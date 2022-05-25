A new calendar year means a slate of new films being released. 2022 is rounding out to be a year filled with excitement for the action genre.

There’s sure to be a movie that’ll catch your eyes. The list below isn’t everything that is being shown for the year, but it’s definitely the top 10 that we’re anticipating the most

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

Cast: Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Kari Wahlgren

Coming on May 24 on DVD, May 28 on Cartoon Network, June 28 on HBO Max. Lex Luthor unites the world’s super-villains to capture Earth’s super-heroes, with the help of an ancient Kryptonian power. The Teen Titans and the Super Hero Girls reluctantly band together when the latter accidentally crosses dimensions into Titan Tower as they attempt to rescue the super-heroes from the phantom zone.

Top Gun: Maverick

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell

Hotshot pilot, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, is exactly where he’s supposed to be. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, working as a test pilot and dodging advancements in rank, Maverick finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission. In a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest and greatest fears — facing an uncertain future, and confronting the ghosts of his past. Top Gun: Mavrick will be in theaters May 24.

Jurassic World Dominion

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum

An epic conclusion to the Jurassic era — two generations unite — takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs and humans live alongside each other. A fragile balance between the two will reshape the future, determining whether human beings will be able to share the planet with history’s most fearsome creatures. Jurassic World Dominion will be in theaters on June 10.

Spiderhead

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, BeBe Bettencourt, Miles Teller, Tess Haubrich

In the near future, in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by visionary Steve Abnesti, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence — a surgically attached device administers dosages of mind-altering drugs to each individual inmate. When two subjects form a connection — for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love — their path towards redemption takes a twisty turn, as they question the reality of their emotions. Spiderhead will come to Netflix on June 17.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Cast: Steve Carell, Julie Andrews, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Pierre Coffin

Young Gru, in the 1970s, hatches a plan to become evil enough, so he would be able to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6. But when the interview takes a wrong turn, Gru and his minions go on the run. Luckily, he finds a source of guidance and discovers that even bad guys need help from their friends. Minions: The Rise of Gru will be in theaters on July 1.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cast: Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth

Thor’s retirement and quest for inner peace is interrupted when galactic killer, Gorr the God Butcher, seeks to end the existence of gods. Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster — to his surprise, inexplicably wields his hammer, as the Mighty Thor. Together, on a cosmic adventure, they uncover the mystery behind God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Thor: Love and Thunder comes to theaters July 8th!

The Gray Man

Cast: Ana De Armas, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Chris Evans

The CIA’s most skilled mercenary — true identity known by none — accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets. A global manhunt by international assassins ensues when a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head. The Gray Man will be in theaters on July 15 and Netflix on July 22.

Bullet Train

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Andrew Koji, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Five assassins find themselves all on board a non-stop bullet train through modern-day Japan — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — with one assassin, in particular, trying to retrieve a briefcase. Bullet Train comes to theaters on July 29!

Prey

Cast: Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Stefany Mathias, Ray Strachan, Benito Hofmann

Prey will be on hulu in summer of 2022! The origin story of the Predator, set 300 years ago in 1719. Within the Comanche Nation, Naru fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to arrive on Earth.

Black Adam

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with powers of the Egyptian gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam gets freed from his tomb. The ‘Shazam’ spin-off centers around the anti-hero as he unleashes his form of justice on the modern world. Catch Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam theaters on October 21

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Cast: Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Dominique Thorne, Winston Duke

Wakanda Forever will be in theaters on November 11! An exploration of the world of Wakanda, and the many characters that were introduced in the 2018 film. With T’Challa’s passing, the state of Wakanda goes in disarray. A fight for the throne ensues, but one will ultimately prevail.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Michelle Yeoh

Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family, and are doing everything possible to stay together. When they are forced to move from their home to the planet of Pandora, they must work with the army of the Na’vi race to protect the planet and the human race from an ancient threat that resurfaced. Coming to theaters on December 16!

