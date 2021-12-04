Between now and 2023, Marvel Studios has a growing number of movies, television series, and special events slated for release. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider in an interview, “you don’t know everything about this [post-Infinity Saga] universe yet.”

Fans of the MCU can expect to see new characters emerge in individual Disney+ series, from She-Hulk to WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness. Marvel also plans to bring back familiar faces battling greater woes (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever). That’s just the beginning, and here are the most anticipated MCU projects according to the franchise’s most dedicated audiences: Reddit.

Thor: Love And Thunder (August 8, 2022 in Theaters)

Taiki Waititi directs Thor: Love and Thunder, which brings returning characters Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the big screen in what’s described as a “superhero-romance film.” This mega-cinematic event ties in many players across the MCU including Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), and more.

Based on Jason Aaron’s "Mighty Thor" comic book, Thor: Love and Thunder follows Jane suffering from cancer. As she grows sicker, Jane harnesses Thor’s powers (perhaps with the help of Mjornir). Reddit user jcj44 theorizes that when MCU Jane does pick up the celestial hammer it'll “[remove] the chemo from her body… bringing her closer to death.” Expect some heartache from Love and Thunder.

She-Hulk (August 17, 2022 on Disney+)

As Marvel undertakes Disney+ streaming, there is room for genre-bending in the MCU. This could be case with the upcoming legal comedy series, She-Hulk, premiering in 2022. Naturally, Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role of Bruce Banner alongside Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) playing She-Hulk.

After Jennifer receives a blood transfusion from her cousin (the Hulk), she inherits his strength and abilities while also maintaining her emotional cool as a lawyer. When the official logo for She-Hulk dropped last month, many wondered if it strayed too far from the classic Marvel-esque style. But as user Elfhoe pointed out, “they are going to focus on her lawyer roots, so it’s a Law and Order vibe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

When Black Panther opened in theaters in 2018, it brought in a historic $1.3 billion globally. Suffice to say, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a great legacy to live up to. But after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, it’s been made very clear that his iconic role will not be recast. On top of that, an injury on set has halted production until January 2022.

Fans may have to wait a little longer to see their favorite Wakandans in action, but that isn’t stopping the most dedicated Redditors from sharing their thoughts. User KaminariDenaki24 hopes to see Shuri (Letitia Wright) get handed a larger role in the wake of her brother and king, T’Challa.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023 in Theaters)

When audiences last saw Ant-Man, he had emerged in 2023 after being trapped in the Quantum Realm (the same year that the movie will premiere). Five years after the blip, Scott Lang was making up for lost time with his daughter Cassie, who is no longer a child. Paul Rudd returns in the leading role, accompanied by Hope van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lily).

From the inclusion of chaos theory to the unexplored Quantum Realm, fans have some idea about what Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might look like. One Reddit user claims that the movie will explore “themes of family and forgiveness” that can be found in the previous two films. But this is Phase 4, after all, and the concepts of “lost time and the future” may be heavily present – especially with Kang the Conqueror on the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023 in Theatres)

Image via Marvel Studios

Where we last left off with the Guardians franchise and characters, Gamora dies in Avengers: Infinity War, and a different timeline version of her character is introduced in Endgame. With no shortage of drama surrounding James Gunn's involvement in the film, fans will finally get to see Rocket's character arc come to a conclusion, something Gunn has discussed in interviews about Guardians 3, Screen Rant reports.

Aside from that, not much is known about what story will be told in the film– fans have theories about character deaths, villain arcs and more, but we'll have to wait until the films release in 2023 to know for sure.

The Marvels (July 28, 2023 in Theatres)

Coming to theaters in 2023, The Marvels is a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and a continuation of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the first female superhero to lead a blockbuster Marvel film. Details of the plot are being kept quiet, but new additions to the intergalactic epic include Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau (the S.W.O.R.D. agent who appeared in WandaVision).

Still early in production, Reddit has a lot to say about casting thus far. For one, user sugarmetimbers hoped “for Carol, rather than an ensemble-based story.” The title may indicate that there are more Marvels to come, but rest assured, this is still Captain Marvel’s tale.

Agatha: House Of Harkness (Late 2023 on Disney+)

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) became a household name in the MCU thanks to her supporting role in the franchise's first-ever Disney+ series, WandaVision. Now, a dark comedy spinoff is in the works dedicated to the mischievous witch of West Lake.

House of Harkness does not have a release date just yet, but WandaVision writer Jac Schaffer has officially signed on to the project. Reddit users are responding well to the news, and there is speculation that Hahn might appear in other upcoming MCU projects as well. Perhaps – as one Reddit account explained – there could be insight into Agatha’s centuries of magic over the course of history.

Fantastic Four (TBA)

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is bringing Marvel’s “First Family” to the MCU in 2023. Still in its early stages, this new Fantastic Four movie could introduce supervillain Doctor Doom into Phase 4.

Marvel Studios is not revealing any casting or plot details yet, but Reddit has some ideas. Since discussions of Fantastic Four began, there has been a call for The Office’sJohn Krasinski to play Mr. Fantastic. A scientist who's mastered both alien and human biology, Reed Richards is among the most intelligent characters in Marvel comics.

Untitled Wakanda Series (TBA)

An untitled series is in the works starring one of the MCU’s fiercest warriors: Okoye (Danai Gurira). The head of the Dora Milaje first appeared in Black Panther, where her power and strength made her a fan favorite. Though little else is known about the project, Ryan Coogler will direct the spinoff origin tale.

Audiences have some idea of Okoye’s character from her role in Black Panther, followed by appearances in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and numerous Disney+ series. But Reddit users are ready for her standalone moment, and maybe some anthological stories from “the most advanced country on Earth.”

