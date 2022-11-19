The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is now dominating the superhero movie genre with a sophisticated cast of characters and a challenging yet fascinating world-building. Consequently, DCEU is seeking to establish its own cinematic universe by utilizing a variety of animated comic book characters, such as Aquaman and Shazam.

The year 2022 saw the successful release of many superhero movies from two of the biggest names in the business, including Thor: Love and Thunder, DC League Of Super-Pets, Black Adam, and most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In 2023, there will be a plethora of eagerly awaited superhero movies that will make it impossible for fans to remain still.

‘Kraven the Hunter’

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming superhero film based on the same-name character of Marvel Comics. It is planned to be the Spider-Man Universe's fourth movie from Sony. The movie will follow the titular character as he becomes fixated on capturing Spider-Man.

A Most Violent Year director, J.C. Chandor is set to direct the film. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast in the lead role of Kraven the Hunter, along with Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott, and Ariana DeBose. The film is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023. The sequal to Ant-Man will be kicking off Phase 5. The second Ant-Man film will continue with Cassie, Scott’s teenage daughter creating a satellite that communicates with the quantum realm.

Besides Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Randall Park will reprise their roles from previous MCU movies, and a new member has been added to the cast, replacing Emma Fuhrmann is Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom serves as a sequel to the 2018 Aquaman. Although director James Wan has stated that the film will be heavily influenced by the 1960s cult horror film Planet of the Vampires, Warner Bros. has not yet officially confirmed the plot.

Jason Momoa will reprise his role as Aquaman/Arthur Curry along with Patrick Wilson as Arthur’s half-brother Orm Marius, Amber Heard as Mera, Temuera Morrison as Arthur’s father Tom Curry and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. The film is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2023.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, under the direction ofJames Gunn. The third Guardians film will concentrate on providing a conclusion to the personal arcs of its primary characters following their time spent traveling with Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The original Guardians will reprise their roles including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan. New additions to the film are Midsommar star, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

A sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is an upcoming 2023 animated superhero film featuring the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales a.k.a Spider-Man. In the new movie, Miles Morales will travel across the Multiverse to battle an adversary who is more formidable than any foe he has ever faced, thus, he must team up with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People.

The cast from the first film will return in 2023 including Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman as The Spot. The film is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023.

‘The Flash’

The Flash, based DC Comics, will be directed by It director, Andy Muschietti. The film will follow Barry Allen/The Flash as he goes back in time to stop his mother’s murder, but this has unexpected repercussions.

Ezra Miller returns to his role as Barry Allen/Flash alongside Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Michael Keaton will join the cast as another version of Wayne from an alternate universe. The release date for this film is June 23, 2023.

‘The Marvels’

The Marvels will feature characters that fans are familiar with from previous MCU films such as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau. The film will serve directly as a sequel to the 2019 Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. Presumably, the movie will address the Ms. Marvel post-credit scene in which Carol Danvers switched places with Kamala.

As mentioned, The Marvels will include three debuted female superheroes of the MCU, thus, their actors will reprise their roles including Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, along with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. New additions to the cast are Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-Joon, and Tony McCarthy. The intended release date for the film is July 28, 2023.

‘Blue Beetle’

Blue Beetle is based on the DC Comics character who is also known as Jaime Reyes. The movie will focus on Jaime's heroic origin story and his conflicts with the antagonist Victoria Kord and, possibly, a long-standing Blue Beetle villain Carapax the Indestructible Man.

Xolo Maridueña, who is mostly known for his work onCobra Kai and Parenthood will lead the cast in the role of the titular character. Additionally, Bruna Marquezine will play Penny, Reyes's love interest, Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes, Jaime’s little sister, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Raoul Trujillo as Carapax the Indestructible Man, and more. The film is set to hit theaters on August 18, 2023.

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods continues to follow the tale of teenage Billy Batson, who becomes Shazam, an adult Super Hero, by saying the magic word "SHAZAM!" David F. Sandberg, director of the first film will return to direct this new sequel.

Zachary Levi will return as Shazam while Asher Angel will continue to play Billy Batson, along with Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, and more familiar faces from the first film. The movie also added new cast members including Lucy Liu as Kalypso, and Helen Mirren as Hespera. The release date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is March 17, 2023.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

An upcoming reboot animated superhero movie called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is based on the Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird-designed characters that will soon hit theaters on August 4, 2023.

There is currently no official synopsis available for the movie. However, the movie will serve as the starting point for a new series of movies that will focus on the TMNT's most recognizable adversaries. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhemis reported to be directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears, produced by and starring Seth Rogen and Shamon Brown Jr.

