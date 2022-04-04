Between Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, and Disney+ originals, Disney seems to be releasing a new movie a month across different platforms. After the success of 2021's Encanto and Jungle Cruise, fans of the magical movie producers have eagerly awaited what's in store for 2022.

Two Pixar films, many Marvel movies, and a load of Disney sequels are coming out in 2022, these upcoming films will bring new actors and lovable characters to the canvas, the nostalgia of familiar blue faces and witch's brooms, and a much-anticipated tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Better Nate Than Never - April 1, 2022 on Disney+

Disney is bringing back musicals with Better Nate Than Never premiered on Disney+ at the beginning of April 2022. With dreams of starring on Broadway, Nate Foster, a middle schooler failing to land roles in school productions, sneaks away to New York City with his best friend with plans of auditioning for Broadway's adaption of Lilo and Stitch.

While Lilo and Stitch is not, nor has it ever been, a Broadway musical, the nod to the animated classic brings some nostalgia to this modern-day Disney flick.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness - May 6, 2022 in Theatres

Set to release in May 2022, this Doctor Strange sequel will feature a slew of Marvel favorites, including Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, and Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse and brings out the biggest threat to humanity: alternate versions of himself.

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers - May 20, 2022 on Disney+

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers was a Disney Channel cartoon in the late 80s and early 90s starring the chipmunk detective duo. Disney+ is bringing the concept back in May 2022, this time as a movie, but with an unexpected twist.

The new live-action/animated film from Disney will take place in the same universe as Disney's other live-action/animated film, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and will even include a cameo from the cartoon rabbit.

Lightyear - June 17, 2022 in Theatres

Just when you thought the Toy Story saga was over, Pixar whacks out Lightyear, an apparent prequel to the Toy Story films centered around the real-life Buzz Lightyear who the action figure was based on. Not only will the movie offer Buzz Lightyear's backstory and feature Disney's first-ever same-sex kiss, but also needs to somehow include one of Toy Story's classic Easter eggs in space: the Pizza Planet truck.

It's been said this much-anticipated film will premiere in theaters come June 2022, unlike its last three predecessors — Soul, Luca and Turning Red — who skipped the theaters and went straight to Disney+.

Thor: Love And Thunder - July 8, 2022 in Theatres

The Marvel hunk is back to the big screen with a sequel to his first three starring films Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside his superhero pals Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Vin Diesel, Tessa Thompson, and several others.

In development since July 2019 and finally hitting theaters exactly three years later in July 2022, there is still little known about the plot of this fourth Thor film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - November 11, 2022 in Theatres

This sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters in November 2022 and is said to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of its characters, as well as pay tribute to Black Panther and his late portrayer Chadwick Boseman.

Though the script was already in the works at the time of Boseman's sudden death in 2020, film executives have said they do not plan to recast, nor do they plan to digitally include his character, because, as executive producer Victoria Alonso put it, "there's only one Chadwick Boseman."

Avatar 2 - December 16, 2022 in Theatres

It's been over a decade since the world's heard names like Pandora, Na'vi and Jake Sully, but it's all back in this long-awaited sequel to 2009's Avatar. This time, when an unexpected threat interrupts Jake and his newfound family on Pandora, he must work with the army of Na'vi to fight the war against the humans.

The first of four upcoming sequels will premiere in December 2022, this revisited franchise sparking a lot of possibilities for Disney's Animal Kingdom's Pandora — The World of Avatar land in Walt Disney World.

The long-awaited, almost 30-years-in-the-making sequel to everyone's favorite spooky time film is releasing on Disney+ just in time for Halloween 2022. The film will follow the Sanderson Sisters running amuck, amuck, amuck in modern-day Salem.

While Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles of the wicked witches, not every actor will be back for the sequel, including Thora Birch as lovable little sister Dani.

Disney's Enchanted had it all: fantasy, romance, live-action, animation, and music. Now, set 15 years after the first film, it's back with a Disney+ sequel starring its original cast. Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will reprise their roles as Nancy Tremaine and Robert Philip, while Amy Adams will not only star as Giselle, but hop on as a producer for the film.

Premiering in Fall of 2022, Disenchanted follows Giselle's move from New York City to the suburbs, where she starts to wonder if she truly got her happily ever after.

