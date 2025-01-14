The year has only just started, but there’s a lot to be excited about. With the writer’s strike in the rearview mirror, television studios have been working overtime to prepare a lineup of riveting dramas premiering in 2025. Their hard work has paid off because the year looks to be stacked with political intrigue, medical emergencies, and enough unsolved murders to get a detective fired.

Whether it’s film legends making their television debut or a popular series reaching its long-awaited finale, there’s something for everyone this year. Because there are so many fantastic shows to choose from, the following list of nail-biting dramas will help in narrowing down the best television to look forward to.

10 'The Pitt' (Now Streaming)

Created by R. Scott Gemmill

Max’s The Pitt takes a unique approach to the familiar medical setting by focusing on one day in the hectic world of life-or-death decisions. Each episode is one hour of a hellish shift at a packed hospital, making the premise sound like the action-thriller 24 meets ER, but with 100% fewer political assassinations. Keeping ER in mind, The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, who returns to portray a doctor much different from his character of John Carter on the long-running NBC drama.

Wyle will take on the stethoscope of Dr. Robby, a physician who pushes through the trauma of treating patients during the pandemic, albeit less successfully each day. Working alongside Robby, there will be interns ready to have things explained to them, so viewers have a chance to find out what everyone’s talking about. Lovers of hospital dramas will be in The Pitt’s waiting room on day one, but fans of The Bear’s stressful workplace would probably feel at home in a similar environment with higher stakes.

9 'Severance' (January 17)

Created by Dan Erickson

Picking up where the first season left off, Severance returns viewers to the purgatory-like drudgery of Lumon Industries, where every day of work bleeds into the next. As Mark (Adam Scott) inches closer to piecing together the truth about his home away from home, he and his co-workers will need to rely on one another to weather whatever Lumon has planned for them. Strong performances from Britt Lower as the willful Helly Riggs and John Turturro as the meticulous Irving Bailiff helped establish the strange world of Severance in season one, and fans are eager to see what they do next in season two.

Viewers desperate for answers after the shocking cliffhanger of season one were forced to wait what felt like an eternity for season two, but the moment is finally appearing on the horizon. If trailers are any indication, the second season of Severance looks to be as surreal and mind-bending as the first. Early reviews have been kind, but Apple TV+ subscribers will find out for themselves in a matter of weeks.

8 'Paradise' (January 28)

Created by Dan Fogelman

The death of the president leads officials on the search for answers or a patsy in the twisty murder drama Paradise. The Hulu series follows Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, the chief of security for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). When President Bradford is found murdered, eyes turn to Xavier as the culprit, since he was the last one to see the commander-in-chief alive.

"The trailer for Paradise hints at a conspiracy surrounding the murder, promising to send Xavier down a treacherous path to find the truth."

Paradise serves as a This Is Us reunion, with creator Dan Fogelman reuniting with Brown, who previously played Randall Pearson on the NBC family drama. The trailer for Paradise hints at a conspiracy surrounding the murder, promising to send Xavier down a treacherous path to find the truth. With a drama like this, the less audiences know going in is probably for the better, but with the pedigree of Fogelman’s experience and Brown’s incredible screen presence, Paradise is sure to be the topic of many conversations after it premiers on January 28.

7 'Zero Day' (February 20)

Created by Eric Newman & Noah Oppenheim

Screen legend Robert De Niro makes his television series debut in the Netflix original Zero Day. DeNiro plays former U.S. President George Mullen, who is tasked with finding the culprit behind a cyberattack that plunged the U.S. into chaos and widespread devastation. With the nation at a breaking point, can Mullen unify the populace by exposing the truth, or is everyone too far gone to care?

While the plot looks compelling, a show starring DeNiro could have been about anything, and it would be one of the most hyped shows of the year. Supporting DeNiro is a ridiculously talented cast that includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett, just to name a few. Ten years ago, the cast would have had their names on a poster outside a movie theater, but audiences will enjoy this caliber of talent in their living rooms when Zero Day makes its Netflix premiere on February 20.

6 'Suits: LA' (February 23)

Created by Aaron Korsh

Suits: LA, the upcoming spinoff of the legal drama Suits, may not be bringing back any of the original characters, but it will be about lawyers, and they will be wearing suits. Suits: LA follows the story of Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a New York federal prosecutor who trades in the high rises of the Big Apple for the palm trees of Los Angeles. While Ted will be the entry point for the series, the plan is to spread the focus among the other characters to create more of an ensemble than the previous incarnation.

The original Suits had a small but loyal following when it aired new episodes on the USA network, but the show’s unexpected surge in popularity as a binge-able option on Netflix spurred the West Coast version. Suits: LA has the opportunity to succeed in front of a larger audience, as the legal drama is airing on NBC in lieu of USA. However, the jury’s still out on whether the same Netflix audience tunes in to network television. The verdict will come in on February 23.

5 'Daredevil: Born Again' (March 4)

Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, Chris Ord

Daredevil: Born Again proves it’s impossible to keep a good superhero down. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) lost his sight in a childhood accident, but his remaining four senses are heightened to a superhuman degree, giving him the ability to perceive things around him like no normal human can. Flash forward to the present day, and Murdock has now found a comfortable balance between his life as a lawyer during the day and costumed vigilante Daredevil by night. However, the return of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) stands to destroy everything he holds dear.

While Daredevil stories exist in the world of comic book fantasy, he’s a character that remains more street-level than his Marvel peers. It’s not likely to see Daredevil hopping on a spaceship with Iron Man, with his focus typically on his local neighborhood and the organized crime that plagues it. The Netflix series was a crowning achievement for Marvel television efforts when it premiered, so the cancelation blindsided fans expecting a continuation of the story. Now fans who mourned the loss of one of Marvel’s most underrated characters can enjoy new adventures on Disney+.

4 'The Handmaid’s Tale' (Spring)

Created by Bruce Miller

Dwindling fertility rates are the catalyst for the U.S.'s transformation into a nightmarish totalitarian state in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Elisabeth Moss stars as June Osborne, a woman who had her husband and child torn from her before being forced into servitude as a Handmaid. Trapped in a life where her purpose is to conceive children for the ruling class, June faces abuse in her quest to find a better life. The Handmaid’s Tale remained positively reviewed throughout its first five seasons, and with the sixth season determined to be its last, the pressure is on to close out the drama in a way fans will find satisfying.

The series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, has been praised for faithfully adapting the book’s tone to the small screen. Viewers who stuck with June’s journey to escape the oppressive Gilead know how troubling that tone was to watch, and audiences are ready for a happy ending to this deeply depressing story. There’s no set date for when June’s story finally ends, but all signs point to a Spring release in 2025.

3 'Your Friends and Neighbors' (April 11)

Created by Jonathan Tropper

