From thrilling adaptations of book series and video games, to fresh takes on classic horrors, 2025 is shaping up to be an entertaining year filled with incredible sci-fi and fantasy shows. Andor returns with its highly anticipated second season and the Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set to make its debut in 2025, giving fans an extensive and fantastic watchlist.

With a diverse array of sci-fi and fantasy options, 2025 promises something for every lover of the genres. From action-packed series to dystopian dramas with emotionally charged stories, expectations for this year’s TV lineup are sky-high. To add to the excitement, here's a list of the top ten most anticipated sci-fi and fantasy shows of 2025, sure to thrill viewers and keep them on the edge of their seats.

10 'Devil May Cry' (April 6)

Created by Adi Shankar

Image via Netflix

Animated by Studio Mir, and produced by Adi Shankar, the greatly anticipated Devil May Cry series will be premiering on April 6, 2025, on Netflix. From gaming screens to streaming platforms, the show, based on the popular Capcom gaming franchise, delves into the life of Dante, a demon hunter with supernatural gifts inherited from his demonic father, Sparda. Despite his haunting lineage, Dante is determined to stand at the forefront as humanity’s protector from malevolent forces hell-bent on conquering the world.

With a hardworking team of talented veterans in the field of adapting video games at the helm, Devil May Cry promises to be one of 2025 anime’s standouts, capturing the exciting action and iconic lore fans love.

Devil May Cry Creator Adi Shankar Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Studio Studio Mir Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Devil May Cry Expand

9 'Wednesday' Season 2 (2025)

Created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Image via Netflix

Following Wednesday’s enormous success after its first season, the series is set to return in 2025, with fans eager to see more of the show’s charm and dark humor. Based on the beloved Addams Family franchise, the series follows Wednesday Addams as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school her parents once attended. During her time there, Wednesday is knee-deep in mysteries to solve, all the while, navigating new friendships, rivals, and a bit of romance.

Fans have missed the obsessive sleuthing of Wednesday Addams. Although the iconic character can be terribly gloomy and frighteningly dark, viewers have embraced all of Wednesday's quirks, rooting for her with a fevered enthusiasm. While some fans may be impatient for Wednesday's return, viewers can enjoy The Addams Family 2, the follow-up to the 2019 animated film, available on MAX while awaiting the new season.

8 'The Black Dagger Brotherhood' (Summer)

Created by J.R. Ward

Image via Passionflix

Fans of the J.R. Ward's bestselling The Black Dagger Brotherhood series are trembling with anticipation as they wait for the series’ TV adaptation. Already added to so many lovers of fantasy, paranormal, supernatural, and romance watchlists, the series has been the discussion of many a book-club, since its announcement. The show follows the Black Dagger society, which is made up of vampire brothers in arms, sworn to protect their kind from lessers–de-souled humans.

Season 1 will focus on the first book in the series, Dark Lover, centering around Wrath as he protects and mentors newly orphaned Beth after her father–one of his most trusted warriors—is killed.

Fans are excited to witness one of their favorite steamy romances come to life. Set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video, this thrilling romance series has sparked massive excitement for its release.

7 'The Handmaid's Tale' Finale Season (Spring)

Created by Bruce Miller

The Handmaid's Tale was an instant cultural phenomenon after its debut in 2017, with the harrowing tale of misfortune in a distant dystopian future. Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, the series explores a troubling future where women, due to a decline in birth rates, are forced to live as concubines known as handmaids, for the powerful men and their wives in Gilead, formerly known as the United States.

With five strong seasons under its belt, The Handmaid’s Tale is set to debut its sixth and final season sometime this spring, with many returning faces. Fans have found the show to be emotionally straining, but ultimately very addictive, making its conclusion to be one of the most anticipated TV events of the year.

6 'Daredevil: Born Again' (March 4)

Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, Chris Ord

Image via Marvel Studios

The MCU has done it again. Daredevil is back, and ready to fight crime. Being the second in the Marvel Universe to focus on the iconic vigilante, Charlie Cox is set to return to his role as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, premiering March 4, 2025, on Disney+. The show is said to follow the blind lawyer as he leads a double life, moonlighting as the famed hero known as Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again boasts an incredible lineup of returning fan-favorite characters, good and bad, including Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher. With its strong cast, and promise of a thrilling ride, Daredevil fans are eager to witness another Marvel action-packed project that will blow them away.

Your changes have been saved Daredevil: Born Again Release Date January 1, 2024 Cast Charlie Cox , Vincent D'Onofrio Main Genre Adventure Seasons 1 Story By chris ord Writers Chris Ord Directors Michael Cuesta Showrunner Chris Ord Expand

5 'IT: Welcome to Derry' (2025)

Created by Andrés Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, Barbara Muschietti

Image via Warner Bros.

Nothing scares the children and adults of Derry like Pennywise the Clown. Dubbed one of the scariest characters in Stephen King's works, it was no wonder Pennywise, from the adapted movies of the IT series, grew to such enormous heights. Set in the 1960s, It: Welcome To Derry will be exploring the origins of the terror that is Pennywise. Serving as a prequel to the IT films, the series will follow a new cast of children as they try to survive the horrors of the chilling clown.

Fans are absolutely buzzing, having learned that Bill Skarsgård will reprise his famous role as the hungry, man-eating clown. This, of course, ensures that Pennywise's chilling presence will be brought over to the upcoming series. With Welcome to Derry’s mix of horror and psychological tension, this prequel is sure to be one of the most exciting horror series debuting this year.

4 'Alien: Earth' (Summer)

Created by Noah Hawley

Image Via FX

The Alien franchise has been a hot topic since its debut back in 1979. The franchise has grown since then and is currently still growing, as fans have learned, due to a new addition, Alien: Earth. The series is set to be a prequel to Ridley’s adventures in the original film Alien. The battlefield will also be shifting from space to the more familiar territory of Earth.

Alien: Earth promises to explore uncharted waters, as the Xenomorphs are on planet earth with the obvious intent to stay. Long-time fans are eager to see how the show will connect with the much broader Alien universe, making it a must-watch for all sci-fi lovers.

Your changes have been saved Alien: Earth Cast Sydney Chandler , Alex Lawther , Essie Davis , Adarsh Gourav , Kit Young , Timothy Olyphant , David Rysdahl , Babou Ceesay , Erana James , Lily Newmark , Adrian Edmondson , Samuel Blenkin , Jonathan Ajayi , Diêm Camille , Sandra Yi Sencindiver Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Release Window 2025 Expand

3 'Gen V' Season 2 (2025)

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke, Craig Rosenberg