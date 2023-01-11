Excitement for 'The Last of Us' is surging right now...

From 'The Last of Us' to 'Ahsoka': 10 Most Anticipated Shows of 2023, According to IMDb

In with the new, out with the old! The new year brings in quite a bit of excitement and buzz around the entertainment industry—specifically in the realm of new films and television series. 2023 has been long-awaited by many fans of popular franchises or universes.

Video game adaptations, more Marvel series, and more Star Wars spin-offs are just a few of the exciting new television series arriving on streaming platforms within 2023. Based on page-views data, IMDb has compiled an official list of the most anticipated series of 2023, so these are the ones to keep an eye on in the coming months!

‘The Last of Us’

The Last of Us is a new, post-apocalyptic drama television series based on the 2013 video game of the same name. The series, which already has a huge following, follows a smuggler named Joel who must escort a young girl named Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States that is now home to a dangerous infected population of humans known as “clickers.”

The series will star Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, both of whom are Game of Thrones alum! This show is sure to be a massive hit, and fans of the dystopian genre or The Walking Dead will enjoy this.

‘Secret Invasion’

Secret Invasion is a new Marvel miniseries coming to Disney+ in 2023. The series, based on the Marvel comics storyline of the same name, is the 9th MCU series to be produced and stars Samuel L. Jackson as he reprises his role as Nick Fury.

The series will follow Nick Fury as he handles a faction of the Skulls, shape-shifting aliens that have been seen in Captain Marvel, as they infiltrate earth. This series has been highly anticipated among Marvel fans, and much of the plot and cast are still undisclosed, so there are definitely “secrets” in store.

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

The Fall of the House of Usher is an upcoming horror miniseries based on a short story by the famous gothic writer Edgar Allen Poe. The series, set to premiere on Netflix, follows twins Roderick and Madeline Usher who live in a mansion that Roderick believes to be alive and has a sort of control over its inhabitants.

The Fall of the House of Usher is sure to be intriguing since not much information is known at the current time. Nevertheless, with a cast including Mark Hamill, this show is sure to be spooky and exciting.

‘Love and Death’

Love and Death is a new crime drama series set to premiere on HBO Max. The series, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, is based on the true story of a Texas housewife named Candy Montgomery. She was accused of the brutal axe murder of her friend Betty Gore in the year 1980.

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy Montgomery, so this show is sure to be a masterclass in dramatic acting. Do not be confused, however, by the other television miniseries about the same murder case titled Candy.

‘Ahsoka’

Ahsoka is the newest Star Wars limited series to hit the small screen and was developed by both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. The series is a spin-off from The Mandalorian and will take place in the same timeframe. Ahsoka Tano, the famous Jedi from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, is at the heart of this series as fans follow her journey.

Rosario Dawson reprises her role from season 2 of The Mandalorian. This series is the first to focus on a particular character from the animated series and is definitely going to be spectacular.

‘Masters of the Air’

Masters of the Air is the long-awaited, star-studded war drama miniseries based on the actions of the Eighth Air Force of the United States Army Air Forces during the Second World War. The series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann amongst a league of other well-known actors.

The series, based on the book entitled Masters of the Air: American’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air war Against Nazi Germany, will highlight the bomber squadron that attacked the innermost parts of Nazi Germany. With a cast like that and Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers, it is certain to be a hit.

‘Ironheart’

Ironheart is another Marvel series set to be released in 2023 that is based on the character of the same name. The series will consist of 6 episodes and focus on Riri Williams/Ironheart, an MIT student and genius inventor who makes a suit of armor that rivals Iron Man.

There is not much known yet about the plot of the series, but the character is supposedly a continuation of the Iron Man legacy. Ironheart will be a huge deal—the character is a part of the Young Avengers (the next generation of Avengers) in the comics. This may be a step in a new direction for Marvel.

‘Echo’

Echo is yet another Marvel series that is based on the character of the same name from the Hawkeye series. This series will follow Maya Lopez/Echo return to her hometown where she comes to terms with the past, reconnects with her Native American ancestry, and finds more in her family and community.

The series stars Alaqua Cox as she reprises her role as Echo. Charlie Cox is also set to star as Daredevil! Fans should keep their eyes peeled for more information on this show.

‘Gotham Knights’

Gotham Knights is a new superhero series that is being released on the CW. The show will center on the members of the Batman family with other DC characters joining. Gotham Knights follow Bruce Wayne’s adopted son who forms an alliance with Batman’s enemies’ children after Bruce Wayne is murdered.

With younger characters and a different spin on this superhero series, this show could be a huge success among Gen Z fans. Gotham Knights has such promise and is set to premiere a few months into 2023.

‘The Continental’

The Continental is a limited series based on the characters and setting of the John Wick films. The series will follow a young Winston in the 1970s and will cover real-world events including the Great Garbage strike and the rise of the mafia. The show will consist of 3 90-minute episodes, and will also introduce new characters to the world of John Wick.

The series will premiere on Peacock in 2023 and is sure to be a success among fans of John Wick, though it is still confirmed whether or not Keanu Reeves will make an appearance.

