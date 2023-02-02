Action movies typically consist of fight scenes, dangerous stunts and rely on the execution of the plot rather than the plot itself. In the early days of cinema, popular action movies consisted of outlaws and swashbuckling pirates until the 1940s ushered in a new era of cowboys and war films.

Action movies continue to be one of the most popular genres among audiences and this year, fans can expect to see action-packed blockbusters and long-awaited sequels including Fast X and John Wick: Chapter 4. From Adam Driver's65 to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, these are 10 of the most anticipated action movies coming in 2023.

1 '65'

After pilot Mills crashes on an unknown planet, he soon figures out that he has landed on Earth 65 million years ago. Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, only have one chance at being rescued and must make their way through the wilderness that's populated by dangerous creatures.

Adam Driver stars in this science-fiction thriller written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods who also wrote A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. The movie has a minor cast consisting of Driver, Chloe Coleman, Nika King and Ariana Greenblatt. Greenblatt plays survivor, Koa and is best known for her role as a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. 65 opens March 17.

2 'Creed III'

As Donnie continues dominating the boxing world, his former friend and boxing prodigy, Damian, returns to the ring after being released from prison. To settle a past score, Donnie faces off against his former friend in a match risking not only his career but also his life.

Creed III picks up after the events of Creed II and features Michael B. Jordan reprising his role as Adnois "Donnie" Creed in the upcoming sequel with Jonathan Majors as Damian "Dame" Anderson. This is the first movie in the Rocky franchise that won't star Sylvester Stallone but Sly's still on board as producer. Creed III will arrive in theaters this spring on March 3rd.

3 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Edgin the Bard and his band of thieves embark on an epic journey in search of a lost relic, but their promising adventure is compromised when they cross paths with the wrong kind of people.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the popular table-top role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis who starred in the horror remake of Stephen King's, IT. The movie is a stand-alone feature that has no connection to the trilogy released between 2000 and 2012. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will arrive in theaters on March 31st.

4 'Fast X'

Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto with Michelle Rodriquez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges in the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. Dom and his crew are forced to recruit some help in their fight against Cipher (Charlize Theron) after she hires, Dante (Jason Mamoa), an adversary from Dom's past.

The movie is one of two final chapters in the series and features past stars including Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell and John Cena as well as introduces new characters played by Rita Moreno and Brie Larson. While the movies intend to bring the Fast & Furious saga to a close, the long-time-running franchise could continue. Fast X is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 19th.

5 'The Expendables 4'

When the United States and Russia become involved in a nuclear conflict, the U.S. has exhausted all other options and has no other choice but to call in the Expendables. The group of misfit mercenaries are recruited as the country's last line of defense and the world's only hope.

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham return in The Expendables 4 and introduces new stars including Andy Garcia, Megan Fox and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. The movie is Stallone's final film in the franchise but Statham is reportedly set to take the lead and continue the action-packed series. The Expendables 4 will premiere in theaters on September 22nd.

6 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Scott Lang along with Hope van Dyne and her parents, Hank and Janet, continue traveling through the Quantum Realm and its infinite possibilities. As they explore further into the realm, they encounter strange and new creatures as well as a time-traveling entity named Kang the Conquer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third sequel in the Ant-Man movies starring Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Evangeline Lilly. The movie introduces the Marvel supervillain and enemy of the Avengers, Kang the Conquer who is played by Jonathan Majors. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawill fly into theaters this month on February 17th.

7 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Tom Cruise is back as MIF agent, Ethan Hunt, in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One along with Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Rebecca Ferguson. The action spy sequel is a follow-up to Mission: Impossible - Fallout and marks the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The plot of the film is currently unknown but is set to release as a summer blockbuster on July 14th.

In 2019, Cruise stated that the next two sequels would be filmed back-to-back with Christopher McQuarrie both writing and directing again. The films were originally intended to be released in the Summer of 2021 and 2022 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production experienced several setbacks. Angela Bassett had announced that she would return for the sequel as Erika Sloane, but unfortunately, she had to drop out due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions.

8 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Professional hitman and infamous assassin, John Wick, discovers a way to defeat the High Table and earn his freedom, but before he can make his escape, he must take on a new dangerous enemy giving Wick no choice but to turn to old friends and even former foes for help.

Keanu Reeveswill make his fourth appearance as the merciless hitman, John Wick, this spring on March 24th. According to an interview with GQ, Reeves said that he intends on playing the character as long as the audience wants him. The movie also features former characters played by Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane and introduces Bill Skarsgärd as the Marquis de Gramont, a member of the High Table who is challenged by Wick.

9 'The Equalizer 3'

Denzel Washington will reprise his role as former intelligence agent and detective, Robert McCall on September 1st in The Equalizer 3. Actress, Dakota Fanning will co-star with Washington, reuniting the stars for the first time on-screen since co-starring together in the 2004 vigilante film, Man on Fire.

The movie marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and director, Antoine Fuqua who directed the actor in the previous Equalizer films, The Magnificent Seven and the Oscar-winning film, Training Day. Fuqua has stated his plans to extend the franchise after the success of The Equalizer 2 in 2018 and discussed his interest in an international setting for the movie.

10 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

In 1969, the United States and the Soviet Union are intensely engaged in the space race but archeologist, Indiana Jones, becomes concerned when he discovers that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to work for NASA. As Indy embarks on his next adventure, an ex-Nazi and NASA employee is plotting to use the Apollo moon landing for his own personal gain.

Harrison Ford returns as the infamous Indiana Jones with director James Mangold in this stand-alone sequel. Indy is joined by his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and will go up against former Nazi now NASA employee, Jürgen Voller who is played by Mads Mikkelsen. The movie also stars Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook and John Rhys-Davies who will reprise his role as Indy's friend, Sallah. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30th.

