HGTV has a knack for producing countless addictive home renovation series. The HGTV network has certainly left its mark on the industry with its entertaining shows about home designing, renovation budgets, and tips on how to choose the right homes. And with many shows featuring a husband-wife duo, fans have grown to love the wide range of storylines, including within the HGTV series.

However, now that 2024 has ended, so have many of the HGTV shows. While some shows were canceled, many of the series are not over for good though. From popular shows like Rock the Block and Home Town to newer series like Fix My Frankenhouse, many series are in the process of being renewed and here are the series that are most anticipated to return this year in 2025.

10 'Rock the Block'

Season 6

Image via HGTV

In Rock the Block, several designers choose a house that they'll revamp. The designers compete against each other, renovating houses in the same area, hoping to win the top prize. For the first time ever, Season 5 released 7 episodes that contained several returning stars from past seasons. Twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis from Unsellable Houses were armed with a budget of $250,000.

They were tasked with renovating waterfront homes in Treasure Island, Florida. The stars had six weeks to accomplish their task and, ultimately, the twins won the bragging rights and a donation to No Kid Hungry in their names. Rock the Block is currently roaring up for another season as HGTV announced in Spring 2025, that Season 6 will air with network personalities Alison Victoria and Jonathan Knight, along with host Ty Pennington.

9 'Renovation Aloha'

Season 2

Image via HGTV

Renovation Aloha, hosted by husband-wife duo Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama, quickly became a franchise favorite after just the first season. Luckily, fans will get to experience a second season of the Hawaii-based show. In this show, the couple transform rundown properties in Hawaii into stunning new homes.

Together they work with their 87 first cousins to beat strict deadlines and unpredictable weather as they revamp houses on the beautiful island.

8 'Home Town'

Season 9