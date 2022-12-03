The holidays wouldn't be the same without Hallmark movies!

Countdown to Christmas has been a tradition on Hallmark Channel since 2009 and has aired several new holiday movies each year leading up to Christmas, and in recent years, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. Between Hallmark favorites like Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett and newcomers like Chandler Massey and Clare Bowen, these movies have risen in popularity for both their beloved casts and commitment to inclusion when it comes to holiday celebrations, heritages, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Whether it's teenage sweethearts reunited for the holidays, best friends pretending to be a couple, or someone who returns home to participate in their small town's holiday festivities, as sappy as these films can be, they've also become highly anticipated films of the holiday season.

'A Kismet Christmas'

A Kismet Christmas stars Parenthood actress Sarah Ramos and Chesapeake Shores actor Carlo Marks as a children's author and her teenage crush who reunite at Christmastime when Ramos' Sarah comes home for the holidays.

A Kismet Christmas premiered during the first weekend of Countdown to Christmas and is expected to air throughout the holiday season.

'A Cozy Christmas Inn'

The only Full House star to stick with Hallmark this holiday season, sitcom-turned-Hallmark alum Jodie Sweetin plays Erika opposite David O'Donnell's famous Christmas character Andy, who reunite for an Alaskan Christmas where Erika realizes what matters most in her life during A Cozy Christmas Inn.

A Cozy Christmas Innpremiered on October 28, 2022, and continues to air on Hallmark Channel throughout Countdown for Christmas.

'Three Wise Men and a Baby'

Starring Hallmark Channel hunks Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes, the three men join forces as brothers who must take care of a baby during the holidays in the Full House-esque film Three Wise Men and a Baby. With no choice but to spend Christmastime together as three father figures, the brothers rekindle their sibling bond while remembering what they love about Christmas.

Three Wise Men and a Baby premiered on November 19, 2022, and will air on Hallmark Channel all season long.

'#Xmas'

Romcom star Brant Daugherty and Nashville alum Clare Bowen play best friends on an unexpected journey when Bowen's Jen poses with Daugherty's Max and his baby nephew as the perfect family in order to win a contest. But when they become finalists, Jen must decide whether to go on with the charade or come clean in #Xmas.

#Xmas premiered on November 25, 2022, to rave reviews thanks to the fan-favorite lead actors and is set to air throughout the holiday season.

'A Tale of Two Christmases'

Soap opera-turned-Hallmark star Chandler Massey joins holiday romcom actress Kat Barrell in A Tale of Two Christmases and tells the story of a young woman who gets to live out two different Christmases with two different men thanks to some holiday magic.

A Tale of Two Christmases premiered on November 26, 2022, and is set to air throughout the holiday season on Hallmark Channel.

'Haul Out the Holly'

Haul Out The Holly features a star-studded cast including Wes Brown, Melissa Peterman, Ellen Travolta, and the queen of Christmas movies herself, Lacey Chabert as Emily, who returns home for Christmas and is enlisted to participate in the neighborhood's Christmas festivities.

Haul Out The Holly premiered on November 26, 2022, as a double feature along with A Tale of Two Christmases, and will continue to air all season long.

'A Fabled Holiday'

Hallmark Channel alums Ryan Paevey and Brooke D'Orsay team up in A Fabled Holiday as best friends Talia and Anderson who magically wind up in a town full of Christmas spirit that hopes to restore it in its visitors who need it most.

A Fabled Holidayis set to premiere on December 3, 2022, to a large reception thanks to Paevey's major fan base, and is expected to air on the channel throughout the season.

'The Holiday Sitter'

Jonathan Bennett is back this Christmas as another celebrated queer character on Hallmark Channel, this time starring alongside George Krissa as the leading couple Sam and Jason, who wind up in an unexpected romance while babysitting Sam's niece and nephew.

The Holiday Sitter is the first Hallmark Channel movie to star queer characters as its leading couple and is set to premiere on December 11, 2022.

'Holiday Heritage'

Holiday Heritage stars Lyndie Greenwood as Ella, who hopes to patch things up with her family this holiday season as they, along with Brooks Darnell's Griffin, celebrate both Kwanzaa and Christmas

Holiday Heritage marks Hallmark Channel's first holiday-time movie to center around Kwanzaa and will premiere on December 16, 2022.

'Hanukkah on Rye'

Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas finally began diving into Hanukkah in recent years, and this year, the holiday will be represented by the new film Hanukkah on Rye, following a couple who hit it off after being set up together until they learn they're competing deli owners.

Hanukkah on Rye stars Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas in her Hallmark Channel debut and will premiere on the first day of Hanukkah, December 18, 2022.

