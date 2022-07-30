Superheroes have smashed their way through box office records in the last couple of decades, and if the recent 2022 San Diego Comic Con is any indication, they aren't planning to leave movie theaters anytime soon. Though franchises like the MCU hold a lot of power in the cinematic entertainment industry, there are plenty of other films and shows that draw in large audiences.

This year, the golden days ofGame of Thrones will come roaring back, the highest grossing movie of all time will finally release a sequel, and the elusive mysteries that have captivated audiences in recent years will return with a whole new set of secrets. These are just a few upcoming projects that will allow fans to revisit their favorite worlds and characters. IMDb lists some of the most highly anticipated non-superhero prequels, sequels, and spinoffs that will soon be making their way onto screens across the world.

'House Of The Dragon': 'Game Of Thrones' Returns

The explosively popular fantasy television series Game of Thrones was practically all anyone could talk about during the 2010s. If you weren't one of the people who would wait eagerly every week for the next episode to come out, you probably binged the series the moment it was released on HBOMax. Despite a heavily criticized final season, the show is still praised as legendary. Three years later, the epic fantasy world returns.

House of the Dragon, premiering on August 21st of 2022, will focus on the infamous Targaryen family line. The show will take place in a bygone age of Westeros, roughly three hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones. Audiences will once again be thrown into the complex world of magic, dragons, and family drama as they watch the latest fight to see who will sit upon the one and only Iron Throne. The House of the Dragon prequel is undoubtedly one of the upcoming projects that audiences are looking forward to the most.

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power': Legend Is No Longer Myth

Lord of the Rings fans, rejoice! The magic, adventure, and danger of Middle-earth returns in Prime Video's new series. The original trilogy focused on the epic tale where clashes of good and evil reigned over the world. Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Samwise (Sean Astin) destroyed the corrupting One ring, Sauron was defeated, and Middle-earth was able to experience peace once more.

The Rings of Power will go backward, exploring the origins of Tolkien's ultimate villain. Fans can finally see the legends told in the original series come to life in this new show. Audiences will journey with new heroes and old as they travel across Middle-earth, where enemies rise and mythical rings are forged. The series, already set to have multiple seasons, is a dream come true for fans who have longed to return to this fantasy universe.

'Avatar: The Way Of Water': Sequel To The Highest Grossing Film Of All Time

Avatar is the highest grossing film of both 2009 and of all time. The acclaimed CGI animation skyrocketed to popularity upon its release, and was determined to stay there. When humanity reaches the planet Pandora, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) breaks away from his crew and is slowly accepted by the Na'vi. Battle reaches the tribe, and the aftermath sees the humans leaving Pandora while Jake joins the Na'vi for good.

Though Avatar: The Way of Water is surrounded by many skeptical speculations, director James Cameron's history of success gives fans hope that the sequel will be just as stunning as the original. The movie will show Jake and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldana) trying to keep their newly formed family safe as threats from returning humans and possibly even Pandora itself fight against them.

'Knives Out 2': A New Murderer On The Loose

In the 2019 whodunit film Knives Out, all the members of a rich and entitled family are suspects in the murder of famous crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) arrives on the scene and is determined to find the culprit. After many lies and deceptions, the truth is slowly uncovered by Blanc and Harlan's nurse, Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas). With the criminal behind bars and the mystery solved, the film ends with Detective Blanc moving on to his next crime.

Rumors about Knives Out 2 have been flying all over the place. Audiences have been promised another star-studded cast, but hardly anything else about the movie has been confirmed yet. Fans do know, however, that Detective Blanc will be traveling to Greece to unravel the truth behind this latest murder mystery.

'Extraction 2': Back From The Dead

Image via Netflix

In 2020, Netflix's Extraction became a massive hit. The explosive action thriller saw Chris Hemsworth take on the role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary. When Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) is kidnapped as part of a drug war, Rake is hired to extract him, but it will not be an easy task. The heart-racing tale ends with a massive shootout, and Rake is mortally wounded.

As Hemworth's character was shot before falling into a river, audiences were rather surprised (but delighted) to learn that Extraction would have a sequel with Hemsworth as its star once again. There has not been much information revealed about the film, but audiences do know that Hemsworth will take on a new job, where he must extract a family threatened by a mobster. Extraction 2,with a release date in 2023, promises to be just as dangerous and thrilling as the first.

'Prey': Origins Of Alien Invaders

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Predator franchise continues to grow with a new project set to premiere at the beginning of August in 2022. The idea of highly evolved aliens hunting for sport has created a film series that has spanned thirty-five years. The franchise's latest installment, however, is going to be different from its predecessors.

Prey will be a prequel to the Predator movies, focusing on the alien race's first arrival to Earth. Naru (Amber Midthunder), describes as a skilled female warrior, must fight against the terrifying threat if she wants to protect her tribe from the alien invaders. Fans will not have to wait long to discover the origins of the legendary hunter species.

'Hocus Pocus 2': The Witches Will Fly Again

The 1993 film Hocus Pocus has earned its place as a seasonal classic in the minds of many Disney fans. There's nothing like freeing a coven of evil witches to set the Halloween mood. In the original film, the witches seek out a dangerous spell book that will make them immortal, and it's up to the kids who released the trio to prevent them from reaching immortality.

Thirty years after the events of the original film, Disney's famous witches are back to haunt Salem, and the original trio will be reprising their roles. Though not much is yet known about the film, long-time fans are ecstatic for the sisters' return. Fans get to see the legendary Sanderson witches take flight once more, leaving magical mayhem in their wake.

'Enola Holmes 2': Who Doesn't Love A Good Mystery?

Image via Netflix

Netflix's Enola Holmes focuses on the sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) as she goes on a journey to solve her own mysteries. When her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears overnight, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) travels to London to find her. But Enola rapidly finds herself immersed in a complex world of politics and a family power struggle that turns lethal. Enola ends up solving the mystery, finding both her mother and herself along the way.

Despite a succinct ending, there are still questions left unanswered. Will Enola work with her mother in the future, or will they truly go their separate ways? When Enola tries to solve a mystery revolving around a missing girl, will she and Sherlock finally join forces? Audiences can only guess what will happen as they eagerly wait for the next Holmes mystery to unfold.

