Classic content has a vintage quality that triggers acclaim to pour in well after the final episode has aired. Time has been gracious to some canceled and ended series and network decision-makers are digging through their licensing catalogs to blow the dust off proven IPs.

Sitcoms like Night Court and That ’90s Show lead the charge for resuscitated shows that reintroduce themselves via reboot. The decades elapsed following series finales fuel the hype tied to upcoming revival season premiers.

10 Clone High

Image via MTV

The 2002 adult animated series Clone High developed a cult following after MTV delivered the axe to the science fiction sitcom after it’s first season. A Clone High reboot is scheduled to hit HBO Max later this year.

After partnering with Warner Bros on The Lego Movie and The Flash, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller capitalized on their cache and partnered with the studio to deliver seasons 2 and 3 of Clone High to HBO Max. The busy duo have handed down showrunning duties to original series writer Erica Rivinoja and we could expect the same humor when the first episode, titled “Let’s Try This Again”, premiers some time this year.

9 Party Down

Party Down follows employees at a Los Angeles catering company trying to catch their big break in tinseltown. The show became a critical darling, but was canceled by Starz when the viewership didn’t correlate with the acclaim.

Starz has kicked the tires on Party Down and a third season is underway. If loyal fans tune in for the February premier, they’ll finally discover if Adam Scott’s character ever became a star after quitting the catering gig to head an audition on the second season’s finale.

8 Zoey 102

Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 was a sitcom centered around Zoey Brooks and her registration at a boarding school that was once all-boys. The series revival for Zoey 102 will be delivered to Paramount+ in the form of a sequel film.

The announcement for comedy drama came early this year. Jamie Lynn Spears is enrolled in the revival film and will be joined by former classmates with Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Jack Salvatore Jr. and Abby Wilde schedule to return for a boarding school reunion.

7 Night Court

More than 30 years after the end of Night Court’s twelve-year run, the sitcom is the recipient of a 2023 revival. The new series follows Abby Stone and a new night shift crew as she presides over a Manhattan Criminal Court.

John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding and joins an eccentric group in Night Court. The 7.5 million viewers reported by Nielsen serve as an indication that fans of the original series are excited to see Dan Fielding and the new bunch in the workplace comedy.

6 Bel-Air

Image via Peacock

2022’s dark retelling of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was the product of a viral trailer. The first season featured comedic storylines from the original series flipped, turned upside down to fit the dramatic tones for the Bel-Air reboot.

Bel-Air broke streaming records for Peacock and closed last year as the streamer’s most watched original series. The series hopes to carry the momentum after it’s season 2 premier in February.

5 That ‘90s Show

Image via Netflix

That ‘70s Show was a hit comedy series centered around a group of teenagers growing up in Wisconsin in the 1970s. Garnering 16 Primetime Emmy nominations during it’s reign, it’s no wonder Netflix recently released the spin-off series That ‘90s Show.

On January 19th, the streaming premier featured familiar faces Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as series regulars and included guest spots from Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama sprinkled throughout the first five episodes. The spin-off received a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an approval rating worthy of it’s predecessor.

4 Perry Mason

The first season of HBO’s Perry Mason served as an origin story of the popular defense attorney from the popular courtroom drama that ran from 1957-1966. Originally ordered as a limited series, after strong ratings and 4 Primetime Emmy nominations, HBO renewed the critically acclaimed drama for a second season.

The long awaited sophomore season is scheduled to air in March. The second season’s trailer reveals Perry Mason has gotten the hang of things and is getting closer to fulfilling his destiny in become the man we remember from the original drama.

3 Phineas and Ferb

Image via Disney

Disney’s streaming vehicle allows the studio to revive classic series with Disney+ Original films. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe brought back beloved characters from the Phineas and Ferb series for, what was thought to be, one last adventure.

At the top of the year, Disney announced that Phineas and Ferb’s summer vacation will be extended for two new seasons on Disney+. With the co-creator Dan Povenmire returning for forty new episodes, fans can expect more great music to be added to the 208 trendy tunes from the series playlist.

2 Frasier

The critically acclaimed comedy series Frasier hoisted a then record thirty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards. A spin-off from the hit comedy Cheers, Frasier is no stranger to reboot treatments and has a revival coming down the pipeline.

Fans have been tormented by rumors of a reboot since 2019, but their hope was prompted after Paramount+ officially greenlit a twelfth season in 2021. Kelsey Grammer will serve as an executive producer and will reprise his starring role in the Frasier revival that’s set to air on Paramount+ in late 2023.

1 Daredevil: Born Again

One of the bright spots from Netflix’s failed experiment with Marvel licensing was their Daredevil crime drama. After three seasons of impressive action, fans were dismayed when the plug was pulled on the Netflix Original.

The fan favorite version of Matt Murdock has cameoed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. He’ll be given top billing in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. The highly anticipated Disney+ reboot will feature Charlie Cox reprising his role as “Double-D”.

