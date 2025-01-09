2024 was a true treat for television fans. There were fantastic new seasons from beloved drama shows like Interview with the Vampire and Industry. There were also some strong new drama shows like Shōgun and Fallout. On the comedy front, there were a number of fantastic dark comedies and dramedies, including Bad Sisters and My Lady Jane. There were also the highly-anticipated and absolutely hysterical final seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm and What We Do in the Shadows.

Some of last year's most delightful comedies have yet to be renewed for another season, including Based on a True Story, Laid, and How to Die Alone. In the meantime, 2025 is already set to deliver some highly-anticipated new seasons of great comedy series, as well as the premiere of some new comedy series like The Studio and Side Quest. While not all of these have an exact date, they're all confirmed to be released in 2025. These are the 10 most anticipated TV comedies of 2025.

10 'Nobody Wants This'

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Nobody Wants This just premiered in 2024, but it already has plans for another season to release later this year. The romantic comedy series follows Joanne (Kristen Bell), a sex and dating podcaster who's become cynical about the idea of finding love. This all changes when she meets Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi who is absolutely perfect for her. In spite of the many obstacles in their path, Joanne and Noah fall in love and fight for their relationship.

The first season of Nobody Wants This ended with Joanne and Noah briefly breaking up, before he chased after her and decided to prioritize their relationship above his career. The second season is sure to be full of more romantic and swoonworthy moments for Noah and Joanne as they continue with their relationship. It will be a lot of fun to see the return of the rest of the characters as well, including Joanne's sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Noah's brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons).

9 'XO, Kitty'

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Based on the trilogy by Jenny Han, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is one of the most charming and lovely rom-coms of recent years. Its successor, XO, Kitty, follows the youngest Song Covey sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), as she goes to boarding school in Korea to follow her heart and learn more about her mom's past. Of course, nothing goes as planned, and Kitty ends up finding a number of potential romantic connections.

XO, Kitty is a lot of fun, and the second season looks like it will be a continuation of all the best parts of the show: romance, comedy, and quite a bit of drama. The first season left off with Kitty in a complicated love triangle, with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) confessing his feelings for her shortly after she realized the extent of her feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim). The next season is set to drop on January 16, and it can't come soon enough.

8 'Shrinking'

Season 3

Image via Apple TV+

The second season of Shrinking expanded on everything that made the show great in its first season. It gave each character their moment to shine, and it played around with different and surprising combinations of characters. It also delved deeper into Jimmy's (Jason Segel) grief and guilt through the arrival of Louis (Brett Goldstein), the drunk driver who was responsible for Tia's (Lilan Bowden) death.

The third season of Shrinking is set to be released later this year, and it will likely be even funnier and more emotional than the previous two seasons. Season 2 ended with Jimmy and Alice (Lukita Maxwell) having a long-overdue heart-to-heart, and Paul (Harrison Ford) opening up to his loved ones about his experience with tolerance withdrawal on his Parkinson's meds. Jimmy's latest steps towards growth will make for a fascinating third and likely final season of Shrinking.

7 'Mythic Quest'

Season 4

Image via Apple TV+

With three seasons under its belt, a spin-off on the way, and a fourth season set to drop on January 29, Mythic Quest is one of the sharpest and most outrageously funny comedies on streaming. The show follows the team behind a popular multiplaying video game, Mythic Quest. Season 3 saw the Co-Creative Directors, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), branch off to try to work on something new. Of course, this led to another annual big blow-up fight for the two of them, which they were able to resolve in the season finale.

The end of Season 3 also saw Dana (Imani Hakim) deciding to start her own company, with Brad (Danny Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis) by her side. Season 3 of Mythic Quest was still a lot of fun, but it was significantly different in tone from the show's previous two seasons. It will be exciting to see if Mythic Quest goes back to its roots for Season 4, and to see who becomes the focus of the upcoming season's departure episode.

6 'A Man on the Inside'

Season 2

Image via Netflix

Created by The Good Place's Mike Schur, A Man on the Inside dropped on Netflix towards the end of 2024 and has already been renewed for a second season that's set to drop in 2025. The comedy series follows Charles Nieuwendyk (Ted Danson), a widower and former professor who has become isolated. After his daughter (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) encourages him to get a hobby or a job, Charles goes undercover at a retirement community for a Private Investigator (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

As Charles investigates the whereabouts of a missing necklace, he becomes immersed in the world of Pacific View Retirement Community, developing close friendships and getting a second chance at life. Season 1 ended with Charles taking on another opportunity to go undercover after solving the case at Pacific View. Season 2 will likely dive into this new case, while hopefully still keeping Charles' Pacific View friends around.

5 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Season 2

Image via Disney+

Based on the fantasy series by Rick Riordan of the same name, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a twelve-year-old boy named Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) who learns that he's a demigod. Season 1 followed the events of The Lightning Thief, and it showed Percy finding out the truth, getting to Camp Halfblood, and going on a quest with Annabeth (Leah Sava' Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to retrieve Zeus' (Lance Reddick) stolen lightning bolt.

The Percy Jackson books are uniquely funny, particularly due to Percy's dry sense of humor and penchant for sarcasm, and this carries over into the show as well. Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to premiere this year. It will follow the events of Book 2, The Sea of Monsters, which shows Percy going on a quest with Annabeth and his half-brother, Tyson (Daniel Diemer), to find Grover and to bring back the Golden Fleece to cure Thalia's (Tamara Smart) poisoned tree.