Sometimes a movie goes beyond bad to become straight-up infuriating, to the point that watching is almost painful. With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films are the most annoying of all.

Some of their picks are obvious, while others might be somewhat surprising. Critically-acclaimed films are not safe from the wrath of these Redditors. From Palo Alto to Conquest, these are some of the most irritating films out there.

10 'Palo Alto' (2013)

Palo Alto is a coming-of-age drama directed by Gia Coppola, based on a short story collection by James Franco. It stars Emma Roberts as April, an introspective and artistic girl who becomes involved with her soccer coach, Mr. B (Franco). Meanwhile, Teddy (Jack Kilmer), struggling with feelings of aimlessness, falls for April but is unsure of how to express his emotions.

Roberts's performance is solid, but some criticized the flatness of the other actors, the repetitive imagery, and somewhat clichéd storylines. User DePlano called it a "mess" and a "miserable excuse of a movie."

9 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder performed well at the box office, but there's no denying that it fell far below the high bar set by Ragnarok. The film is decidedly uneven, with a few intriguing performances but a rushed and disposable story. Crucially, it seemed to lack the charm and unabashed enthusiasm for the material that made its predecessor so enjoyable.

"Every 30 seconds [there's] a dumb 'joke'. Every 2 minutes [there's] this stupid goat laugh," complained user NeAldorCyning. "That was so bad I still cringe thinking about it. One of the worst movies I've seen. [Christian] Bale was literally the only good thing about it. I still can't believe someone thought that those goat noises were funny," replied Redditor ScipioCoriolanus.

8 'Garden State' (2004)

Written and directed by Zach Braff, this dramedy centers on Andrew Largeman (Braff), a struggling actor living in Los Angeles. After his mother's sudden death, Andrew returns to his hometown in New Jersey for the funeral, where he reconnects with old friends and family, and crosses paths with the quirky and free-spirited Sam (Natalie Portman).

This pick may be somewhat controversial, as Garden State mostly received positive reviews and has a fan following. Nevertheless, one Redditor couldn't stand the film. "The thought of it still makes me viscerally angry," said user Geek_Therapist.

7 'The Waterboy' (1998)

"Now that's what I call high-quality H2O." One of Adam Sandler's biggest commercial hits, The Waterboy tells the story of Bobby Boucher, a socially awkward waterboy for a struggling college football team. After being fired, Bobby joins a new team and discovers his hidden talent for tackling, soon becoming a rising star.

Throughout, Sandler speaks in a lisping, nasal voice and an unrealistic accent, so it's understandable that some viewers would find the character grating. "Little Nicky or The Waterboy. Any of those Sandler movies from that era where he does a stupid voice," said Redditor Bread_Truck. "Even as a kid in the '90s who loved Sandler movies, I couldn't stand those ones."

6 'Old' (2021)

Few directors are more hit-or-miss than M. Night Shyamalan. His movies are either terrific (The Sixth Sense, Split) or... not so terrific (The Last Airbender, After Earth). Some Redditors felt that his 2021 outing Old fit in the latter category. It revolves around a group of vacationers who visit a secluded tropical beach. There, they find that time is passing incredibly fast, causing them to age rapidly. Panic ensues as they attempt to escape the mysterious place before it's too late.

"Old was so bad in every way," said user Bread_Truck. "Bad characters, bad acting, bad dialog, hole-filled plot. Irritated the hell out of me but in a way that I had fun watching it with my partner and laughing about it."

5 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Image via Netflix

This is another surprising pick, as Glass Onion mostly received critical acclaim. The follow-up to Knives Out takes place on tech billionaire Miles Bron's (Edward Norton) private island, where Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) must investigate a mysterious death. He's joined this time round by a stellar supporting cast, including Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Nevertheless, some Redditors had complaints. "Glass Onion felt like the script was written by the worst people on Twitter and the length just made it even worse," said user TheMovieDoctorful. "The first was funny, but they had focused on the mystery. In this one, it felt like they built the comedy stereotypes as opposed to the crime ones, and personally, I thought the twist was so predictable and not that enjoyable," said Redditor Galac_tacos.

4 'Ad Astra' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Studios

To save Earth, astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) must travel to the outer edges of space in search of his missing father, H. Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones). Pitt is great, as are the visual effects, but some viewers and critics dismissed Ad Astra. In particular, some accused it of being too derivative of Interstellar.

"[I] hated Ad Astra. A space SF film made by someone who knows nothing about space, science, or SF," said user nanotech12. "Don't forget the attempted psychological aspect of it, which was just hilariously bad," added Redditor J0ZXYQK.

3 'Armageddon' (1998)

When NASA discovers that a massive asteroid is on a collision course with Earth, they recruit a team of drillers led by Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) to land on the asteroid and plant a nuclear bomb to destroy it.

Armageddon was a box office smash but received only mixed reviews. User redleg50 slammed it as an "assault on logic, science, and common sense." Even director Michael Bay has admitted that it has problems. "I would redo the entire third act if I could," he has said.

2 'Valhalla Rising' (2009)

One Eye (Mads Mikkelsen) is a mute warrior and slave who escapes captivity and joins a group of Christian Vikings on a journey to the Holy Land. However, along the way, they find themselves lost in a fog-covered and seemingly mystical place, where they face increasingly bizarre and deadly encounters.

"I adored Drive, and Bronson was good, but [director Nicholas Winding] Refn really disappeared up his own arse with [this] one," said user AaronYaygar. "A waste of Mads Mikkelsen's supernova charm and just absolute navel-gazing crap."

1 'Conquest' (1983)

Conquest is a fantasy adventure directed by Lucio Fulci, an Italian cult filmmaker most well-known for his horror movies. It follows the epic quest of Ilias (Andrea Occhipinti) to defeat the sorceress Ocron (Sabrina Siani). In the process, he encounters fantastical creatures, battles against dark forces, and faces various trials that test his bravery and determination. In other words, unoriginal fantasy pulp.

Most of Fulci's movies have a low-budget, rough-around-the-edges appeal, but Conquest is not one of them. User chksout criticized the film "for the terrible... attempts at style." They called it "annoying/cringeworthy/infuriating," adding that it "make[s me] wanna hurl a brick through the TV."

