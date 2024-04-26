From Dune: Part Two to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, 2024 has begun its streak of notable sequels on the big screen. Last year might've been marked by blockbuster follow-ups, such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but this year will be particularly dedicated to fans of the classics.

Many of the titles getting a sequel in 2024 have come out decades ago, and most movie lovers have probably lost their hope for more content. Yet, it seems like these films' legacy will continue as a new generation experiences their follow-ups in theaters.

For instance, Gladiator 2 will happen 24 years after its first installment became an award-winning hit. Beetlejuice will also get a sequel a whopping 36 years after the original movie. If these titles don't already spark some interest in what's to come, then the rest of this list will probably do the trick.

Inside Out 2

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale

Pixar's Oscar-winning 2015 comedy Inside Out is about to get a sequel that will follow up on the last scene of the film. After Joy (Amy Poehler) touches the "puberty" button, Riley (Kensington Tallman) dives into the rollercoaster of emotions that come in high school. Unlocking a new chapter of her life, the teenager must also grapple with new emotions such as Anxiety (Maya Hawke). According to Collider's own Britta DeVore, who watched the first 35 minutes of the sequel, the film will tackle the challenges Riley has with growth spurts and her social life, which will surely bring chaos to the control room.

Maxxxine

Release Date: July 5, 2024

Cast: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins, Moses Sumney

After X saw a group of adult filmmakers being killed off one by one, Ti West released a prequel to the film and is now gearing up for a direct sequel. In Maxxxine, which takes place after the horrific events in X, the titular character continues to pursue acting and is close to achieving fame. Yet, her sinister past will come back to haunt her as a serial killer arrives in town and begins to stalk Hollywood actors and leave a trail of blood in the process. The sequel will wrap up the trilogy, and according to Mia Goth, the stakes are higher than ever for her character as she quickly realizes how cut-throat the film industry can be.

Twisters

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Cast: Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney

Jan de Bont's 1996 disaster drama Twister will get a follow-up more than 20 years after its release. Twisters will incorporate elements from the original into its plot, but there won't be any returning characters. Instead, the project will follow a new trio of storm chasers who end up in central Oklahoma where several storm systems are converging, putting their lives at risk. Filled with action and tornadoes, the film will see its main characters endure a lot of trials in their quest for the origins of these natural disasters.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder

If Twister gets a sequel decades later, then what about other classics? Believe it or not, there are more films getting the follow-up treatment years after their release. One of them being Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will mark the return of Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder to their iconic roles. The upcoming project will follow three generations of the Deetz as they return to Winter River for a funeral. When Lydia's rebellious daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) explores the attic in their haunted house and the Afterlife portal is accidentally reopened, it is only a matter of time before someone sets Beetlejuice free.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Release Date: October 4, 2024

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz

After winning an Oscar for playing Arthur Fleck in Joker, Joaquin Phoenix will reprise the role of the villain in the forthcoming sequel. This time, he will share the screen with Lady Gaga, who will play his love interest Harley Quinn. Although much of the plot hasn't been disclosed, the film will follow these two lunatics as they meet in Arkham Asylum and begin a deranged romance that will ultimately lead them to break out of their cells and wreak havoc in Gotham City. It is worth noting that, different from its predecessor, Joker: Folie À Deux will be a musical.

Gladiator 2

Release Date: November 22, 2024

Cast: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen

Ridley Scott's blockbuster hit, Gladiator, easily makes the list of onscreen projects that left a mark in film history. Not only did it feature innovative use of special effects, but it also set a precedent for production design in historical films. 24 years later, Scott will revisit the Roman Empire now through the lens of Lucius (Paul Mescal), Commodus' (Joaquin Phoenix) nephew who was introduced in the OG film. The character has grown up and will likely be at a crossroads, pondering whether to be a ruler or a gladiator-like Maximus (his childhood hero played by Russell Crowe). If the director already did a phenomenal job in bringing an arena to life on the big screen back in the day, then he will likely bring even more flair to this follow-up.

The Karate Kid

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Ming-Na Wen, Joshua Jackson

Cobra Kai might've brought back the thrill of martial arts, but Danny LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) journey will not come to an end in Season 6, the show's final season. He will stick around for another Karate Kid sequel, this time alongside Jackie Chan, who played karate instructor Mr. Han in the 2010 reboot. Cobra Kai fans were urging Chan to make a guest appearance in the series, but the collaboration between him and Macchio will only come to fruition in this upcoming project. Although the release date has been revealed, there is no news about the sequel's official title or plot details. Yet there is an exciting casting update since the actors put out a video announcing that there would be a global search for the next star of the franchise. According to a social media post on April 4, the film is currently under production, and the identity of the next Karate Kid was revealed to be Ben Wang (who was part of the recent Mean Girls musical movie).