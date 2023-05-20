Good characters can make or break a movie. When audiences are treated to an interesting, well-written character with complex motivations and compelling flaws, the film will stick in their memories. But if there's anything worse than a boring character, that would have to be annoying or irritating.

Throughout the history of cinema, there have been many movies with characters that viewers can barely tolerate. From the controversial Ruby Rhod from The Fifth Elementto the universally despised Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars, there are many examples that Redditors have been sure to complain about online.

10 Ruby Rhod — 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Image via Buena Vista International

Counted among the best action movies of the '90s, Luc Besson's The Fifth Element has gone down in history as one of the biggest campy cult classics of its decade, thanks to the stylish sci-fi atmosphere and exuberant visuals.

The movie isn't without its detractors, though, and those who dislike it often cite Ruby Rhod as one of the reasons why. The exotic host of a famous radio show, played with unparalleled energy by Chris Tucker, he's definitely way too much for some viewers to handle. Some, like u/Lipka, even argue that he makes the film "borderline unwatchable."

9 Rachel Ferrier — 'War of the Worlds' (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Few directors have a track record as impressive as that of Steven Spielberg, who crafted some of the most iconic American films of the 20th century. In the 2000s, though, his level of consistency dropped somewhat, seeing him make a series of divisive films like War of the Worlds.

In the movie, Spielberg offers a modern take on H.G. Wells's seminal sci-fi novel The War of the Worlds. Dakota Fanning's performance as protagonist Ray Ferrier's terrified daughter is amazingly convincing, but viewers like u/peatoast felt that the character was mostly "insufferable."

8 Jar Jar Binks — 'Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy (1999-2005)

Image via 20th Century Studios

When talking about annoying movie characters, the conversation is never complete until Jar Jar Binks has been mentioned. The clumsy Gungan introduced in The Phantom Menace was one of the film's most criticized aspects upon release, and the barrage of disdain from fans hasn't stopped since.

Aside from being a clear racial caricature and being way too infantile even for the film's target audience, Jar Jar was hated by people like u/LupinThe8th for "actively annoying the other characters" and "[making] things worse for everyone." Despite this, as the love for the Star Wars prequel trilogy slowly keeps growing over the years, so does the hatred for Jar Jar slightly decrease.

7 Willie Scott — 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Although Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade are praised as two of the greatest adventure movies ever made, Temple of Doom is much more divisive. Even those who love it, though, must admit that Willie Scott (a singer who finds herself caught up in Indiana Jones's adventures) is at least a little bit irksome.

Users like u/gpm21 perfectly encapsulate why Willie is so universally disliked: Because they don't enjoy when she starts screaming, "so whenever she was on screen." Despite the character's irritating attitude, at least she served as a different kind of love interest for the franchise's charming protagonist.

6 Amanda Kirby — 'Jurassic Park III'

In Jurassic Park III, easily one of the most hated entries in the franchise, a divorced couple deceive Alan Grant into helping them find their son on." a dinosaur-laden island. The wife, Amanda Kirby, is (like u/avesDZN would put it) "practically unbearable."

Quite a number of things about this threequel are annoying, from the uninspired writing to the complete lack of originality or creativity. Still, the Kirbys (most particularly Amanda) are definitely up there. They're only there to kick off the plot and immediately overstay their welcome.

5 Alfrid Lickspittle — 'The Hobbit' Trilogy

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Although they're definitely above-average fantasy adventure movies, it's pretty much universally agreed that Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy is a massive dip in quality compared to his The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This is in no small measure due to characters like Alfrid, who somehow manages to be both annoying and forgettable.

Cowardly, greedy, and opportunistic, Alfrid is a villain that you're definitely not supposed to like, but there's a difference between unlikable and irritating. It's not like he holds any narrative weight, either. As u/CaptRobau puts it, the worst part of it all is that he "has nothing to do with the movie at all."

4 Samuel — 'The Babadook' (2014)

Image via Umbrella Entertainment

One of the most popular and important horror movies of the 2010s was The Babadook, about a recently widowed mother battling her son's fear of a monster lurking in the house. For many, said son was a nearly unbearable part of the film for the majority of its runtime.

To be entirely fair, the kid's exasperating behavior is crucial for the narrative of the movie to work as well as it does. Like u/Ghostface215 puts it, "that was definitely the intention," but for many audience members, the child was simply too much to handle and had them rooting for the monster throughout.

3 Darcy Lewis — 'Thor' (2011) and 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor is typically considered among the weakest installments in the MCU, and The Dark World... That one doesn't even need an introduction. Is it a coincidence that these two films feature the character of Darcy Lewis? According to many Redditors, not at all.

While Darcy served only as comic relief in the first movie (and fulfilled that role relatively well), it's mostly "her role in the much worse second film" that gets her a bad reputation, like u/LittlleYellowFish1 points out. Much to the delight of her defenders, though, Darcy's role in WandaVision made her a much, much better character.

2 John Connor — 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines'

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In the first Terminator, John Connor, leader of the future resistance against the machines, is made to seem like a quasi-mythical figure. In Terminator 2, when fans got to meet a young version of him, they immediately understood how such an interesting character could become such a mighty hero. Then, Terminator 3 dropped the ball. Hard.

Like u/sebabdukeboss20 puts it, John in Rise of the Machines is "just [whiny whiny whiny]." It definitely doesn't help that the movie feels cheap, silly, corny, and devoid of the heart and creativity that made its two predecessors classics. Even despite all that, though, it's hard to believe that a guy like the one shown in the film will be the savior of humanity.

1 Lex Luthor — 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Zack Snyder's DCEU films are probably some of the most contentious superhero movies ever made. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in particular, has just as many detractors as it has fans, and most of those detractors point to the character writing as one of the main reasons why they don't like the movie.

Although some characters have garnered more of the public's love than they did upon release, like Henry Cavill's Superman and Ben Affleck's Batman, others definitely haven't. The Redditor u/fabrar puts it best when he calls the movie's Lex Luthor "an awful casting and writing job", since that's precisely what it was. Jesse Eisenberg is entirely wrong for the role, but even if he weren't, the script doesn't give the iconic villain anything to stand out among the other movie portrayals of the character.

KEEP READING:10 Most Annoying Characters in Disney's Animated Canon