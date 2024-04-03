The Big Picture Fandango's latest study previews a promising summer film lineup, with blockbusters like Deadpool & Wolverine leading the charge.

Moviegoers are seeking immersive experiences beyond the screen, showing a growing interest in premium formats and concessions.

The study reveals that the audience's appetite for diverse content in theaters is increasing.

As we edge closer to the bustling summer movie season, Fandango has once again provided us with the annual pulse check of the nation's moviegoers through its Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study, just in time for CinemaCon. The annual convention, a highlight for the National Association of Theatre Owners, will take place in Las Vegas from April 8-11, and Fandango's findings should offer exhibitors a preview of what's to come.

Surveying a diverse group of over 6,000 individuals, split between general ticket buyers and dedicated Fandango users, the study dives deep into the past year's moviegoing habits while also casting an eager eye toward the future. What's clear is that the allure of the big screen remains undiminished, with notable anticipation for the summer's lineup of blockbusters.

With Deadpool & Wolverine, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and Despicable Me 4 leading the charge, the summer of 2024 is shaping up to be a season of heavy hitters. These titles top the list of the most anticipated movies, promising a mix of action, laughter, and family-friendly entertainment. The enthusiasm for these releases underscores a broader trend — moviegoers are not just looking for films, they're seeking experiences that extend beyond the screen. The study also highlights the growing appeal of premium viewing experiences, like IMAX or 4DX, and the all-American tradition of theater concessions. A hefty 74% of respondents who have enjoyed movies in premium formats believe it significantly enhances the moviegoing experience. 96% of those who responded also said they would indulge in treats when at the multiplex.

What Are The Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer?

“2023 proved that fans have an enduring love for the theatrical experience, and 2024 is continuing the positive momentum as moviegoers can’t wait to see their favorite characters and franchises return to the big screen this summer,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “This past year underscored consumers’ appetite to watch different types of content in theaters, in addition to beloved films. This was evident with the success of concert films from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and our study uncovers that moviegoers want even more diverse content to experience on the big screen, which we think is a great opportunity for exhibitors.”

The Top 10 Most-Anticipated Movies of the Year:

Deadpool & Wolverine Bad Boys: Ride or Die Despicable Me 4 A Quiet Place: Day One Inside Out 2 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes The Watchers The Fall Guy The Garfield Movie Borderlands

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for more news out of CinemaCon.