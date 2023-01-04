Last month, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Disney was developing The Princess Diaries 3. Although there is no deal for Anne Hathaway to return, the actor has publically expressed her support for a third film and her willingness to return if it happens. However, there are no further details about the film other than a screenwriter.

Like The Princess Diaries 3, many other threequels are already in active studio development, yet audiences know nothing about them. From long-awaited third entries in beloved series to unexpected new chapters in dormant franchises, these films are among Hollywood's most mysterious developing projects.

'The Equalizer 3'

Denzel Washington is still dominating the box office. The third film in his successful Equalizer franchise is set to premiere on September 2023, but details about the story are still under wraps. The series revolves around former US Marine turned DIA intelligence officer Robert McCall, who enters increasingly dangerous situations in his continued efforts to protect others.

Few details about The Equalizer 3 are known. Antoine Fuqua will return to direct, and Dakota Fanning joined the cast, reuniting her with Washington nearly twenty years after working together in Man on Fire. However, the plot is still unknown, as is if any of the series' previous actors will reprise their roles.

'Legally Blonde 3'

Resse Witherspoon is determined to bring the Legally Blonde series back for a third round. One of the best female-led legal stories, Legally Blonde centers on the perky and ambitious Elle Woods as she attends Harvard Law School and goes to the US Congress.

The second film in the series received mixed critical reception but was commercially successful, sparking talks of a third entry. However, nearly twenty years have passed, and the long-planned threequel has yet to arrive. Still, Witherspoon seems intent on making the film, recently declaring she felt inspired by Top Gun: Maverick's success to deliver a project worthy of Elle Woods' charm. Alas, there is no news about the film, not even a casting announcement.

'The Princess Diaries 3'

In November 2022, Disney confirmed the development of a third Princess Diaries film and announced Aadrita Mukerji as the screenwriter. However, there was nothing else to the announcement: no director, no release date, not even the confirmation that Hathaway and Julie Andrews were returning.

The next month, Andrews claimed it was "too late" to make the film, claiming too much time had passed for the project to be possible. With Hathaway enthusiastic about a third film but Andrews skeptical about it, can the project happen? Will Andrews miss it? Worst of all, will Disney opt for a reboot without either of the original actors? In this age, anything is possible.

'Paddington In Peru'

The first two Paddington films are modern classics. Centering around the loveable bear from Peru who arrives in London to live with the Brown family, the films are unabashedly positive and sweet, two heartfelt and endearing adventures that no one can resist.

A third film is a no-brainer, especially after Paddington 2's critical acclaim and commercial success. In June 2022, Paddington in Peruwas officially announced, as was the film's new director, Dougal Wilson. The film is set to begin production in early 2023, hinting at a 2024 release. However, there are no details about the plot or returning cast, although the title implies the ever-polite bear might be leaving the Brown family behind in search of some adventure back home.

'National Treasure 3'

Although the National Treasure franchise recently came back with the ill-fated television spin-off National Treasure: Edge of History, the main series might be coming back for a third round. In August 2022, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed there are talks for a third film and even a script written. He also claimed he would be passing the script to series star Nicolas Cage shortly.

Later that year, during promotion for the show, actor Justin Bartha confirmed there is indeed a screenplay for a third film. There's no formal news about the third film, so it all remains speculative as of now. However, with Bruckheimer on board, it might only be a matter of time before Ben Gates returns to the big screen.

'Sister Act 3'

Whoopi Goldberg starred in the first two Sister Act films. The Oscar winner played Deloris Van Cartier, a Las Vegas headliner who enters a convent as part of a witness protection program. There, she helps turn the choir around, revitalizing it with all the style and flare from show business.

Although both films were commercially successful, a third entry never materialized. The first movie became a hit Broadway show, reviving interest in the series, but it wasn't until Disney+'s arrival that the third film was officially greenlit in 2020. In Late 2021, Sister Act 3 found its writer and director in Tim Federle and Madhuri Shekar. A year later, in October 2022, Goldberg claimed she was "waiting for the script at the end of the month." With no further developments or casting news other than Goldberg's return, fans won't see this long-awaited sequel until 2024 at the earliest.

'Now You See Me 3'

The Now You See Me franchise took everyone by surprise. As two classic heist movies where the heroes score big, the duology became popular with audiences, grossing more than $350 million worldwide despite lukewarm reviews from critics. The franchise also attracted A-list talent, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman.

After years of silence – Now You See Me 2 came out in 2016! – the franchise came back to life in September 2022 with the announcement that Ruben Fleischer would helm the threequel. Fleischer had already worked twice with Eisenberg and Harrelson in the Zombieland films, so he's a logical choice to direct. However, there's still no official confirmation about the actors' return, although they'll likely be back, especially now that Fleischer is behind the camera.

'A Quiet Place 3'

The first A Quiet Place movie was a bonafide hit, grossing $340 million against a $17 million production budget and earning near-universal acclaim. The sequel came three years later, after multiple delays due to the pandemic, earning positive reviews and grossing nearly $300 million at a time when cinemas were just getting back to business.

During the second film's promotion, Emily Blunt statedJohn Krasinski planned to make a third film in the series. Nearly a year later, Krasinki officially announced the third film, hinting at a 2025 release date. However, it's unclear if Blunt will reprise her role. There's also a spin-off in development, A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, set to premiere on March 8, 2024.

