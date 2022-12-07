It's no secret that since its founding in 1972, HBO has been one of the top networks with consistently high-quality programming. This network distributes a lot of programs and movies every year that go on to win big at all the prestigious award shows such as Emmy and Golden Globe.

However, since HBO is already regarded as a trustworthy indicator of a quality show, viewers are eager to see what HBO has been producing every year. 2022 has been a successful year for this network so far with triumphs gained from House of the Dragon and We Own This City. The next year already seems promising with the announcement of some highly anticipated shows that fans cannot wait to air.

‘Succession’ Season 4

The award-winning black comedy-drama, Succession, which follows the Roy family and their succession battle, will return in 2023 for its fourth season. Like previous seasons, season 4 will also include 10 episodes following the sale of media giant Waystar Royco to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) while Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children try their best to prevent it from happening.

For Season 4, the major cast will return and display even greater defiance including Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun along with other members of the previous cast reprising their roles. The release date of season 4 has yet been confirmed, however, fans can rest assured that Succession will return in 2023.

‘The Last Of Us’

The Last of Us is an upcoming post-apocalyptic drama TV series that is based on the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The show is set 20 years after modern civilization has been annihilated and follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a grizzled survivor, who is recruited to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of a repressive quarantine zone.

The series will contain nine episodes of unspecified length. The program is already listed as one of the most expensive TV programs ever produced. Besides Pascal and Ramsey, the cast also includes Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Merle Dandridge, and Jeffrey Pierce. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, The Last of Us will finally air on HBO and HBO Max.

‘The White House Plumbers’

The White House Plumbers is an upcoming political drama miniseries that is loosely based on Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh’s 2007 book Integrity. The show recounts the true story revolving around the two political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux).

It demonstrates how the two unintentionally brought down the administration they had been attempting to defend. Besides Harrelson and Theroux, The White House Plumbers’ cast also includes Game of Thrones' Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Zoe Levin, Kathleen Turner, Toby Huss, and more. The show will have 5 episodes and is set to be released in January 2023.

‘The Idol’

The Idol is an upcoming drama TV series created by The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson for HBO. The show will center on Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) an aspiring pop idol who, after having a nervous breakdown that causes her last tour to be canceled, resolves to reclaim her title as the sexiest pop star in America and begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru and the head of a contemporary cult, played by The Weeknd.

There will be six episodes of The Idol and apart from Depp and The Weeknd, the show’s cast also includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, and Jennie Ruby Jane. The Idol will be released in 2023, however, the precise date is still unknown.

‘Barry’ Season 4

Barry is a dark comedy-drama series that follows its title character Barry (Bill Hader), a hitman who occasionally gets hired to kill people in Los Angeles but desperately wants to leave that life behind. At the beginning of Barry Season 3, HBO renewed the series for a fourth season which will premiere sometime in 2023.

Barry has finally been captured by the police after three seasons of a cat-and-mouse game, and the fourth season will follow the events that took place. Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler will reprise their roles. Season 4 production began in June 2022, thus, the series will soon return.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

HBO has announced that Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed for a 12th season. The sitcom, which debuted in 2000, centered on a semi-fictionalized version of Seinfeld co-creator and comedian Larry David as he found himself in a variety of unpleasant circumstances.

The main Curb Your Enthusiasm cast will definitely return for season 12 along with David including Jeff Garlin, and his on-screen wife, Susie Essman. Other regular cast members like Ted Danson, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, and Vince Vaughan will also likely reprise their roles. Season 12 is far more likely to premiere later in 2023, maybe mimicking the October 2021 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11.

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4

In October 2021, Doom Patrol received a Season 4 renewal. Season 4 Part 1 will premiere with the first two episodes airing simultaneously on December 8, 2022. The show will take a season break after the final episode of part 1 releases on January 5, 2023, then return with the final six episodes later that same year.

Doom Patrol follows an unusual group of heroes who all developed their superhuman powers through tragic circumstances and are typically despised by society. Season 4 is reported to proceed in the same manner as other seasons by addressing each character's psychological scars and how they have affected them. Moreover, a confirmed comeback with the entire cast with some new additions including Michelle Gomez, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

‘Love and Death’

The true account of Candy Montgomery, who killed her neighbor and friend Betty Gore in the early 1980s, served as the basis for HBO’s new series, Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen. John Bloom and Jim Atkinson’s book, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and two lengthy articles from the Texas Monthly titled “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II,” are the source material for this show.

Besides Olsen, the cast of the series includes Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery, Candy's husband, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Fabiola Andújar, Olivia Grace Applegate, and Christopher Corson. The production of Love and Death wrapped in March 2022 and is set to release sometime next year.

‘Perry Mason’ Season 2

The return of Perry Mason to television is finally happening after a two-year hiatus. Based on the writings of author Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason is one of the most popular fictional criminal defense attorneys in America. According to HBO's tweet, Perry Mason Season 2 will premiere in February 2023.

The season will begin three months after the events of Season 1's finale, as was originally reported. When a seemingly simple case takes over Los Angeles and the Great Depression demolishes America, Perry, played by Matthew Rhys, and his team will fight for justice for their clients. Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, and Jen Tullock will appear in Perry Mason season 2 along with Shea Whigham reprising his role.

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ Season 2

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty examines the professional and private lives of the Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s, one of the sports' most admired and successful dynasties and is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

The second season’s storyline, which was conceived and written by Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein, is yet to be announced - but fans can anticipate it to continue following the ascent of the all-stars to the top. Moreover, it’s also yet to confirm which stars will make a return on season 2, fans can still expect to see some of them including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, and more. HBO announced the series will debut in March 2023.

