, and top-notch voice actors.

However, not every character can be a win. Several Disney characters would rather be forgotten by fans, usually due to the writing and/or voice acting crossing from endearing to annoying for children and adults alike.

Tito - 'Oliver & Company' (1988)

Before Cheech Marin voiced Banzai in The Lion King, he first appeared in Disney as the voice of Tito the Chihuahua in their modern re-telling of Oliver Twist. As a member of Fagin's dog gang, he tries to help his master avoid his debts to the loan-shark, Bill Sykes, by stealing valuables for him to pawn. Despite his size, Tito's abrasive attitude ensures that he is always heard.

Tito's issue is that he combines multiple annoying character traits into one small package. His spitfire attitude harkens to the little guy who thinks he's invincible, and his constant flirtation towards female dogs too suave. Fortunately, the other canine characters are present to balance him out, and his back and forth with the poodle voiced by Bette Midler leads to a funny resolution.

Phil - 'Hercules' (1997)

In their attempt to make Hercules a commercial hit in order to make Treasure Planet, directors John Musker and Ron Clements combined classic tropes from sports and superhero films. This is best seen in the character of Philoctetes, or Phil to his friends. Voiced by Danny DeVito, this out of shape satyr is an expert on training heroes in the hopes that one day one of his pupils will be recognized by the gods.

Sadly, not even this decent motivation or the artistic talent of supervising animator Eric Goldberg can salvage Phil as a character. When he's not training or encouraging Hercules, he's lusting after women to an uncomfortable degree. DeVito's performance usually devolves into a loud, obnoxious rage, and his song "One Last Hope," is the worst because he can't sing.

Terk - 'Tarzan' (1999)

As the last film of the Disney Renaissance, Tarzan offers audiences a glimpse of the techniques of the decade mingling with the new ideas of the Post Renaissance. One of those was a glimpse at the type of side-characters to expect in the form of Terk. This young gorilla was created to give Tarzan a friend among his gorilla community, but a number of factors had audiences wishing Clayton would shoot her.

Terk tries to be the complete package of tomboy best friend, cool older sister, and joke-slinging sidekick. As a result, every time she's on-screen, it's like she's competing with the other characters to be the most memorable, which results in her feeling obnoxious. This is exasperated by Rosie O'Donnell's performance, which sounds more aggressive than her peers, and strips what little charm was there.

B.E.N - 'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Treasure Planet remains the most expensive traditionally animated film ever made, and one of Disney's largest box-office bombs. This is due to a lot of experimental technology that was used in its creation. This included B.E.N (short for Bio-Electronic Navigator), a robot stand in for Ben Gunn from the original Treasure Island, animated entirely in CGI.

While B.E.N doesn't show up until the film's last act, his impact on its quality is far-reaching. He causes more problems than he solves, primarily due to saying every other line as loud and obnoxious as possible. The majority of B.E.N's scenes were used in the movie's trailer closer to release, which likely helped contribute to the film's poor release.

Sisu - 'Raya and The Last Dragon' (2021)

In the land of Kumandra, the dragon Sisu saved the world from the parasitic Druun using a gem containing the world's dragon-magic. Five hundred years later, the gem is shattered, and the Druun return to plunge the world into chaos. A young woman named Raya eventually finds Sisu and asks for her help in saving the world, but learns that the dragon isn't as impressive as legends say.

Rather than a noble dragon, Sisu is presented as a quirky, socially awkward character who does more harm for the story than good. Her dialogue is terrible and primarily consists of anachronisms and painful puns. In terms of the story, she is meant to be the trusting counterpart to Raya's cynicism, but Sisu blindly trusting others constantly gets everyone intro trouble.

Koda - 'Brother Bear' (2003)

Writing for a child-character often turns into a gamble, as it is very easy for them to flip form endearing to annoying. Among Disney, the character that best shows this is Koda, the bear cub from Brother Bear. While his relationship with Kenai is the emotional crux of the movie, it falls apart if you don't care about him, which is easy to do.

Koda's biggest problem is that he's written like that annoying kid that you want to shut up. He's hyperactive, always moving, makes anachronistic jokes that don't fit the setting, and tries to act tough. Perhaps it wouldn't be so bad if he took a breath every now and again, but the only time he's quiet is during action or emotional sequences.

Zini - 'Dinosaur' (2000)

After the success of Robin Williams' performance as the Genie in Aladdin, all animated films tried to recapture that magic with their own wise-cracking sidekick. Disney was no exception to this trend, which quickly infected an ambitious documentary-style film about dinosaurs. This manifested in a lemur voiced by Jak and Daxter voice actor, Max Casella.

Everything that comes out of Zini's mouth is an anachronistic zinger, usually in the form of a terrible pickup line. This results in tonal whiplash. One moment, the film shows the characters struggling to survive in hostile landscapes, then the next Zini is calling himself, "the love monkey". Finally, he comes across as superfluous compared to his family members, who all contribute to the story in at least one way.

Hugo - 'The Hunchback of Noter Dame' (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one of Disney's darkest films. In order to achieve the grand scale and dark themes they wanted, the production crew had to make some concessions to Disney, among which included a trio of comedic gargoyles named Victor, Hugo, and Laverne. All three of them have their moments, but Hugo, voiced by Jason Alexander, is easily the worst.

Hugo's role in the trio is the short obnoxious one who gets reactions out of the prim and proper Victor and the elderly Laverne. And that's it: Hugo spends the entire film making obnoxious anachronistic jokes, ranging from gambling with pigeons to fart jokes. However, he also flirts with Esmeralda's goat, Djali, making him one of Disney's earliest gay characters.

Maggie - 'Home on The Range' (2004)

Home on the Range is often labeled as the film that killed 2D animation. While not deserving of that title, as hand-drawn animation had been on life support ever since the rise of Pixar, it was a massive letdown to Disney fans due to its lackluster quality in writing and characters. Nowhere was this more evident than in the main character, Maggie the Show Cow.

Maggie feels like a rejected side-character that got accidentally swapped with the real protagonist. Her character is very shallow, and her humor relies on her being rude, obnoxious, and to make as many cow-puns as possible. It isn't helped that she's voiced by Roseanne Barr, and many of the jokes she makes don't feel too out of place with her usual brand of stand-up.

Gurgi - 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

While Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg would usher in the Disney Renaissance, their first step into animation nearly killed it. The Black Cauldron was so bad that The Care Bears Movie outperformed it at the box-office. Over the years, it has developed a cult-following, but one aspect of the film nobody can defend is the comedic sidekick, Gurgi.

This mixture of dig and goblin is easily the worst creation to come out of Disney. Along with having a voice that can best be described as Gollum if he stuffed his mouth with cotton balls, Gurgi is dead weight to the heroes. While his sacrifice at the end is meant to be tragic, it'll more than likely have audiences cheering in joy to see him gone.

