The making of television is never an easy or predictable pursuit during the most normal of times, and one thing we can say for certain about the last 12 months is that things have definitely not been normal. Even without a pandemic making production extraordinarily complicated and costly, the industry has been in a state of flux; forever gone are the days when all shows premiered in the fall and wrapped in the spring. The flow of new TV is constant (if ever-so-slightly smaller these days), and it's available on so many different platforms, and you never know how long it'll take for a new season of your favorite show to return.

In chaotic times, sometimes it's nice to pretend that some semblance of sanity is possible. Thus, here is a list of new shows that we have been given good reason to believe will definitely premiere in some form or another before December 31, 2021, curated with help from the entire Collider staff (listed in alphabetical order).

This is, admittedly, um, a little late in the game to be making this list. But here's what happened: In reading the lists made by other publications, I kept seeing shows mentioned that, frankly, I had my doubts would actually premiere during this calendar year. Even just in the last week or so, series that you might have guessed would drop in 2021 were rescheduled for a different year and platform or abruptly lost their star — again, everything is chaos in this industry right now, but right now, even more so.

To be clear, there are a couple of shows that would have been on this list had we felt safer about their odds — for example, the Collider staff voted MacGruber as our number two most anticipated show, but the fact that it's currently not scheduled to go into production until June spooked me enough to sadly cut it. And even while attempting to play it as safe as possible, there's still a good chance that the accuracy rate here will not be 100 percent. All the phone calls and internet sleuthing in the world can't prevent some unexpected setback or hang-up, after all.

For, when you consider the odds, it's a miracle that any TV show ever gets made at all, let alone turn out as well as we hope the shows below will. It's all part of the magic of this business — the magic that keeps us watching.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

Image via Disney+

Created By: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

(Potential) Release Date: December 2021

Look, I'm not going to pretend that the Mandalorian Season 2 post-credits sequence didn't get me excited for this show. After all, if The Book of Boba Fett delivers the same energy of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) strolling into Jabba's former palace, killing the dudes who never left after Return of the Jedi, and then making themselves at home — well. That sounds like damn good television to me. It's a shame that we have to wait until December 2021, but it could be quite a Christmas gift.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

Developed By: André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner

Cast: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

So look, yes, the original Cowboy Bebop, a 26-episode anime series (plus a movie) which premiered in 1998, is a groundbreaking classic of its genre that you could argue simply does not need to be remade as a live-action series. Certainly, that's what I used to think. And then they went and cast John Cho as Spike — casting so perfect that I've been dying to see what the producers have in store for this wild sci-fi action-adventure for quite some time. (The series went into production in 2019, but a pre-pandemic accident sidelined Cho for several months.) There are big expectations attached to this show; for one thing, it's going to be hard work to create an opening credits sequence that slaps even half as hard as the original. But at least we know that they found the perfect Corgi to play Ein, so there's a chance that said expectations will be more than met.

Dr. Death (Peacock)

Image via Showtime

Created By: Patrick Macmanus

Cast: Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

First off, more Joshua Jackson on TV is always a good thing. But beyond its star, the Peacock series based on the Wondery podcast also offers an intriguing look at a horrifying string of deaths that proves haunting because after all, it's based on a true story. Here's Peacock's official description of Dr. Death:

Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him. Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

When you think about how going into surgery requires complete faith in your doctor... Well, the potential for this show to haunt our nightmares cannot be underestimated.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Created By: Malcolm Spellman

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell

Release Date: March 19, 2021

This might be a your-mileage-may-vary situation, but all the trailers for the next big MCU Disney+ series seem to be promising an entire show devoted to the prickly comedic chemistry between Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. So, if those parts of Captain America: Civil War were your favorite parts of that movie, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the easiest sell in the world. The show also looks poised to lean into the political elements that made Winter Soldier and Civil War feel like more than just superhero movies, and that could be a very interesting change of pace after nine weeks of wacky times with WandaVision.

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Created By: Meredith Scardino

Cast: Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, Andrew Rannells

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

Something that doesn't come up often enough is how great Jeff Richmond's original songs were on 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and so the fact that they'll be central to the next big show from executive producer Tina Fey is almost as delightful as the premise itself, focusing on the grown-up members of a one-hit-wonder '90s girl group reuniting for glory. The Girls5Eva cast listed above includes some ladies we know can definitely carry a tune, and based on the brief teaser we've gotten so far, the comedy will be embedded in every aspect of the series, but most especially the music.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Image via HBO Max

Developed By: Joshua Safran

Cast: Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Kristen Bell

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

The original series was a generation-defining phenomenon, one which still gets name-dropped on shows like Emily In Paris and The Magicians — but will both original fans and the kids of today get excited for a new squad of private schoolers consumed by rumors and drama? That's unclear, but what is known is that the cast is far more inclusive than the original series, and while the original Gossip Girl did reveal the titular tattletale's true identity, Kristen Bell is still set to return as the show's all-knowing, all-seeing, all-dishing narrator. And really, that's all I need to know.

Invincible (Amazon)

Created By: Robert Kirkman

Cast: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, Khary Payton

Release Date: March 26, 2021

There are plenty of shows out there that present a skewed look at the world of superheroes. Heck, Invincible isn't even Amazon's first one. But as envisioned by creator Robert Kirkman, Invincible does feature a fantastic and inclusive cast of actors, including Oscar winner J.K. Simmons and Emmy winner Sandra Oh as the parents of young Mark (Steven Yeun), whose burgeoning superheroics are complicated by the legacy of his father Omni-Man (Simmons). Above all, the trailer for this show features both character-focused beats as well as a healthy sense of fun — something which sometimes gets forgotten while telling stories about the capes-and-tights set.

RELATED: 2021 Movie Release Dates: Here's What's Coming to Theaters This Year

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Created By: Valerie Armstrong

Cast: Annie Murphy, Eric Peterson, Mary Hollis Inboden

(Potential) Release Date: Summer 2021

Over the past 30 years, an impossible-to-count number of sitcoms have been made about a schlub of a man and his loyal wife living together in suburban hell. What Kevin Can F--- Himself proposes is this — said wife deserves vengeance. Based on what we know so far, this might be one of the year's most inventive series, first introducing us to Allison (Annie Murphy) through the all-too-familiar world of the traditional multi-cam... but then, as her frustration with the titular Kevin (Eric Peterson) begins to build, her point-of-view shifts to a single-camera style that might remind you of another AMC series: Breaking Bad. (Yes, it sounds a little WandaVision-y, but for the record, this show has been in development since 2018.) During a recent Television Critics Association press tour panel, creator Valerie Armstrong explained that the show will maintain its split between the two formats in every episode, and how that blends with what we've seen teased as some pretty dark subject matter will be fascinating to behold.

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+)

Image via Apple TV+

Created By: Stephen King

Cast: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Dane DeHaan, Sung Kang, Jennifer Jason Leigh

(Potential) Release Date: Summer 2021

During a recent Television Critics Association panel, Stephen King referred to the upcoming Apple TV+ drama as a passion project that was very personal to him, and it's not hard to understand why, given the premise: "This what-if narrative is explored through the life of Lisey Landon who, after losing her acclaimed novelist husband Scott, begins to face certain realities about their marriage that she had repressed and forgotten."

But what has us really excited is the involvement of director Pablo Larraín (Jackie) and the cast, with Julianne Moore taking the opportunity to prove that she's capable of doing more on television than chase after Billy Eichner or teach us what a Boston accent should sound like. There are plenty of tales about grief and loss out there, but Lisey's Story could be a very unique entry in that genre.

Loki (Disney+)

Created By: Michael Waldron

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant

Release Date: June 11, 2021

Disney+ has some incredible momentum going this spring, with WandaVision's captivating nine-episode run set to be followed up by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in March. But it's Loki that looks like the bigger creative swing, if only thanks to creator Michael Waldron's past work as a writer on Rick and Morty — if he delivers one 10th of that show's chaotic energy, this could be the most fun MCU TV show yet.

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Created By: Brad Ingelsby

Cast: Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman

Release Date: April 18, 2021

Based on what we know so far about Mare of Easttown, HBO's next moody murder drama, there are going to be details that are lost on you if you're not familiar with the very specific region of Pennsylvania where the titular Mare (Kate Winslet) works as a detective. But honestly, that's pretty cool — specific is always more interesting than generic, with the potential to add some fresh flavor to this limited series about a troubled detective. That, plus some intriguing casting choices, including Jean Smart (making her first of two appearances on this list) and Evan Peters, makes us eager to check this one out when it premieres in April.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

Showrunner: Kevin Smith

Cast: Chris Wood, Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Root, Griffin Newman, Susan Eisenberg, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kevin Conroy, Henry Rollins, Jason Mewes, Alan Oppenheimer, Justin Long, Tony Todd, Phil LaMarr, Cree Summer, Harley Quinn Smith

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

Sometimes, the best person to remake a nerdy property is someone who's a giant nerd about it. Enter Kevin Smith as showrunner of Netflix's upcoming animated sequel to the 1980s classic toy commercial animated series. Not only does Smith bring with him a certain level of cred, but the voice cast is packed with fun choices (just look above), and Netflix has a solid track record when it comes to these sorts of animated redos. Just watch Smith's emotional reaction to the new score created by renowned composer Bear McCreary, and you'll know we're in good hands with this one.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu)

Created By: Jordan Blum, Patton Oswalt

Cast: Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson

Release Date: May 21, 2021

Robot Chicken meets Marvel with some help from Patton Oswalt, who co-creates and stars as the titular Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, whose super-villainy is hindered by his commitments to family life. Not only is the voice cast for this stop-motion animated comedy outstanding here, but the fact that there's currently room within the MCU for wild experiments like WandaVision and M.O.D.O.K. speaks well for the creativity possible within this franchise — and its long term prospects.

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Created By: Neil Cross

Cast: Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, Logan Polish, Kimberly Elise

Release Date: April 30, 2021

Beard or no beard, Justin Theroux is always going to get our attention, but the upcoming Apple TV+ drama features not just some fine facial hair on Theroux's part, but a story that promises to go down some unconventional paths. This adaptation of Paul Theroux's novel (and if you're wondering, yes, they're related) uses the basic premise as the springboard for what may be a pretty wild adventure. The official logline provided by Apple TV+: "The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government." How dark things might get remains to be seen — though creator Neil Cross was the fellow behind the BBC drama Luther, so the answer may be "pretty damn dark." Here's what we can say for sure: In Justin's beard we trust.

RELATED: Here's What's New to Netflix in February 2021

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Image via HBO

Created By: David E. Kelley, John-Henry Butterworth

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

The math here is easy to do: Nicole Kidman + a book written by Liane Moriarty + David E. Kelley + a stacked ensemble cast = quality TV (especially if, unlike Big Little Lies, we leave things at just the one season). Hulu's official description of the premise is that it's about what happens when "nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living" by going to "a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation," but if you've read Moriarty's novel, you know that this story goes down some very strange streets — and, based on the announced casting, it feels like a safe bet that things might not be changing too much from said book. This might be one of the year's most unexpectedly wild experiences.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Image via Netflix

Created By: Steve Martin, John Hoffman

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

The logline here is that Only Murders in the Building "follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one"; otherwise, of the titles on this list, this might be the one we know the least about. But putting Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez together sounds pretty good to us, and honestly, there are so many murder dramas out there these days. A murder comedy sounds honestly like a nice change of pace.

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Image via Apple TV+

Created By: Cinco Paul, Ken Daurio

Cast: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada

(Potential) Release Date: Summer 2021

One of the many tragedies associated with COVID-19 has been the way in which it has decimated the theater world. But one of the tiniest bright sides might be that a murderer's row of big deal Broadway stars was available for Schmigadoon!, a wild meta-musical featuring Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, and more in key roles. The title and premise are obvious riffs on Brigadoon, as boyfriend and girlfriend doctors Josh (Keenan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) stumble across a magical and mysterious little town where bursting into song is as natural as breathing. With Barry Sonnenfeld directing, we can trust that Schmigadoon! will deliver his hyper-surreal visual style, and it may ultimately be the show that helps us survive until Broadway comes back.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Created By: Eric Heisserer

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Archie Renaux

Release Date: April 23, 2021

Netflix's track record when it comes to fantasy can basically be defined as this: It's always at least interesting. So while we have yet to see more from Shadow and Bone beyond some first look images and a very short teaser, at the very least we'll be paying attention to this epic adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, especially since this take on the genre sounds truly fresh.

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Image via Universal Pictures

Created By: Patrick Somerville

Cast: Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Philippine Velge, Gael García Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, Caitlin FitzGerald

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

There's no denying that it's hard to get excited about any pandemic-related stories these days, even when it comes to fictional pandemics. (Poor CBS All Access's The Stand, doomed to premiere at the worst possible time.) But Station Eleven, HBO Max's adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel's award-winning novel, has a few things going for it — a fantastic cast, for one, as well as the fact that the story is less about a pandemic and more about what happens afterward; specifically, how a struggling society might try to rebuild. And perhaps that's exactly the sort of story we'll be ready to enjoy, in a few months' time.

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Directed By: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Aaron Pierre, Joel Edgerton, Owen Harn, Damon Herriman, William Jackson Harper, Amber Gray, Jim Klock, Lily Rabe, Lucius Baston

Release Date: May 14, 2021

For what feels like months, Barry Jenkins has been teasing us with gorgeous, captivating snippets from his upcoming adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel, and there's no denying that this has the potential to be one of the year's flat-out best shows. Given how good a filmmaker Jenkins is, I can't wait to see the full extent of the care and detail he's put into telling the story of Cora (Thuso Mbedu) and Caesar (Aaron Pierre), escaped slaves seeking freedom on a literal railroad. While a major Emmys player thanks to its award-winning comedies, Amazon has yet to launch a real prestige drama series. But The Underground Railroad might be the show that changes that for them.

Untitled Jean Smart Project (HBO Max)

Image via HBO

Produced By: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Michael Schur

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins

(Potential) Release Date: TBD 2021

Look, if "Jean Smart" wasn't enough to sell you on this show, I honestly don't know what to do with you. But you want to know what it's about? Just the fact that it stars one of our greatest living actresses isn't enough for you? Fine. The currently-untitled series, which will hopefully have a title before its premiere, features Smart as a legendary comedian who takes a young writer (Hannah Einbinder) under her wing; hilarity ensues. Beyond the promise of watching Smart do stand-up, there's also the fact that the show's producers include Broad City's Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello, with Michael Schur also serving as executive producer; not all shows about the world of comedy have been home runs in recent years (though hey, both Crashing and I'm Dying Up Here had their charms). But based on the footage I've seen, not to mention the fact that it stars Jean fucking Smart, I feel comfortable saying that this show has tons of potential.

KEEP READING: Our 61 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Superman’ Reboot in the Works From Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates With J.J. Abrams Producing The acclaimed author and journalist will pen the Man of Steel’s next outing.