From 'John Wick' to 'Ant-Man': The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023, According to IMDb

As the new year is in full swing, the entertainment industry readies itself for releasing highly-anticipated films. Over the past few years, many studios have promised that new movies and new installments to famous franchises will be released in 2023.

Whether it is a new Marvel movie, a new Greta Gerwig film, or the newest sequel of one of the most famous film franchises of all time, 2023 has quite a bit in store. Based on page views data, IMDb has tracked the most hyped movies this year.

‘Barbie’

Barbie is the next huge Gerwig film to be produced and was written by both Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The film, based on the classic children’s toy, is the first live-action Barbie film to be made after the release of several animated films.

The movie will follow Barbie as she sets off to the human world to look for happiness after being expelled from Barbieland for her imperfection. Barbie is sure to be a hit and features an all-star cast, including Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, and Margot Robbie as the titular character.

‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’

Perhaps an oddity among the other movies that is most anticipated is this horror-slasher film. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is Rhs Frake-Waterfield’s directorial debut and is based on the classic children’s book series Winnie-the-Pooh by E.H. Shepard.

The film follows Winnie the Pooh and Piglet (now serial killers), who terrorize a college-aged Christopher Robin and a group of young women. This film will surely stand out for its odd concept, and it’s definitely going to gain a strong cult following.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Killers of the Flower Moon is the newest Martin Scorsese film based on the 2017 non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. The film, a Western crime drama, will follow a young J. Edgar Hoover and Texas Ranger as they investigate the mysterious murders of members of the Osage Tribe, a Midwestern Native American tribe that lives in Oklahoma.

After tribe members were found dead after oil was discovered on their tribal land. Killers of the Flower Moon is sure to be captivating and has an all-star cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

‘Oppenheimer’

Oppenheimer is the newest Christoper Nolan film to be released that is a biographical film about the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” and served a major role in the Manhattan Project (a secret American project during World War II to develop the atomic bomb that subsequently ended the war).

The film is based on a biography titled American Prometheus and stars Cillian Murphy as the titular character. Oppenheimer is sure to ring true to current events regarding nuclear proliferation and arms control, and remind the masses of the dangers of nuclear arms.

‘The Little Mermaid’

The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is set to be released in the early summer of 2023 and will be Disney’s newest live-action remake of a classic film since Pinocchio. The story follows a young mermaid named Ariel who dreams of going to land. When she has the opportunity to strike a deal with an evil sea witch to find her true love in the world above, she takes it — everyone if familiar with the tale!

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel, in addition to some huge Hollywood names. With new songs written by Alan Menken (the film’s original composer) and Lin-Manuel Miranda, this movie is sure to be Disney music heaven!

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

A computer-animated Mario Brothers movie is being released in 2023. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, based on the legendary Nintendo videogame franchise, will follow a plumber named Mario and his brother Luigi as they traverse a fantasy world to rescue Princess Peach from the treacherous claws of Bowser.

Chris Pratt voices Mario, and Charlie Day voices Luigi, not to mention a star-studded cast for other iconic characters. This movie is sure to be a hit and is the movie that the Super Mario Bros. franchise deserves.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Harris Ford reprises his role as the legendary explorer and archaeologist Indiana Jones in the franchise's latest installment, titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In this film, Indiana Jones lives against the backdrop of the Space Race and is disappointed in the US Government for hiring ex-Nazis in Operation Paperclip to gain a leg up on the Soviet Union.

His goddaughter, Helena, accompanies him on a journey that hasn’t yet been specified. This film is a bit of a risk for the franchise since Stephen Spielberg and George Lucas are just executive producers and not in hands-on, creative roles. However, no risk, no reward — and with Ford returning, it’s sure to be a hit.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4'

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the next installment in the widely-popular John Wick series, a neo-noir action thriller film franchise. Keanu Reeves returns as the titular character, and in this film, John Wick finds a path to defeating the High Table. However, he must fight yet another new enemy before gaining his freedom.

John Wick is a huge franchise, and it’s no doubt that this film is going to soar at the box office. Fans of Reeves will love seeing him continue with one of his most notable roles.

‘The Expendables 4’

The Expandables 4 (or, Expend4bles) is an action film that is the fourth installment in The Expendables franchise. The film will center around a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States that The Expendables are forced to handle. This film is sure to be an excellent watch for action fans and looks quite intense.

Nevertheless, with Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, The Expendables 4 is sure to be a great watch.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the newest and third installment in Marvel’s Ant-Man movie series. The film follows Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Hope Van Dyne (Wasp), and Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie as they go on an adventure into the Quantum Realm to fight a time-traveling, multiversal supervillain named Kang the Conquerer.

This film is hugely anticipated among Marvel fans and will do quite well at the box office. It’s still unknown whether Ant-Man will return or if Kang the Conquerer will be a bigger villain than others thought.

