2023 is quickly approaching which means audiences have a whole new crop of films to look forward to! Letterboxd's allows users to search for the most anticipated feature films coming in 2023, giving audiences a glimpse at what fans are most excited to see. Between the latest superhero films, returns of iconic characters, or the latest entry from acclaimed directors, 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting year in cinema.

DC's sequels for Aquaman and Shazam! came close to cracking the top ten alongside the continuously delayed The Flash solo film finally slated to hit theaters. Taking the eleventh spot was Wonka, a remake of the beloved classic where Timothée Chalamet looks to fill the legendary shoes of candy maker Willy Wonka. The Super Mario Bros. Movie recently spiked interest, while Disney's latest attempt at live-action adaptations with The Little Mermaid has audiences excited.

Asteroid City

2023 sees the return of several big directing names, with Asteroid City being the latest to come from the quirky auteur filmmaker Wes Anderson. Anderson brings back familiar names to the crew like composer Alexandre Desplat in their sixth collaboration, and cinematographer Robert Yeoman behind the camera yet again, shooting all of Anderson's live-action films going back to his feature film debut, Bottle Rocket (1996). Asteroid City is expected for wide release on June 23rd, 2023.

Margo Robbie, Tom Hanks, and Scarlett Johansson lead the top-billed cast while talented rising stars like Maya Hawke and Sophia Lillis are featured alongside seasoned stars like Steve Carell and Bryan Cranston.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise recently announced its title along with its first trailer, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This will be the first Indy movie not directed by Steven Spielberg, instead, the reigns will be handed off to James Mangold, most known for directing Logan (2017) and Walk the Line (2005).

Ford returns as the titular character, pitted against the formidable foe of Mads Mikkelsen, who plays a former Nazi and NASA scientist looking to change the course of history alongside villainous comrades, Klaber (Boyd Holbrook) and Weber (Thomas Kretschmann). Indy 5 brings back the lovable Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) while introducing new characters such as Indy's goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected June 30th, 2023.

The Marvels

The Marvels teams up Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan as seen in the series Ms. Marvel (2022), and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau last seen in WandaVision (2021). Set as a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), and taking place directly after Ms Marvel, the film follows the three heroes who mysteriously start swapping places with each other whenever they use their powers and team up to discover why.

The Marvels cast is still mostly unreleased as Zawe Ashton has been reportedly casted as a villain, while Park Seo-joon's role is undisclosed. Directed by Nia DaCosta, recently writing and directing Candyman (2021), The Marvels is currently expected for a July 28, 2023, release, so expect more news and a trailer to come soon.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Kicking off Phase Five of the MCU is the third installment following Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and company, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Set for release on February 17th, 2023 Quantumania sees Scott, Hope (Evangiline Lily), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Scott's grown daughter Cassie, recast as Kathryn Newton, as they explore the Quantum Realm.

However, their exploration comes against the warnings of Janet who's keeping secrets about the dangers of Quantum Realm. The threat is revealed to be Kang the Conquerer, a variant of He Who Remains from Loki (2021) that first introduced Jonathan Majors to the role.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4, stylized as JW4, sees Keanu Reeves back for some more guns-blazing, fist-swinging action. Get ready for more stylish action from JW4 March 24th, 2023.

Directed once again by former stunt actor turned director, Chad Stahelski, JW4 sees the return of Ian McShane as Winston Scott and Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King with his own deadly history with the High Table. New introductions to the franchise include formidable names like Donnie Yen as the blind assassin Caine, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Scott Adkins as Killa and Bill Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, a high ranking High Table member who is challenged by Wick.

Oppenheimer

With an extensive filmography of fan-favorite films like Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014) and The Dark Knight Trilogy, any new film by Christopher Nolan is sure to create anticipation, and Oppenheimer is no exception. Nolan reunites with Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, telling the story of his role in the creation of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer boasts one of the most impressive casts of recent years with Murphy being surrounded by the likes of Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman, Matt Damon, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek; the list goes on and on. While fans have still only been given a brief teaser, images of Murphy with narration about the dangers of harnessing such a power, the screen sparking and swirling with fire. As the teaser counts down until the world was forever changed, fans eagerly clock the days until the release of Oppenheimer on July 21st, 2023.

Dune: Part Two

Not long after the release of Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi masterpiece Dune (2021) the sequel was officially green-lit, announced as Dune: Part Two. Based on the famously complex book by Frank Herbert it wasn't surprising that the patient craftsmanship of Villeneuve would split the book in two. More or less, the first film tackles the first half of the book, so fans are excited to get the second half on November 3rd, 2023.

The sequel will continue with Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, now united with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen people, as he embarks on a warpath to challenge the status quo of the universe. With Villeneuve at the helm again fans can only expect more from the acclaimed director who brought the story of Dune so successfully to the big screen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

After a lengthy stint between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) fans got a one-two punch with the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) and the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 shortly after. While the holiday special was some lighthearted fun, the trailer for Vol. 3 pulls at more heart strings, hinting at one last emotional adventure from the band of space-traveling misfits as the film is set for release on May 5th, 2023.

Joining the cast is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and taking on the role of the big bad is Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, a type of mad scientist hellbent on genetically perfecting himself and life itself.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Dazzling fans, young and old, with its groundbreaking animation Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film which certainly demands a sequel. Much to the delight of fans two sequels are on the way with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse expected on June 2nd, 2023.

Expect all the creative animation and relatable characters audiences fell in love with in the first film as Miles takes fans on a wild ride through the Spider-Verse. Teased in the posts credits of the first film Oscar Issac takes on a much bigger role in the sequel as Miguel O'Hara, or Spider-Man 2099, while more Spider-Man variants and villains are sure to pop up alongside returning talents of Shameik Moore as Mile Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

Barbie

Topping Letterboxd's most anticipated movies of 2023 is Barbie, starring Margo Robbie as Barbie herself and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Promo photos show Robbie sporting a classic Barbie look while riding her famous pink car, and Ken sports his own brand of boxers as fans clamor over any glimpses they can get.

Barbie does come with a stigma, as the toy brand has been criticized for depicting unattainable beauty standards to children, but Mattel has taken some strides to diversify and modernize the brand. This makes the guidance of Greta Gerwig even more critical as the empowered filmmaker is taking on both the writing and directing roles. Set to hit theaters July 21st, 2023 look out for upcoming Barbie trailers that are sure to keep fans excited.

