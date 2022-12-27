It's not TV, its HBO. That slogan has been in the public vernacular ever since 1996 when HBO introduced itself to the world as a premium cable network. Since then, they have consistently delivered some of the best stories ever devised and as 2022 comes to a close, it's time to start looking ahead to the most highly anticipated shows set to premiere on HBO Max by checking out what the fans on Reddit have to say.

RELATED:The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

With buzzy new series on the horizon, there's no shortage of exciting television to look forward to. Whether you're a fan of drama, comedy, or action, there's sure to be something on this list that piques your interest. So without further ado, let's take a look at what's new and in store for HBO Max in 2023

True Detective: Night Country

Oscar winner Jodie Foster tackles her first major TV role in True Detective: Night Country, joining the ranks of other stellar actors who have populated this world like Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali.

Joining foster for the 4th chapter of this series are Keli Reis and John Hawkes and centers around eight men working at a research center who inexplicably vanish in Alaska. This will be the show’s first season without creator Nic Pizzolatto featuring a new creative team that Reddit user Gambit1138 is excited about. McConaughey and Harrelson return as executive producers however, with Foster joining them as well.

Dune: The Sisterhood

Apart from Dune: Part Two which is currently in the works, the series original author Frank Herbert, wrote six original "Dune" novels, while his son Brian Herbert wrote over a dozen himself, so there's plenty of content in that canon and HBO Max wants a piece of it. Dune: The Sisterhood will take place 10,000 years before what viewers experienced in the 2021 blockbuster and will draw inspiration from "Sisterhood of Dune," the novel written by Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The plot centers around "the Harkonnen Sisters as they fight against forces that threaten the future of humankind and start laying down roots for the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. Excitingly HBO Max has brought in Emmy-winning director Johan Renck for the first two episodes, which have Reddit fans like TheTruckWashChannel excited about its arrival. Currently in production, the hope is to see this before 2023 comes to an end, so cross your fingers sci-fi fans.

The Last Of Us

A popular video game adaptation, The Last of Us tells the story of a world where a deadly fungal outbreak has eviscerated the population of the world and follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenage survivor, as they travel across the United States in search of a cure. Along the way, they must confront dangerous factions, desperate survivors, and the harsh realities of a world ravaged by the outbreak.

Premiering on January 15th 2023 and starring Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal and the scene commanding Bella Ramsey, show runner Craig Mazin, who was the creative mind responsible for HBO's Chernobyl describes The Last of Us as the greatest story that has ever been told in video games setting a pretty high bar to clear when it comes to delivering it to TV audiences. Reddit user the_toaster_lied is definitely an impassioned fan who can't wait to see what the show has to offer, and he's not the only one.

Velma

When it comes to staying power, It's safe to say that the Scooby-Doo franchise has done exceedingly well for itself. With shows, movies and merchandise line that would make Disney blush. Fans love that mystery solving mutt and the band of infectious characters that have been by his side the whole time, one of them being the brains of the outfit, Velma.

From executive producer Mindy Kaling, Velma will tell the story of how our favorite orange turtleneck-wearing super sleuth came to find herself as part of the Scooby-Doo mystery solving pack, according to HBO Max. Passionate Reddit fans such as AKookieForYou were left with a feeling of promise and anticipation after the first trailer dropped and buzz for the ten part animated series has been gaining steam ever since.

The White House Plumbers

Image via HBO

The latest narrative to dive into the Watergate scandal, White House Plumbers stars Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey, Justin Theroux and Judy Greer. Following the two political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy played by Harrelson and Theroux respectively.

With HBO at the helm, and a stable of proven talent, Reddit user its-only-v only needed to see part of the teaser trailer to totally buy in.

The Palace

The Palace marks yet another chapter in the fruitful relationship of Kate Winslet and HBO. Not too much is known about this impending drama other than it's a chronicle of a year inside an authoritarian regime within the walls of a palace as it begins to unravel.

The Palace was ordered to full series in July 2022, is currently in pre-production, and will also feature a guest starring role from Hugh Grant which was recently announced to the delight on Fans like tothemax44 on Reddit.

Welcome To Derry

HBO Max is well underway with their planned limited series Welcome to Derry which will explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown as well as the dawn of the 27-year curse that haunts the small Maine town.

Seeing that the upcoming series is set in the 60's, it's clear that there is rich tapestry of story that can be gleaned from this world, which is exactly what fans on Reddit like jayaregee83 are hoping for. While no official date has been set, the series is in full production swing with the hopes of a late year release in 2023

Love and Death

Based on a true crime case from 1980, Love and Death is the story of Candy Montgomery who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe on Friday, June 13 in their hometown of Wylie, Texas.

Starring the Scarlett Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy, a church going pillar of her community who is lacking lust and desire in her life, so she sets out to have a tawdry affair with the husband of her friend Betty. Spanning 6 episodes, the cast also includes Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit. With production complete on this limited series, HBO Max will premiere the show early on in the year on January 15th, and It's safe to say that Reddit user Thundrhed is waiting with bated breath for this one.

The Penguin

Played by the profoundly talented Colin Farrell, who was virtually unrecognizable beneath the stunning makeup, and his dead on accurate big city crime boss accent. The Irish actor transformed completely into the iconic character and had a blast doing so.

Sarah Aubrey, who overseas original programming at HBO Max, spoke with Variety, "The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it’s fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two." Reddit user SnooRobots281 is excited about all the possibilities the series may bring.

The Idol

Music superstar Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye announced in 2021 that he would be creating, executive producing and co-writing a lavish, adrenalin fueled drama series for HBO alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Titled The Idol, the premise evolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol played by Johnny Depp's rising star daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Set to arrive on audiences screens in the first half of 2023, The Idol has a heft of pedigree behind it with fans like Reddit user Exzibit21 ready to defend it til the end and eagerly waiting to see what the team behind Euphoria can do next.

NEXT:'The Rehearsal' and 9 of the Best HBO Original Releases of 2022, According to IMDb