The days are on the brink of getting colder and shorter, the leaves will be turning orange soon, and nights will bring about the perfect time to snuggle up on the couch under a blanket so that you can binge-watch some new television shows.

Netflix's fall releases will be debuting strongly with an array of both gripping and comforting television shows. From super cute animated cat-dog hybrids to a fresh, spooky take on the Addams family from the mind of Tim Burton, the streaming service will cover all your needs as the most wonderful time of the year descends upon us.

'Wednesday' (Expected Late 2022)

Tim Burton hasn't been in the entertainment realm since 2019's Dumbo. He is back better than ever with the new television show for Netflix, Wednesday. Burton is the king of all things dark, ethereal, and goth, and it is almost a surprise that he has yet to conquer the family of the macabre themselves: The Addams Family.

The newest trailer reveals the unique setting Burton has created for his version of the Addams family. Instead of following the entire family though, the series will focus on their teenage daughter Wednesday, in all of her strange and unusual goth-ness. In this spinoff, Wednesday Addams will attend Nevermore Academy, where she'll try to master her psychic abilities and solve a murder connected to her family's past.

'Fakes' (September 2)

If you enjoy the wittiness of Emily in Paris and you're looking for a new teen drama to watch in its place, Fakes will be right up your alley. Jax Media and the producers of Emily In Paris are behind the show, and each half-hour-long episode is sure to bring the comedy and the zeal of being a teenage girl in the dark underbelly of 2022.

Starring Riverdale's Emilija Baranac and DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Jennifer Tong, the series will follow teenage best friends, Zoe and Becca, as they accidentally build their own fake ID empire. When their business starts booming though, their life of crime gets a little too out of hand.

'Devil in Ohio' (September 2)

Netflix's Devil in Ohio will be sure to satisfy all of your suspenseful, thriller needs when it releases in September. This limited series is set to release with eight episodes and is based on the 2017 Daria Polatin novel of the same name. For fans of Bones, the show stars Emily Deschanel in her best form as a psychiatrist, alongside talented newcomer, Madeleine Arthur.

The series will follow the story of a girl named Mae, who is a survivor of a satanist cult. After escaping, she takes shelter in her psychiatrist's home, but multiple strange occurrences begin to send the household into chaos. The family begins to suspect that Mae is the cause of it all, and upon looking into her past, they must soon fight for survival.

'Bee and Puppycat' (September 6)

Bee and Puppycat is not a new series to animation fans. The series originated with a web pilot in 2013, followed by a Kickstarter-funded first season released in 2014-2016. The animated show was a huge hit and was picked up by Netflix for an official second season. It will be paired with remakes of episodes from the first season so new fans can get caught up.

Created by Natasha Allegri, the series revolves around Bee, a young, unemployed woman, who encounters a mysterious creature known as Puppycat. Puppycat is a cat-dog hybrid, and once Bee adopts her, the pair go on a mission to find temporary jobs to pay rent. They're not just any jobs though – these bizarre assignments take place across strange worlds throughout outer space.

'The Imperfects' (September 8)

Science fiction fans are in for a delight with September's The Imperfects. With the creators of the critically acclaimed The Order at the helm, Dennis Heaton and Shelley Erikson, it is sure to be a sci-fi delight. The series will house 10 one-hour-long episodes and delve into the world of controversial gene therapy.

The television show is being called a “coming of rage” story and will follow three young 20-somethings. Drama and chaos surround them following an experimental gene therapy that goes awry and turns them into monsters. They band together to hunt down the scientist that caused their transformations so that he can turn them back into humans.

'Heartbreak High' (September 14)

It's been two decades since the beloved Australian teen drama, Heartbreak High, ended. Thankfully, Netflix has filmed a reboot, and it's just as progressive as the original was. The show was lauded for compassionately exploring the teenage experience and topics that are still difficult to depict today.

While it won't be as dark and gritty as Euphoria, the show is sure to fill the mature teenage drama void that Euphoria left fans. The series will follow high school students as they navigate their reputations, first loves, sex, and heartbreak. The season starts with the discovery of a secret map that charts all of the hook-ups throughout the school year. In an effort to curb hypersexual students, the school forces them all into a sexual literacy program.

'The Brave Ones' (September 16)

The Brave Ones is part drama, part supernatural, and a lot of stunning cinematography. The show will bring the stories and legends of old African gods to life, as well as a stunning revenge story filled with action and compelling motives.

The series is set to take place in the parallel worlds between modern-day South Africa and the supernatural world of African gods and divine beings. The show will follow an all-mighty goddess who is reincarnated as a young woman in South Africa. She must harness her divine powers to avenge her sister's death and protect her family from danger and destruction.

'Santo' (September 16)

With the popularity of Breaking Bad and Narcos, Netflix will give fans a new drug-fuelled television series to fawn over this fall. This crime drama will revolve around two cops who must learn to work together and understand each other in order to solve an important case and stay alive.

The series deals with a drug dealer named Santo, whose face has never been revealed. The two policemen who go after him, Millán and Cardona, are radically opposed but must collaborate to solve the mystery and desperate hunt for this vicious international drug dealer. Not knowing what he or she looks like, it proves to be a near impossible task.

'Entergalactic' (September 30)

If the incredible animation for Entergalactic hasn't sold you on the show yet, this star-studded series will feature the likes of talents such as Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Jaden Smith, and Macaulay Culkin. This highly-anticipated adult animated show is home to a unique and distinctive art style, much in the same vein as 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

Entergalactic will follow the story of Jabari, a young artist who is on the cusp of success. He moves into his dream apartment and ends up becoming close with his beautiful and cool neighbor, Meadow. His life seems to be going extremely well, but now he must figure out if he has any room in it for love. The series will also have Kid Cudi's upcoming album of the same name as the soundtrack.

'Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities' (October 25)

Guillermo del Toro is the imaginative mastermind behind some of the best modern-day fantasy and Gothic horror films. He is the genius behind The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth, and Crimson Peak. This fall, he will be bringing Netflix an anthology of unique, classical horror stories to revel in.

The most exciting part about Cabinet of Curiosities is that it was made with practical effects and breathtaking production design to bring you deep inside del Toro's bizarre world. Del Toro has confirmed that he will introduce each episode in the anthology, and the series will feature eight unique horror stories that challenge the classical horror genre. Two of the episodes are original works by del Toro, and the others are written and directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers.

