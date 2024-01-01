Anime has grown year after year, and 2024 will be one of our strongest years in recent memory. This year, the Straw Hats return after their epic adventure in the Wano arc. Demon Slayer returns as Tanjiro trains with the Hashira, and Metallic Rouge makes its worldwide premiere as Studio BONES’ latest project after the end of Mob Psycho 100.

We’re going to be taking a look at the most anticipated shows of the year. Remember that this list is just for shows confirmed to release in 2024. While we always get a few surprise releases as time goes on, we are only covering shows with confirmed release windows.

Solo Leveling

In a world where the strong crush the weak, Jinwoo is a low-ranked monster hunter who is given a second chance at life. Can he level up and change the system? Solo Leveling is a brand-new series based on the best-selling manhwa [Korean comic] of all time.

The fantasy series starts the year off strong as it creates a world where the stakes are real, and Jinwoo will have to fight to survive. If you’re looking for a new series to pick up, Solo Leveling is a great place to start.

My Hero Academia (Season 7)

The events of My Hero Academia Season 6 left the world in utter chaos. Villains run rampant, and Deku is the world’s only hope in defeating the All For One and Shigaraki fusion (All for Shiggy). Season 7 of MHA sees the world step in as North America’s star-spangled hero, Star and Stripe arrives to aid Midoriya and her master, All Might.

The upcoming arc of My Hero Academia will force Deku into battle again as he fights to save his friends, Japan, and the entire world from All For One’s grasp. Not bad for someone who started the series powerless.

Kaiju No. 8

If you love giant monsters, Kaiju No. 8 is a must-watch. Based on the breakout manga of the same name, Kaiju No. 8 takes place in a world where Godzilla-like creatures exist.

Creator Naoya Matsumoto describes the series as: “a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, hoping to lead people into an even slightly brighter future.” Come for the monster battles, and stay for the engrossing stories.

Demon Slayer - Hashira Training Arc

We last saw Tanjiro fighting for his life in the Swordsmith Village arc. Now, he and his friends, Zenitsu and Inosuke, must continue training as Demon Slayer begins its penultimate arc.

There are still plenty of unanswered questions as we head into the next season. What role will Nezuko play? What is the next phase of Muzan Kibutsuji’s plan? This arc is sure to be a crowd pleasure.

Oshi No Ko (Season 2)

The 2023 breakout hit, Oshi No Ko, is returning for its second season. The dramedy tells the story of the unforgiving world of the music industry as we follow the children of a talented pop icon.

Aqua and Ruby’s next adventure will see them continue the search for their father and the revival of B Komachi. The series has followed the manga very closely, so we expect them to adapt the next two arcs in the upcoming season.

Dragon Ball DAIMA

The Dragon Ball franchise makes its return after its iconic tournament of power. Shockingly, this is not a continuation of Dragon Ball Super but a brand-new series. While we don’t entirely know what Dragon Ball Daima will be about, we can’t wait to see where they take this story.

Goku, Vegeta, and the rest are turned into younger versions of themselves and must figure out a way to revert back to their adult forms. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama is involved with the series, so we must see where they take Goku next.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict continues the epic story of Ichigo. After the infiltration of the Soul Society, our Ichigo and crew will now have to face off against Quincy in a heart-racing battle.

Since Bleach made its triumphant return, fans have praised Studio Pierrot’s adaptation of the manga’s story. Part 3 looks to continue that streak with even more beautiful animation and action sequences.

Lazarus

Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichirō Watanabe has returned to give us the highly anticipated series Lazarus. The cyberpunk thriller is set in an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this is that mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug called Hapuna with no apparent drawbacks.

Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. To respond to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered worldwide to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called “Lazarus.” Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

Uzumaki

Uzumaki is a horror anime adapting the revolutionary work of Junji Ito. The series follows a high school student, Kirie Goshima, and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito, as they witness their town succumb to their obsession with spirals, leading to horrific results.

There is probably no bigger horror manga than Uzumaki, and this anime adaption looks to be a surprisingly faithful adaptation. If you're looking for chills, this is definitely the series for you.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Based on the popular DC Comics team, Suicide Squad Isekai looks to do what exactly the title suggests, isekai the Suicide Squad. Now, if you don’t know what that term means, it’s essentially a genre of anime where the main character is transported to another world.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and other familiar faces will have to deal with their new surroundings as this series gives us a new take on the DC universe.

One Piece - Egghead Island Arc

After their incredible adventure in Wano, the stage is set for the Straw Hats’ next adventure. Luffy and his crew arrive on the Future Island of "Egghead” and meet the famous Dr. Vegapunk.

The latest One Piece arc sports a fresh art style and soldiers on into the show’s next big saga. If you’re lucky enough to be caught on the series this season, it will be a treat.

Metallic Rouge

In a world where humans coexist with androids called Neans, a group known as the Immortal Nine rises up against society. Tasked with disposing of the revolters, a Nean named Rouge Redstar (aka Metal Rouge) and investigator Naomi Orthmann head to Mars to track them. Metallic Rouge is a fantastic series that leans hard into the sci-fi genre. The animation is gorgeous, and the action sequences are sublime.

Dandadan

Momo is obsessed with ghosts (not aliens), and Okarun believes in aliens (not ghosts). The two make a bet on who is actually right. As usual, chaos ensues, making Dandadan a hilariously thrilling rom-com as we chase after otherworldly creatures.

Science SARU is the studio behind this project. The company recently released the series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! So, we’re happy that Dandadan is in capable hands.

Delicious in Dungeon

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Delicious in Dungeon is a high-fantasy anime that will make you reminisce about your time playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Our heroes must cook to survive their quest, and this series blends fantasy and food in a way we’ve never seen.