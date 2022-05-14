Filmmakers know that we long for the days back when… and in this case, it’s the days back when horror was made up of mindless masked killers, foul-mouthed demon-possessed daughters, and pin-headed poltergeists born of multidimensional puzzle cubes. These upcoming films will be sure to haunt you with nostalgia when they are finally released. Here’s a look into what reboots and remakes of classic and vintage horror favorites are currently in production.

Hellraiser

Pinhead returns, but with a twist, in the upcoming reboot of Hellraiser. Directed by David Bruckner (V/H/S), with a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (The Night House) which is based on a screen story by David S. Goyer (The Blade Trilogy), this new take on the interdimensional demon will star Odessa A’zion as a character named Riley, and Jamie Clayton as Pinhead. In earlier stages, the team planned to have Doug Bradley return as the terrifying Pinhead, but they ultimately opted to go in another direction. With a woman taking on the role, fans of the classic film are anxious to see how her take on the terrifying character will affect the future of the franchise. The producers have said that they want the film to appeal to teen audiences, so hopefully, we don’t see too many changes in the modernization. It is still up in the air if the film will be a loose remake or a sequel to the original story. Luckily fans won't have to wait too long to find out as the Hellraiser revival is said to be released on streaming service Hulu in 2022.

Following the success of the Halloween franchise's return, fans are gearing up for what is said to be the last piece of the original story. The slasher is said by actor Nick Castle to have a surprising conclusion, that fans of the classic films can’t wait to see for themselves.

Jamie Lee Curtis is said to return as her character Laurie Strode, who she has portrayed on and off for the last 44 years. Additionally, Andi Matichak returns as Laurie's granddaughter, Allyson Nelson, and Will Patton returns as Deputy Frank Hawkins, who arrested Michael following his 1978 killing spree. Kyle Richards, who portrayed a child who Laurie was babysitting in 1978 will make an appearance, as will Omar Dorsey as Haddonfield’s current sheriff, Sheriff Baker. Finally, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will be reprising their shared role as Michael Myers one last time. Just as the previous two sequels were the upcoming conclusion is penned by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride and will be produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions, Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures on October 14, 2022, just in time for Halloween.

Final Destination 6

22 years later and death is still lurking around the corner in the Final Destination universe. A sixth film was officially announced in 2022 with the intent to release the film on HBO Max. Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) is set to produce the film, whose idea was written into a screenplay by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick; the latter recently saw success in horror reboots when he co-wrote Scream alongside James Vanderbilt.

In the Final Destination universe, the villain is Death itself. Fans of the film series can’t wait to see the creative ways in which Death will come for those who try to escape its clutches in this upcoming revival. It is unlikely that this film will be a remake, and instead be a new story taking place in the same paranormal universe, and just like Death coming for its victims, it is unclear when and where this will take place.

Evil Dead Rise

The Evil Dead franchise will rise again with a new story that will not feature Ash Williams. Written and directed by Lee Cronin, the reboot will be a fresh take on what was previously seen as a purposely cheesy and over-the-top zombie splatterfest.

In this modernized take on Deadites and damned souls, a woman drives across the country to visit her sister and her children after years of minimal contact. Demon-possessed corpses rise from the earth and the family reunion takes a ghastly turn.

Cronin has shared images of the gallons of blood used in the upcoming film in a collection of red-goo soaked behind the scene photos shared on Twitter, giving fans a peek into what is to come, and showing die-hard fans of the original films that this one will be just as bloody, if not bloodier than its predecessors, easing the fears of those who aren’t sure what to expect from an Evil Dead film that doesn’t star Bruce Campbell, who has said that he is done portraying Ash.

The Lost Boys

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), and Jaeden Martell (It) will star as young Michael and Sam in the upcoming remake of the cult classic horror-comedy, The Lost Boys. The modernized version is to be directed by teen-drama creator Jonathan Entwistle (End of the F***ing World, I’m Not Okay With This) and will be produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under Automatik, who is known for his work on the film Honey Boy, which also starred Jupe. The original 1980 horror-comedy film follows two brothers who move to a California beach town and are soon terrorized by a gang of vampiric bikers. The horror-comedy is known for its attractive, leather jacket and mullet-clad cast and killer soundtrack. This new take on the film is said to take place in the modern-day rather than remaking the film in a 1980s timeline.

Insidious: Chapter 5

Officially confirmed in October 2020, Insidious is finally set to return with a sequel, produced by Blumhouse Productions. The director and star of the sequel, Patrick Wilson, let it be known that filming begins this spring. Insidious: Chapter 5 will be a direct sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2, and will follow the Lambert family 10 years after the incidents that took place following Elise’s murder at the hands of a possessed Josh, with Dalton now heading off to start college.

The franchise's fifth film will star Wilson once again as the head of the Lambert household, with Ty Simpkins reprising his role as Dalton. It is said that Lin Shaye will return as Elise, who was the main character of Insidious: The Last Key. While these are the only confirmed cast members listed so far, it would be great to see the red and black demon of Dalton’s dreams pop up again.

Last year rumors spread that the film would be in theaters sometime in 2022, but with filming beginning in spring audiences will likely have to wait until 2023 at least.

Fans are excited to see what happens next in the franchise that made Tiny Tim’s rendition of Tiptoe Through the Tulips so terrifying.

The iconic demonic possession film The Exorcist was the first horror film to be nominated for Best Picture and it's finally getting a reboot. Fans of the original iconic horror film are curious to see if Blumhouse Productions and director David Gordon Green (Halloween Kills, Forever Purge) will draw inspiration from the classic pea soup vomit scene and the foul-mouthed youngster's head-spinning possession. The reboot is in early development, so unfortunately there is no release date just yet. Some are speculating that the film may be a sequel rather than a remake or new storyline, given Green’s history with the Halloween franchise, at least that is what Jason Blum is counting on. Blum has stated that he wants to make a film that appeals to both new audiences and fans who know and love the classic while praising Green’s take on the Halloween films.

Orphan: First Kill

Isabelle Fuhrman is set to reprise her role as Leena Klammer, the adult woman impersonating a 9-year-old orphan by the name of Esther, in a prequel to the 2009 film Orphan. This prequel will give audiences a look into Leena’s “First Kill”, as she impersonates the missing daughter of desperate couple, Katie and Richard Mauerova. Starring alongside Isabelle is Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You). Filming was completed in Winnipeg back in December 2020, but no one is quite sure when and where it's going to be released. Though it was believed the film would be released in January 2022, this was an unofficial date. After it was announced to be in post-production in November, and acquired by Paramount Pictures in December, fans are hoping they will get to see Esther’s origin story on screen sometime later in 2022, whether it be in theaters or on Paramount+.

Cloverfield 2

J.J. Abrams has begun to work on a fourth Cloverfield film. Fans of the original found-footage style film are excited to finally get the first direct sequel of the first film's dizzying events. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company released two films since Cloverfield, which take place in the same universe but are not tied to the main storyline. The Cloverfield Paradox, which takes place upon the Cloverfield space station, showed how the horrors of an alternate universe made their way to an energy-starved Earth. 10 Cloverfield Lane looked at the desperate and terrifying survival attempts of a man who kidnapped others into his bunker to “save them" from an otherworldly threat.

First announced in 2018 there have been several logistical reasons behind the sequel's delay. While the plot of the sequel is still a mystery, fans are wondering if the final two friends survived the fateful tunnel scene at the end of the first film, or if the sequel will feature the same, dizzying found footage cinematography. Others have voiced hopes that the monster remains as mysterious as possible, or that the upcoming film will possibly show the monster as the victim. Joe Barton, who co-wrote the 2022 sci-fi drama Encounter, has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

Alien

The science-fiction horror franchise, Alien, is finally getting a reboot. Fans of the face-hugging franchise have been waiting to see what comes of the mission for years and are hoping that this revival of the films will answer the many questions that the prequels Prometheus and Alien: Covenant brought to the screens. The first version of the new script brought back Ellen Ripley, but after various changes to the writers and script, this may not be the case. After Disney purchased the rights to Alien it has been rumored that Sigourney Weaver will not return as an ageless android clone of the iconic heroine. Some fans of the franchise hope that David 8, the terrifyingly calm sociopathic android from Prometheus, will return in the reboot to further his role in his mission. The plot of the new film is being kept under wraps, but it's rumored to be unconnected from the previous installments. The new film, which is being made for Hulu, will be written and directed by Fede Alvarez, who is known for his take on the 2013 Evil Dead reboot as well as the critically acclaimed home-invasion thriller Don't Breathe.

Scream 6

Audiences flocked to the theaters last January to witness the revival of the Ghostface killer in Scream. Now in the wake of the film's success fans are on edge awaiting the sixth film, a sequel that will feature the return of their new favorite characters. Expected to have a theatrical release on March 31st, 2023, Scream 6 has already begun pre-production. Courtney Cox is to return for her role as Gale Weathers, having confirmed her acceptance of the script and stating that filming will start in the summer of 2022 in Canada. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding have all signed on to return. Fans are curious if they will see Neve Campbell return as original survivor Sydney Prescott.

Who will the next Ghostface be? Fans will have to wait and see, though many are already asking if there will be a Scream 7.

