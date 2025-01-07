There’s so much to look forward to in television in 2025. Along with the highly anticipated return of shows like Severance, The Last of Us, and Stranger Things, there will be new shows coming from all the top streaming services as well. These range from comedies to dramas, Westerns, and even two new MCU shows.

While shows like Watson, The Hunting Party, Dope Thief, The Residence, Prime Target, and Doc are all piquing viewer interest, the most anticipated new shows of 2025 are the top ones that are on everyone’s minds. Chances are, their debut dates are already earmarked on calendars, or will be now.

10 'American Primeval' (January 9)

Created by Mark L. Smith

This Western miniseries is like a reinvention of Yellowstone for those who will be missing the show (despite its many spin-offs). American Primeval is set in the American West and centers around the conflicts that arise due to religion versus culture. Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin star alongside Kim Coates, Shai Whigham, and others.

Delivered in six parts, fans are excited to see how American Primeval stacks up against the best Western TV shows. The series has been a long time in the making, with filming delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike of 2023. With Mark. L. Smith, behind the screenplay, known for writing The Revenant and Twisters, and Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights, Chicago Hope) directing. There are high hopes that this series will be worth the wait.

9 'The Pitt' (January 9)

Created by R. Scott Gemmill

Fans of medical dramas are excited about The Pitt, which seems to tackle the genre in a way that hasn’t been done yet. The show’s format is clearly inspired by 24 in that every episode will cover a real-time hour in the life of staff and patients at a fictional hospital. This means a season of 15 episodes covers a single 15-hour emergency room shift. It’s easy to see how this can lead to intense moments, complemented by slower-moving, character-driven ones.

Noah Wyle, who starred in ER decades ago, stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch, who heads up the trauma hospital while dealing with his own demons. Meanwhile, viewers also get the perspective from interns who are thrust into high-pressure, high-stakes, literal life and death situations, figuring out how to pull through some of the worst moments of the job. For fans who love medical dramas like ER, Transplant, Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and others, The Pitt will be a must-watch.

8 'Alien: Earth' (Summer)

Created by Noah Hawley

While there’s no official launch date for Alien: Earth just yet, it is confirmed to be coming in summer 2025. For those who love the movie Alien and its many sequels and crossovers, Alien: Earth is finally bringing the story to an episodic format. Based on the film franchise, Alien: Earth will serve as a prequel, set two years prior to the events in the 1979 movie that made Sigourney Weaver a star.

The story begins when a space vessel crashes to Earth and a young woman and group of soldiers investigate. They uncover more than they bargained for, however, when they meet otherworldly creatures that threaten the human race. Fans are not only anticipating this series but waiting with bated breath to find out when exactly it will be available to stream.

7 'The Studio' (March 26)

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

This comedy is not only co-created by Seth Rogen, he also stars alongside comedy veterans Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, and Ike Barinholtz. Rogen is Matt Remick, the new studio head for the fictional Continental Studios, and the story follows the challenges he and his crew endure when trying to make movies in an ever-changing Hollywood landscape.

With a long list of guest stars that includes Bryan Cranston, Paul Dano, Zac Efron, Ron Howard, Zoë Kravitz, Anthony Mackie, Martin Scorsese, Charlize Theron, Steve Buscemi, Olivia Wilde, and Adam Scott, it’s no wonder The Studio is one of the most anticipated new shows this year. There are 10 episodes in all, the first two streaming in March.

6 'Paradise' (January 28)

Created by Dan Fogelman

Dan Fogelman is a veteran of the TV business, having created series like The Neighbors, Pitch, and This Is Us, and served as an executive producer of Only Murders in the Building. With him behind this drama and Sterling K. Brown starring, Paradise has already garnered a lot of interest.

Brown stars as Xavier Collins, a man tasked with protecting President Cal Bradford (played by James Marsden). However, he soon finds himself at the center of Cal’s murder investigation, accused of committing the crime. Not much else is known about Paradise just yet, but the series will also star Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life). The trailer promises an intense story with twists and turns that will keep viewers gripped through its eight-episode run. The first three episodes will be released at once.

5 'Your Friends and Neighbors' (April 11)

Created by Jonathan Tropper

Jon Hamm had a fantastic year in 2024 with roles in Mean Girls, Fargo, and Landman following on the heels of Hamm’s great movie roles of the last few years, too. He will continue the upwards trajectory of his career with a lead role in Your Friends and Neighbors, a drama about Coop (Hamm), a recently divorced hedge fund manager in New York, who unexpectedly loses his job. Unable to keep up with the lavish life to which he has become accustomed without a solid paycheck to cover it, he resorts to criminal activity.

Also starring Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet, Your Friends and Neighbors has the chance to become yet another massive hit for Apple TV+. Along with starring in the series, Hamm also serves as an executive producer. Ahead of the premiere, which will see the first two episodes drop at once, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

4 'Suits: L.A.' (February 23)

Created by Aaron Korsh

While Suits was released way back in 2011, the legal drama experienced a massive resurgence in popularity and new fans when it started streaming on Netflix. The reception was so positive, in fact, that this spin-off was born, the second of the franchise. Suits: L.A. stars a new cast of lawyers led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a New York prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to represent powerful people within the city. But to keep his firm afloat, he finds that he’s forced to become the type of lawyer he despises.

Also starring in the series will be The Walking Dead’s Josh McDermitt, who will play Stuart, Ted’s best friend and partner in the new criminal and entertainment law firm. Fans of the original will be delighted to know that Gabriel Macht has signed on to reprise his role as Harvey Specter, though he’ll only appear in a three-episode arc. Nonetheless, fans of Suits, both new and long-time ones who watched it when it originally aired, can’t wait to see this new take on the concept.

3 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Summer)

Created by Clyde Phillips

Like Suits, Dexter garnered a whole new legion of fans once it started streaming on Netflix. In an effort to fix the horrible series finale, the original showrunner, Clyde Phillips, returned for a limited series revival called Dexter: New Blood. That led to Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series that premiered in mid-December 2024 to rave reviews. Next in line is Dexter: Resurrection, which will continue the story told in Dexter: New Blood.

Fans were both satisfied and angered at the way Dexter: New Blood ended, and Dexter: Resurrection had them both puzzled and excited. Not only will Michael C. Hall be returning to reprise his role as the title character, there are also so many ways the story can go from here. Seeing Dexter in the past, present, and soon the future, fans have high hopes that Dexter: Resurrection will make this a franchise worthy of continuation.