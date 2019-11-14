Moviegoers Select ‘Star Wars’, ‘Knives Out’ as Most Anticipated Holiday Films in Fandango Survey

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is unsurprisingly headed for a massive opening this December. Collider can exclusively reveal that the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel topped a survey conducted by Fandango asking moviegoers about their most anticipated holiday films of the year. They surveyed more than 1,000 millennial moviegoers over the last month, asking which films and performances they were most anticipating between November 22nd and December 31st, and The Rise of Skywalker came out on top.

Frozen 2 landed the second slot, while the blockbuster sequel Jumanji: The Next Level came in third, but two original films landed in the next two slots: Rian Johnson’s critically acclaimed (and tremendously entertaining) murder mystery Knives Out and Marielle Heller’s compassionate Mister Rogers drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In terms of performances, Rise of Skywalker’s Daisy Ridley and Carrie Fisher topped the Most Anticipated Actress category, while A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Tom Hanks and Jumanji’s Dwayne Johnson reigned supreme in the Most Anticipated Actor category. As for rising stars, moviegoers are most anticipating Naomie Ackie’s turn as new Star Wars character Jannah, but Blade Runner 2049 standout Ana de Armas is close behind with her turn in Knives Out.

“Fandango fans can’t wait to see their favorite characters to return to the big screen, with Star Wars, Frozen and Jumanji bringing back their iconic heroes this holiday season,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers will also head to the multiplex to hang with the fractured families of Knives Out figuring out who done it and of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks capturing the inspirational heart of Mister Rogers.”

Check out the full results of Fandango’s 2019 Holiday Movie Survey in the categories below.

Most Anticipated Holiday Movie:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2. Frozen 2 3. Jumanji: The Next Level 4. Knives Out 5. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Most Anticipated Actress:

1. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) 2. Carrie Fisher (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) 3. Margot Robbie (Bombshell) 4. Karen Gillan (Jumanji: The Next Level) 5. Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Most Anticipated Actor:

1. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) 2. Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji: The Next Level) 3. Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) 4. Chris Evans (Knives Out) 5. Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Rising Movie Star:

1. Naomie Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) 2. Ana de Armas (Knives Out) 3. Jodie-Turner Smith (Queen & Slim) 4. Susan Kelechi-Watson (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) 5. Francesca Hayward (CATS)

Most Anticipated Pairing:

1. Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart (Jumanji: The Next Level) 2. Tom Hanks & Matthew Rhys (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) 3. Saoirse Ronan & Timothée Chalamet (Little Women) 4. Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) 5. Daniel Kaluuya & Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim)

Most Anticipated Ensemble: