There's something so enchanting about book adaptations. To vividly imagine the scenes in our heads is one thing, but viewing someone else's interpretation (even better if the writer is directly involved in the production) is entirely different. With all book adaptations, it's either a hit or a miss. While the Harry Potter movies and books fascinate audiences simultaneously, the Percy Jackson movies never hit the mark. On the other hand, some say the Shadow and Bone series is way better than the books.

It is tough to assume how the audience may react to an adaptation, but the excitement for up-and-coming new ones never dulls. And with the new year approaching fast, it might be helpful to prepare for all the book adaptations coming out in 2023.

'Oppenheimer'

If the name J. Robert Oppenheimer doesn't ring a bell for you, it should. Oppenheimer was a brilliant, charismatic physicist who became the most famous scientist of his generation for his role in creating the atomic bomb. As the Manhattan Project's director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, he's been credited as its "father" of the atomic bomb. Nuclear weaponry irrevocably altered the face of global politics, and it will be fascinating to see how director Christopher Nolan tackles Oppenheimer's legacy.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon, is set to release on July 21, 2023.

'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret'

Lover of long hair, tuna fish, the smell of rain, and all things pink, Margaret Simon is almost twelve. She's just moved from New York City to Farbook, New Jersey. She's afraid she won't fit in with her new friends, Nancy, Gretchen, and Janie. So imagine her glee when they form a secret club to talk about private subjects like boys, bras, and getting their first periods. But things go haywire when they realize Margaret doesn't have religion. But they don't know that Margaret has a unique relationship with God.

The movie starring Abby Ryder Fortson and Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, will release on April 28, 2023.

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

A timeless classic, Harold and the Purple Crayon tells the story of a four-year-old kid, Harold, who possesses a magic purple crayon. One fine day, Harold decides to go for a walk in the moonlight. He draws himself a landscape full of surprises and excitement. The crayon accompanies Harold through forests, across the oceans, and past dragons before Harold safely returns to bed, tucked away in dreamland.

Based on the children's book of the same name, Harold and the Purple Crayon is scheduled to release on January 27, 2023.

''Salem’s Lot'

Salem's Lot is the hometown of Ben Mears, a small England town with white clapboard houses, tree-lined streets, and solid church steeples. When Ben returns home, with the hope of casting out his devils, what he doesn't see coming is the unspeakable horror waiting for him. Ben is not the only one who's come to the town, though. An unwelcome stranger is here too. A man with secrets as old as evil, threatening to ruin the lives of everyone who touches it.

Inspired by Stephen King's bestseller, Salem's Lot was set to release on April 21, 2023, but was recently taken off its release date in lieu of Evil Dead-heads celebrating the return of Deadites to the big screen with an unexpected theatrical release of Evil Dead Rise.

'Dune: Part Two'

Duke Paul Atreides is a young, lonely boy and their heir to a noble planet on the desert planet, Arrakis. After House Atreides is betrayed, Paul will embark on a spiritual and martial journey with the Fremen, with one goal: to become Muad'dib. But even as he temporarily escapes the future he's witnessed, he knows the clock is ticking until a holy war spreads throughout the universe in his name.

The sequel to Golden Globe Award-winning Dune,Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and Josh Brolin and is set to release on November 17, 2023.

'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

As everyone prepares for the reaping that will mark the tenth annual Hunger Games, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow is training hard for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games. Unfortunately, the house of Snow is struggling, its fate hanging by a thread: Coriolanus' ability to outwit his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute. But when his assignment turns out to be an old female tribute from District 12, he can see his impending failure knock at his door. There's only one way to escape: bend the rules to survive, no matter what it takes.

A prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to release on November 17, 2023.

'The Color Purple'

An African American girl born into a world of poverty, Celie has been abused her entire life. Her father, Alphonso, would rape her as a child, and when she was twice pregnant at 14, he took both the kids away. Her husband, Albert, would abuse her in the absence of their son, Harpo, but there wasn't much Celie could do. Until she met Shug Avery, a singer who makes her own choices and does as she pleases.

A tale of brutal honesty, The Color Purple breaks the silence around domestic and sexual abuse, illustrating a woman's horrendous experiences through the journey. The musical/drama is set to release on December 20, 2023.

'Text For You'

When Clara's fiance stormed out of their apartment after a heated argument, both wished for the other to apologize first, But before they could reconcile, he died in a tragic car incident. Now two years later, Clara decides to text her fiance's old number without knowing that the number has been reassigned. The receiver hasn't responded yet, but will Clara win a second chance at love when they do?

Starring Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Text For You was filmed in London and is set to be released on February 10, 2023.

