It’s a new year, which means it’s time for new movies, especially those from the horror genre! After 2024 became something of a memorable year for horror with hits like Longlegs, Alien: Romulus, and The Substance, audiences have been craving more. With so many anticipated films coming out in 2025, there is plenty of horror that should surely bring out the scares.

Whether it’s an original concept like Sinners, a reimagining like Wold Man, or a sequel like M3GAN 2.0, many horror titles have moviegoers hungry in 2025. While some do not have release dates yet, they are still expected to be a part of the incredible slate of horror that the year will have to offer. From creatures to ghosts and slashers to killer robots, these are the most anticipated horror movies of 2025.

10 'Saw XI' (September 26)

Directed by Kevin Greutert

This is not a game; Saw XI will be arriving in theaters just in time for Spooky Season. After the box office and critical success of Saw X—with many even calling it the best in the franchise—the eleventh installment is expected to continue the longtime success that all started more than twenty years ago with 2004's Saw, directed by James Wan and introduced audiences to John Kramer, AKA The Jigsaw Killer, played by Tobin Bell.

Although details of the plot for Saw XI are currently being kept under wraps, it will see the return of Bell as Jigsaw, along with director Kevin Gruetert, who helmed Saw VI, Saw 3D, and Saw X. The Saw series’ core premise centers on Jigsaw setting up deadly traps for his victims as a means of both physical and psychological torture, so the same is expected for the latest sequel. While the torture porn subgenre may not be for everyone, Saw XI is sure to bring its fans back for more.

9 'Companion' (January 31)

Directed by Zack Cregger

In 2022, audiences were in for a surprise with Barbarian. From writer/director Zach Cregger and with the marketing hiding plot details came a twisted horror thriller involving a rental house and its dark secrets. Thanks to the success of Barbarian, Cregger has used similar marketing tactics as a producer for the upcoming Companion, a new sci-fi thriller written and directed by Drew Hancock in his feature debut.

Despite its January 2025 release, Companion has created a lot of buzz online with its teaser trailers instilling mystery and intrigue. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, all that’s known about the story is that it involves a billionaire’s home, a death, and a robot. Much like Barbarian, there are sure to be more twists and turns with Companion, as it could potentially be the first major hit of 2025.

8 'Death of a Unicorn' (March 28)

Directed by Alex Scharfman

With a title like Death of a Unicorn, it has to be balls-to-the-wall amazing, right? That’s the expectation, especially if it’s an A24 film. Writer/director Alex Scharfman makes his feature debut with one of the most outlandish premises of 2025. Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega star as a father-daughter duo who accidentally hit a unicorn on the way to his company retreat, leading to unexpected and terrifying results.

Everybody loves a good horror-comedy, and the trailer for Death of a Unicorn is already promising the right amount of thrills and laughs for its wild concept. While expectations for a first-time director like Scharfman can be high—especially if it’s A24 with a cast of big names that also includes Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, and Will Poulter—the film will certainly get people talking upon release.

7 Untitled 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel (July 18)

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

The ‘90s brought the slasher genre back into popularity thanks to films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. But while the Scream franchise has been enjoying its requel era these last few years, it’s taken a while for I Know What You Did Last Summer to make a comeback. That changes in 2025 with the currently untitled fourth I Know What You Did Last Summer film set to be released on July 18 and bringing back original franchise stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Plot details about the untitled I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel are still being kept under wraps, but it’s expected to follow a storyline similar to the original 1998 film—based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan—about a group of teenagers stalked by a hooked man they believed to have accidentally killed the summer before. No matter what, at least horror fans will eventually be able to say, “I know what I did last summer; I saw the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

6 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' (September 5)

Directed by Michael Chaves

In a world where shared cinematic universes have reigned supreme, one that often flies under the radar is the Conjuring Universe. It all started with The Conjuring in 2013, directed by James Wan and loosely based on the investigations of real-life paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga). After twelve years and eight films—including sequels and spinoffs—it’ll all come to an end with The Conjuring: Last Rites.

Wilson and Farmiga are set to reprise their roles in the fourth and final Conjuring film, which will also be the finale for the shared universe that brought us new horror icons such as the Warrens, the cursed doll Annabelle, and the Demon Nun, Valak. While filming on The Conjuring: Last Rites has wrapped and is still expected to meet its September release date, there is no official word on the storyline. Nevertheless, it’s certain to conjure up scares one last time.

5 'M3GAN 2.0' (June 27)

Directed by Gerard Johnstone

Oh, M3GAN, what an icon you have become. The 2023 sci-fi horror film about an artificially intelligent killer doll became a smash hit, earning critical and audience acclaim. Thanks to the success as well as the many memes, M3GAN has been deemed a new camp horror favorite. But of course, this meant a sequel had to be on the way, and this summer, it will arrive with an upgrade as M3GAN 2.0.

The sequel will reunite director Gerard Johnstone, writer Akela Cooper, producer Jason Blum, and stars Alison Williams and Violet McGraw as well as Amie Donald and Jenna Davis as M3GAN in doll form and M3GAN’s voice, respectively. How M3GAN 2.0 will bring back the terrifying toy has yet to be revealed, but if it means more campiness, dancing, and covers of iconic pop songs, then it’ll be a welcome return to the big screen.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

There have been countless film versions of the classic Frankenstein novel—originally written by Mary Shelley—produced since the invention of cinema. One filmmaker taking on a new version of the story is one of the most imaginative working today, Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro. While the upcoming film, currently titled Frankenstein, has no release date yet, it will be both in theaters and streaming on Netflix this year.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein will star Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the Monster, with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance also part of the cast in yet-to-be-announced roles. While some might see adapting Frankenstein as just another cash grab, there is a lot of anticipation for what del Toro’s vision will be, especially given his previous expertise with fantasy, sci-fi, and monsters. If anyone can breathe new life into Frankenstein’s monster, it’s him.

3 'The Monkey' (February 21)

Directed by Osgood Perkins

2024 was a big year for Osgood Perkins, thanks to the word-of-mouth success of Longlegs. Now considered to be one of horror’s most promising new voices—especially as the son of Norman Bates himself, the late Anthony Perkins—his next project is due for release in February: an adaptation of The Monkey, based on a short story by Stephen King and from producer James Wan. Can’t get any more horror than that.

Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Levy, The Monkey tells the story of a vintage cymbal-playing monkey toy discovered by twin brothers. When strange deaths start occurring, they realize the toy comes with a curse. There’s no telling if The Monkey will be as big as Longlegs, but with major names attached and much anticipation from those familiar with the original story, The Monkey could become a new horror hit.

2 'Sinners' (April 18)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

First, there was Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. Then, there was Leonardo DiCaprio and Scorsese. Now, there’s Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler. The actor/director duo have collaborated on Fruitvale Station, Creed, and the Black Panther films, and here’s hoping their string of successes will continue with the release of Sinners, an original vampire-centric horror film.

Jordan plays vampire twin brothers who, after being away from their hometown, return and discover the presence of great evil, all taking place against the backdrop of the Jim Crow era. With Coogler and Jordan having taken on major IPs such as the Rocky franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the last few years, it will be refreshing and exciting to see an original project from them, especially in horror. And if it’s vampires, fans are sure to sink their fangs in.