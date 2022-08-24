Film festival season is upon us and once Venezia's schedule is released, Telluride and TIFF are around the corner. Right after Venezia, TIFF is the third-largest film festival in the world. It has been growing for years and has gotten bigger every time. This year TIFF is opening its doors up to all after attempting to integrate digital platforms into its programming for safety reasons. It's an exciting time to be a film fan because over 200 films are heading to the festival, and it's impossible to watch all of them.

There are films that should be on everyone's radar heading into award season because that's what the film festival circuit is for. Some directors have returned after taking a little break from the spotlight, and others have their films at TIFF for the very first time. There's a fine mixture of new actors stealing the spotlight and older actors making a comeback, and fans should be excited about what's to come.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

It is no surprise that the sequel to Knives Out is heading to the festival this year. When Rian Johnson premiered the first one at TIFF the festival was buzzing. Johnson rode that hype to the Oscars as the screenplay was nominated. Murder mysteries will always be entertaining but when you have A-list stars coming together for a modern-day rouse it makes it even better.

Daniel Craig is reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc and Johnson has recruited a stellar cast including Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, and Janelle Monae to name a few. Johnson is keeping the synopsis under wraps and the only piece of information fans know is that the location is Greece.

The Woman King

The film festival circuit is not complete without Viola Davis making an appearance with her latest project. The Woman King has Davis at her physical peak, and she has done a lot of prep for it. It is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and it is inspired by true historical events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey.

It was one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. John Boyega and Lashana Lynch round out the cast of this epic and from the trailers, it looks like an intense ride from beginning to end.

The Whale

Director Darren Aronofsky is back with The Whale starring an underrated talent in the industry Brendan Fraser. Over the past couple of years, it seems that Fraser has had a resurgence in popularity. It started with DC's Doom Patrol and then went up from there. In this film, Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher with severe obesity who is looking to reconnect with his estranged daughter played by Sadie Sink.

Fraser has also been chosen to receive a TIFF Tribute Award for his performance in the movie. The love everyone has for Brendan Fraser is enough to get people emotional. He has been through a lot in his career, so for him to be recognized for his work now is going to be something special.

My Policeman

Director Michael Grandage has teamed with Amazon Studios for a story about unrequited love and relationships. The arrival of Patrick (Rupert Everett) into Marion (Gina McKee) and Tom's (Linus Roach) home causes the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previously. There are two stories in play, the past and the present, and audiences will see the chemistry between the characters shift.

TIFF will also award the ensemble cast featuring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson with a Tribute Award for Performance. With this garnering an award for the festival ahead of its premiere, it's safe to say that there's something special about this movie.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Even if people aren't fans of Weird Al, everyone knows who he is. And Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering opening night for Midnight Madness at TIFF. The rebellious and unconventional singer played by Daniel Radcliffe became famous for changing the lyrics of world-renowned songs.

It isn't until he gets wrapped up in the industry and a certain romance that nearly destroys everything he has built. Radcliffe's fans should be excited about this because it's a role that he will get lost in. He has taken on many roles post-Harry Potterand has had fun with his career.

Decision To Leave

Director Park Chan-wook has Decision To Leave heading to the festival and the buzz surrounding it has been great. It's about a detective investigating a man's death in the mountains who ends up meeting and developing feelings for the dead man's mysterious wife.

The premise does sound interesting and Chan-wook never fails to make his movies suspenseful and bold. His success with The Handmaiden has made this project one of the most anticipated at the festival.

Devotion

Coming off the tail of Top Gun: Maverick, Glen Powell stars alongside Jonathan Majors in Devotion. This is the year of pilots on the big screen, and it's great because the filmmakers make it exciting. On top of that, the story that is presented in the movie is about real-life pilots Jesse Brown (Majors) and Tom Hudner (Powell) who risked their lives in the Korean War.

Dillard has worked on many projects, especially episodes of television like Utopia, The Twilight Zone, andThe Outsiderto name a few. This is his first larger-scale film and by the trailer alone it looks like Jonathan Majors will shine.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans heading to TIFF is a very big deal because, believe it or not, this is Steven Spielberg's first time at the festival. It's shocking to find out that this is his first time premiering something at the festival after such a lengthy career, but TIFF adding this to the program was a steal.

The movie, much like Belfastis sentimental to Spielberg and is more of a passion project for him. He is capturing his life before he became the acclaimed filmmaker he is today. The movie stars Seth Rogen, Julia Butters, Paul Dano, and Michelle Williams. Since Belfastwon the audience award last year, Spielberg's personal story could follow the same path.

The Menu

Chefs have been all the rage after The Bear was released on Hulu. So naturally, another film with Ralph Fiennes being a mysterious chef would get the attention of any audience. A young couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) journeys to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu. And, there are some shocking surprises. Seeing Hoult and Taylor-Joy as a pairing in a thriller will be fun and Ralph Fiennes is an underrated actor.

It seems like a darkly twisted story with plenty of surprises. The trailer leaves a lot to the imagination, and it really can go in any direction. It works on two scales with the characters; the intimate meals versus the larger game that is afoot. It feels like there will be a larger story that will unravel over the runtime.

Women Talking

Director Sarah Polley returns to the big screen with Women Talking. It is a story about women in an isolated religious colony who struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults. The movie stars Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Claire Foy, and Rooney Mara. Polley has always been able to capture raw human emotion from her actors on screen, especially when tackling a tough subject. To have such an all-star cast discussing women's issues and religion in this current sociopolitical climate will make an impact.

Of course, the movie being released in the middle of such discussions was a coincidence, but this is why movies are made. Even though this film takes place in a different period, women's rights have always been tested and media is the only way to present these issues to the world. There's a level of importance that moving pictures carry that other mediums do not.

