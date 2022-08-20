Fall is the time for lazy nights, sweater weather, and pumpkin-flavored everything. It's also the season for horror movies and deeply moving films in preparation for awards season. Thanks to Netflix, finding a great, new movie to watch is easier than ever.

Netflix is home to some of the most critically acclaimed original films out of any streaming service. There have been multiple Netflix originals nominated for Academy Awards like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Don't Look Up. The streaming service is also home to the less serious as well, with loads of light-hearted movies to binge-watch during the most wonderful time of the year. This is why Netflix is the perfect choice for new releases on the horizon, and the fall of 2022 is looking more promising than ever.

'Blonde' (September 23, 2022)

There is no upcoming film that has been more discussed among movie fans than the Andrew Dominik Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. Its NC-17 rating has been questioned by critics and Dominik's casting of Ana de Armas as Monroe has been debated by many.

One thing is for certain though, Blonde will be the freshest take on Monroe's tragic rise and fall in Hollywood to date. It is not a true biopic, though, and it has instead been described as an exaggerated interpretation of her life based on a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name.

'The Midnight Club' (October 7, 2022)

Mike Flanagan has proven time and time again that he is a new master of horror. Through his many Netflix original series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, he has explored psychological horror, gothic archetypes, and the supernatural. With his newest series, The Midnight Club, he switches his focus to five terminally ill teenagers.

The Midnight Club is based on a YA novel by Christopher Pike and is described as a thriller involving mysterious and sinister stories told by a group of teenagers at Brightcliffe Hospice. The teens begin to gather at midnight every night and look for signs of the supernatural – and whatever else is beyond.

'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' (October 14, 2022)

If you're looking for an entertaining family Halloween movie, The Curse of Bridge Hollow will be right up your alley. Originally titled Boo!, the new Marlon Wayans movie will be released right ahead of the spookiest night of the year.

With Wayans at the helm, the movie will certainly be one part wholesome fun and many parts hilarious. Not only that, the creative plot sounds like it may just become a new Halloween classic. The movie follows a man and his daughter who team up together to save their town after an ancient spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

'The Mother' (Expected Late 2022)

Jennifer Lopez has not starred in any movies since 2019, but 2022 has become her resurgence. She has a slew of movies being released this year, and one of her most anticipated is The Mother. The film will be Lopez's first Netflix movie, and it will be a big one at that – the budget was $30 million.

The Mother has been described as John Wick meets Hanna, and it will follow Lopez as a deadly assassin, who is forced to on the run and leave her daughter behind. Years later, she returns to her past to protect her daughter from some wickedly dangerous men.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' (Expected Late 2022)

All Quiet on the Western Front is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, not just on Netflix. It is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and it will be released later this year.

The upcoming anti-war film is based on the 1929 Erich Maria Remarque novel of the same name. It will be played out from the perspective of a young German soldier, Paul Baumer, during World War I. Paul and his friends become caught up in the wave of patriotism surrounding Germany at the time, and the film will show its brutality.

'Wendell & Wild' (September 2022)

For the first time since 2009, famed animation director, Henry Sellick, will make his comeback on Netflix with Wendell & Wild. Sellick is known for his masterful work on The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, and fans are in for a real treat with his newest foray into the dark side of life.

This stop motion picture will follow two demon brothers named Wendell and Wild, who enlist the help of a 13-year-old girl to summon them to the Land of the Living. If the film's teaser pictures are anything to go off of, the movie will be lusciously animated and filled with vividly kooky characters, perfectly in Sellick fashion.

'Enola Holmes 2' (November 4, 2022)

2020's Enola Holmes was one of Netflix's breakout films that year thanks to the charismatic Millie Bobby Brown, who played Sherlock Holmes' younger sister in this fun frolic through the late 19th century.

November will bring one of the year's most anticipated sequels to Netflix. Like the first film, Enola will be up to no good and find herself using her sharp wit to get out of troubling situations again. Enola is now a full-blown detective in the sequel, and during her first case, she will have to unravel the mystery of a missing girl with the help of friends, and yes, her brother Sherlock.

'The Good Nurse' (September 2022)

The Good Nurse will be sure to make you uncomfortable at some point. It is based on Charles Graeber's book about an infamous caregiver who is being implicated in the deaths of hundreds of patients at a hospital.

In this crime mystery, Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star as sick patient and suspicious nurse. Chastain's character becomes suspicious that her colleague is causing the mysterious patient deaths at their hospital. She risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat.

'Slumberland' (Expected Late 2022)

Netflix's newest fantasy film will see Jason Momoa playing Flip, the vivacious and loud-mouthed character from Winsor McCay's Little Nemo comic strip. The character of Flip has also been seen before in the fantastic 1989 animated children's movie, Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

In the movie, a young girl discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of Slumberland. With the help of the eccentric trickster, Flip, she traverses through dreams and flees nightmares, with the hope of seeing her late father again. Momoa is the perfect choice for Flip's bizarre behaviors and penchant for being an outlaw.

'The Wonder' (September 2022)

With some serious acting roles under her belt in Midsommar, Little Women, and Lady Macbeth, Florence Pugh will turn to Netflix in her upcoming movie, The Wonder. And if there's one thing that Pugh does well, it's period films.

The Wonder is based on Emma Donoghue's novel of the same name and follows Pugh's character, Lib, who is a British nurse. Lib is brought to a small village to observe a young girl who no longer eats but somehow stays alive. The film is a psychological thriller set in the 19th century and is based on the phenomenon of "fasting girls" that emerged at the time. There was even speculation that this ability was the work of God.

