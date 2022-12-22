2022 has been a stellar year for the horror genre. Between returning franchises like Scream and Halloween Ends to indie hits like Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and X, there hasn't been a month without a new release ready to terrify audiences.

Luckily for horror fans, the conveyor belt of quality content shows no sign of slowing down in 2023. In fact, based on the movies scheduled for release and the information we know about what's to come, we think next year might be even scarier. You better be feeling brave.

'M3gan'

Ever since the first trailer gave us a look at the upsettingly realistic AI doll M3gan, audiences have been desperate to see exactly what havoc the killer doll wreaks. Judging by the two trailers released thus far, we're not expecting many characters to survive a run-in with the demented toy.

Sure, it may feel a little reminiscent ofChild's Play, but we welcome the idea of putting a fresh spin on the concept of a killer doll brought to life. What's more, James Wan receives a story by credit for the film, meaning we can expect more innovation from one of the most influential names in horror. Plus, if we're being really honest, we can't wait to see M3gan dance. That doll's got moves.

'Knock at the Cabin'

M. Night Shyamalan has been on something of a roll since he returned to his horror roots with 2015's unsettling and unnerving The Visit. He's made a number of both critically and commercially successful films since then, and we expect Knock at the Cabin to continue the acclaimed director's hot streak.

Boasting an all-star cast featuring the likes of Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, Knock at the Cabin revolves around a family taken hostage by a group of strangers who push them into a horrible choice in order to supposedly stop the apocalypse. The first trailer set a rather sinister tone for the film, leading us to believe Knock at the Cabin might just be the director's darkest movie yet.

'Evil Dead Rise'

Though the thought of an Evil Dead movie without the chainsaw-handed Ash taking on the world is somewhat disappointing, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. For starters, the decision to move the franchise away from the cabin in the wilderness and instead set the movie in the center of a city promises to bring an entirely new dynamic to the series.

It's been almost a decade since we last encountered the spirits of the Necronomicon, and with Evil Dead Rise promising to expand the franchise, many fans are counting the days until the movie opens in April. And with Sam Raimi on board as an executive producer, we can rest easy knowing that the franchise is in the best possible hands.

'True Haunting'

There's nothing scarier than a horror movie based on a true story, and True Haunting, the upcoming horror set to star Erin Moriarty and Jamie Campbell Bower, is based on a genuinely freaky true event. The film will tell the story of the first televised exorcism on NBC in 1971. While the broadcast was a tremendous hit for the network, the exorcism did not work. Instead, it made things much, much worse.

Details on the film are scarce so far, without a trailer or even a poster to give us a hint of what's to come, but we're expecting a paranormal thrill ride consisting of well-constructed jump scares and riveting character dynamics.

'The Meg 2: The Trench'

If we're being completely honest, we don't expect The Meg 2: The Trench to be quite as frightening as the other movies on the list, but like the first movie, it's expected to be an absolute blast. Plot details are hard to come by, but it's certain to see Jason Statham once again square off against a shark, and that's all we really need to know.

In an unexpected but hugely exciting development, acclaimed director Ben Wheatley will be taking over the reins for the sequel, prompting fans to expect a bigger, more action-packed sequel. The Meg 2: The Trench likely won't be the scariest horror in the world, but it might just end up being one of the most fun.

'Scream VI'

Scream VI promises to be an entirely new experience for fans of the slasher franchise. Not only will the upcoming movie be set in New York City as opposed to the small town of Woodsboro, but thanks to a pay dispute, Neve Campbell will not feature at all. That's right, one of the best final girls of all time, Sidney Prescott, will not be making an appearance.

While Sidney's absence is sure to disappoint fans, the characters introduced in the fifth film are strong enough to carry this franchise forward on their own, with a little help from the returning Courtney Cox, of course. Last year's fifth entry proved that the franchise is in safe hands, and we can't wait to see how much terror Ghostface causes in the city that never sleeps.

'Unwelcome'

Unwelcome has already easily won the award for the most unsettling trailer of the year. Starring Douglas Booth and Hannah John-Kamen, the film revolves around a married couple who move to rural Ireland only to find sinister goblins lurking in the forest at the end of their garden.

Thankfully, Unwelcome arrives in cinemas in January, meaning there isn't long left to wait before we discover just how much damage these goblins are capable of inflicting. Based on the terrifying trailer, we're expecting a film full of jump scares, tension, and a pack of goblins that are anything but cute.

'The Exorcist'

Though Halloween Ends massively divided fans, it cannot be argued that overall David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy was a smashing success, making it no surprise that Blumhouse are now entrusting the director with The Exorcist, a sequel to one of the most iconic horror movies of all time.

Very little is known about the hotly-anticipated sequel, beyond the fact that Ellen Burstyn will reprise the role of Chris MacNeil. More story details will likely come with the release of the first trailer, but until then we'll just have to be patient and hope that Gordon Green is cooking up something even more exciting than the long-awaited return of Michael Myers.

'Insidious: Fear the Dark'

There are dozens of reasons to be excited about the upcoming Insidious: Fear the Dark. Firstly, it will be the first film in the franchise since Insidious: Chapter Two to follow the Lambert family, with Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, and Ty Simpkins all confirmed to return. And that's not all; Patrick Wilson, an actor with a tremendous amount of experience in the horror genre, is also set to direct the film too.

Picking up ten years after we last saw the Lambert family, the film will begin with Dalton ready for college. The original Insidious film was one of the most creative and genuinely frightening horror films of recent times, and we have every faith that Patrick Wilson will be able to recapture the spirit and scream-inducing-scares of Insidious.

'The Nun 2'

Though The Nun was poorly reviewed and is considered by many to be the worst film of The Conjuring universe, there is no denying how genuinely frightening the film's titular character is whenever she shows up on the screen. The Conjuring Two highlighted exactly how the nun could be used to petrify audiences, and we have a feeling The Nun 2 will finally translate that into the character's own movie.

The film will be directed by Michael Chaves, a filmmaker who has already proved himself in the genre with his work on The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona. Storm Reid is an exceptional addition to the cast, and we can't wait to see how the up-and-coming actress fares when facing off against the demonic nun.

