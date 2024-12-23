As we close the book on 2024 and look back at the films that made this year so excellent, it's also a good time to look forward to what's coming soon, and what movies we have to look forward to in the coming year. Even though we can't know what the big films will be going into 2025, the line-up of projects in the works is already truly exciting, an absurd collection of films from some of the best directors working today. Already in 2025, we know we can expect films from Danny Boyle, James Cameron, Paul Thomas Anderson, Celine Song, Guillermo del Toro, Spike Lee, Bong Joon-ho, Edgar Wright, and Ryan Coogler, just to name a few. Additionally, we're going to have the opportunity to revisit some of our favorite cinematic worlds, from a spin-off in the John Wick universe, the latest and possibly final film in the Mission: Impossible series, the latest Avatar project, as well as highly-anticipated films from Marvel, and the beginnings of the DCU. There are so many films to get pumped for in the next twelve months that it's hard to narrow

'28 Years Later' — June 20

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

The trailer for the third installment of the 28 Days Later franchise is the second most-watched horror trailer of all time! That’s most certainly partly due to the fact we all got gaslit into thinking that Cillian Murphy is playing an emaciated zombie in the film, but it’s also a reflection of how excited people are for Danny Boyle’s forthcoming zombie flick, 28 Years Later. It’s unknown what part Murphy will have in the movie, as the trailer focuses on the characters played by actors new to the franchise. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Jamie, who looks to be our classic action hero trying to survive the decades-spanning zombie outbreak and protect a young child, as well as a very buff Ralph Fiennes. Joining them is Jodie Comer who has the enviable task of giving birth to a child within the hysteria and Jack O’Connell. The film arrives not quit 28 but 23 years after Boyle’s seminal film, and 18 after the sequel, 28 Weeks Later. The trailer promises the same hopeless, gritty zombie action the first did to exceptional success, emphasized by the chilling narration of a poem that has an even bleaker meaning than you can imagine. Boyle brings the Romero brand of zombie back to the bleak realism of desolate Britain, and, hopefully, it’ll be as effective as the original. — Emma Kiely

'After the Hunt'

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Between Challengers and Queer, Luca Guadagnino has had a busy year, and it seems he’s not interested in slowing down anytime soon, as we’ll be treated to another film by the auteur next year with After the Hunt. The dramatic thriller centers on a college professor who finds herself facing personal and professional dilemmas alike when a star student levels an accusation against a colleague, which threatens to expose her own dark secret. Guadagnino has a gift for bringing his signature style to every script and sharply delving into specific subcultures, tackling everything from professional tennis to cannibalism, so seeing his unique take on academia is sure to be fascinating. In an interview with Marc Maron, he described the movie as being “timely…for where we are now” and has noted it’s a slight departure from his previous projects, as it won’t tackle sexuality or love but rather the idea of consent.

Guadagnino is far from the only exciting part of this project. After the Hunt will see him team up with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — the talents behind the Challengers score — once again, so get ready for more bangers. The cast is also stacked, featuring legends like Julia Roberts, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny and legends in the making like Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, the latter of whom has reportedly wanted to work with Guadagnino since 2009’s I Am Love. — Taylor Gates

'Avatar: Fire & Ash' — December 19

Directed by James Cameron

Image via Disney

There’s a pattern with the Avatar movies that isn’t hard to notice. In the lead-up to Avatar: The Way of Water, you heard people whining on the internet claiming that nobody asked for it. Then a few months later the movie became the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. It’s happening yet again with Avatar: Fire and Ash, and it really shouldn’t be, especially after its predecessor blew us all away.

As the title suggests, Fire and Ash will take Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family to another region of Pandora, one populated by a tribe of Na’vi who live inside a volcano. They also might be evil. Compared to the previous villains in the series, which were human military personnel, or human-turned-Na’vi military personnel, should be a fascinating change of pace. We’ve seen the Na’vi fight as fierce warriors, but taking that ferocity and injecting it into a more antagonistic role will be interesting, to say the least. James Cameron has gone on record to say that Fire and Ash will be the darkest Avatar film yet. A bold claim considering the previous film ended with Jake and Neytiri’s teenage son getting killed.

The 3-D craze has practically died out by now, but Cameron made the medium feel fresh once again with The Way of Water. It feels say to say the same will be the case with Fire and Ash. After all, everyone should know by now never to doubt Cameron. — Nate Richard

'Ballerina' — June 6

Directed by Len Wiseman

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick will go down as one of the best action franchises ever put to screen. Director Chad Stahelski gave each film its own style, and Keanu Reeves’ stoic and deadly assassin constantly left us in awe. The action sequences showed that even a book is just as lethal as a gun in the right hands. Looking at the first spinoff film in the series, I can only help but wonder if the franchise, like the aforementioned gun, is in the right hands.

The baton has been passed as Stahelski and Reeves take a step back, with director Len Wiseman (Underworld) and Ana de Armas (No Time to Die) taking the lead. Set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (de Armas) as she begins her journey into becoming an assassin. This film opens up a new side of the John Wick world and fleshes out the mythos by introducing us to new and old faces.

Eve is not set to become a “female John Wick”; instead, the story will focus on her character, which is independent of John. While only time will tell if Ballerina will match the heights of its processor, the trailer showcased that it's, at the very least, set to be one of the most entertaining action films of the summer thanks to its incredible stunt work set pieces. — Mike Thomas

'The Battle of Baktan Cross' — August 8

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Jefferson Chacon

We don't really know what the latest film from Paul Thomas Anderson will be about, but just the fact that 2025 will have a new film next year is a cause for celebration. Pretty much whenever Anderson releases a film, it ends up becoming one of the year's best, and The Battle of Baktan Cross sounds like his biggest film yet. Part of that is the cast, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, and his Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim. It's also been revealed that Baktan has the highest budget PTA has ever worked with, while Anderson is also shooting the film in VistaVision, a long-dormant format that was revitalized by Brady Corbet's The Brutalist. One of the wildest theories so far is that this could be Anderson once again adapting Thomas Pynchon's Vineland, after having previously adapted the writer with Inherent Vice. There's so much we don't know about The Battle of Baktan Cross, but we can already tell this is one of the most intriguing releases of 2025. — Ross Bonaime

'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' — May 9

Directed by Kogonada

Image via A24

Director Kogonada's entire filmography has been nothing but excellent work so far. His video essays on various directors are incredible, his two feature films so far, Columbus and After Yang, are modern classics, and his work on Pachinko and The Acolyte shows how adaptable he is to work in a larger format. it sounds so far like his newest film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, should continue this career of excellence. We know so far that this is a romantic fantasy starring Margot Robbie, in her first film since Barbie, and Kogonada's After Yang star Colin Farrell. Also returning from After Yang is Jodie Turner-Smith, while the film also features Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Magnussen, Brandon Perea, Hamish Linklater, Chloe East, and many more. While plot details are slim, if this is anything like Kogonada's last two films, this should be a gorgeous, contemplative film that is among the year's best. — Ross Bonaime

'The Bride!' — September 26

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Image via Universal Pictures

Since the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal with the release of The Lost Daughter, audiences have awaited what she would direct next. Like Robert Eggers and his horror masterpiece, Nosferatu, Gyllenhaal is putting her hand on another iconic figure of horror cinema with The Bride!. The film is described as drawing inspiration from both James Whale’s 1935 classic, The Bride of Frankenstein, as well as Mary Shelley’s novel, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

One aspect of the film that’s interesting is the cast that she has assembled to take this on. Gyllenhaal reteams with The Lost Daughter actress Jessie Buckley to star as the titular bride of Frankenstein. Joining her is Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster. Arguably two of the best working actors as this pairing is sure to provide excellent performances of the year. They’re also joined by Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, and Peter Saarsgard.

The primary reason why this film is so fascinating is Maggie Gyllenhaal as the writer and the director. It’s rare to have the female perspective in the horror space, especially with a figure that’s a staple of the Universal Monsters movies. Frankenstein’s bride is more of a piece to Frankenstein’s sequel than she is as a character. Much like how Coralie Fargeat was able to translate society’s obsession with youth as it pertains to women with The Substance, it will be intriguing to see what Gyllenhaal has to say through the story of Frankenstein’s bride. – Meredith Loftus

'Bugonia' — November 7

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In 2024, Yorgos Lanthimos made his weirdest film in quite some time with Kinds of Kindness, and for his next film, Bugonia, he's reuniting with the stars of that film, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. Lanthimos' latest is an English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, which is about two people who kidnap a CEO of a company that they believe to be an alien trying to destroy Earth. It's definitely exciting to see what Lanthimos will do in what is essentially a sci-fi film, and his Poor Things, based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, proved that Lanthimos can beautifully handle adaptation. Despite finding critical and commercial success in recent years, Lanthimos has always thrived in keeping t