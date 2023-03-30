The degree of difficulty for first-time directors can be nerve-racking. Backed by big budgets, big name casts and recognizable IP, green filmmakers are scheduled to make their feature film debut.

Studios have entrusted new filmmakers to helm big budget productions like Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse and Venom 3. The inexperienced directors hope to stick the landing with upcoming highly anticipated movie releases.

10 Hiro Murai

Five-time Primetime Emmy nominee Hiro Murai is ready to transition to film. Murai’s Man Alive is currently in development and will be the director’s first attempt at a feature film. Spectators are eagerly waiting to see if his talents translate to the silver screen.

RELATED: 10 Highest Grossing Directorial Debuts By Black Filmmakers

A frequent collaborator with Donald Glover, Hiro Murray has made a splash with his viral music videos credits that include This Is America. In addition to his popular music videos, Murai has been the eye behind the lens for twenty-six episodes of Atlanta.

9 Eva Longoria

Flamin’ Hot is the true story about the janitor-turned-inventor that pitched his Flamin’ Hot Cheetos idea to Frito-Lay. The rookie Eva Longoria is sitting in the director’s seat for the biographical drama film.

The biopic will be released to Hulu streaming this summer after a SXSW premiere. Longoria’s Mexican heritage will be an asset as she directs a diverse cast in the picture about the Mexican immigrant.

8 Juel Taylor

Juel Taylor served as a writer for Space Jam: A New Legacy and Creed II. The filmmaker is trading in his pen for the director’s seat in Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

The highly touted ensemble cast seems like a huge responsibility for a first-time director. However, Foxx has built a rapport with the subscription service after his movie Day Shift, and They Cloned Tyrone is produced by the same group that worked on Netflix’s Raising Dion, so the familiar faces should ease the learning curve for Taylor.

7 Jonathan Entwistle

Netflix will distribute Entertainment One’s upcoming Power Rangers reboot. The newcomer Jonathan Entwistle has been selected to helm the project.

RELATED: 10 Highly Anticipated Films Based on Toy Lines

Entwistle has landed in the streaming service’s good graces after directing the critically acclaimed Netflix Original I Am Not Okay With This. The success of the series has catapulted Entwistle to top dog on the Power Rangers project that’s intended to build a cinematic universe.

6 Ishana Night Shyamalan

After working with her father as an assistant director on Old and Knock at the Cabin, Ishana Night Shyamalan is set to make her directorial debut in 2024 with The Watchers.

The project is a family affair and M. Night Shyamalan is producing the horror picture. The family name and her father’s attachment have attracted lots of eyeballs to the highly anticipated film.

5 Finbar Hawkins and Bram Ttwheam

Netflix’s animated slate includes the return of the Wallace & Gromit series. Finbar Hawkins and Bram Ttwheam will co-direct 2024’s Wallace and Gromit: The Grand Getaway.

RELATED: Every Aardman Animation Film Ranked By Their 'Fresh' Score

Hawkins and Ttwheam have collaborated on the augmented reality simulation The Big Fix Up. Both creators have history with supervising visual effects for Aardmard Animation and together, they both should be able to transition to the director’s chair.

4 Patrick Wilson

Image via FilmDistrict

Patrick Wilson will star in and direct Insidious: Fear the Dark. The actor has been in all, but one of the films in the franchise and should be able to add value to the Blumhouse horror flick.

The upcoming horror film marks the second time the series has leaned on a first-time director. Leigh Whannell, who provided the story for Insidious: Fear the Dark, was trusted to helm Insidious: Chapter 3 in his directorial debut.

3 Kelly Marcel

Kelly Marcel is no stranger to the Venom franchise as she’s penned the first two installments. The writer has shot up the ranks and is set to make her directorial debut with Venom 3.

The billion dollar franchise’s box office for both films total $1.3 billion. The underperforming Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released during the pandemic and Marcel has is tasked with an uphill battle of bringing the franchise back to form.

2 Kelsey Mann

The long awaited sequel to Inside Out is set to hit theaters the summer of 2024. Pixar has awarded directorial duties to the first-time director Kelsey Mann.

The first installment was a megahit and critically acclaimed. Mann is a seasoned Pixar contributor and after serving as a story supervisor and writer on past Pixar animations, the studio is hopeful he could capture the magic of the first film.

1 Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson

Following the tradition of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, the animated sequel will include two first-time directors. Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson will shepherd Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

The first installment beat out Disney competition to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The pressure for the follow-up could cause a filmmaker to crack, but luckily three heads are better than one. The novice filmmakers are joined by a third director, Kemp Powers, who co-directed Pixar’s Soul.

NEXT: 10 Successful Franchises That Switched to a Different Director