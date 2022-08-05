The MCU's roster of villains is enormous, and with all the new phases confirmed at Comic-Con, the list is only getting bigger. With Thanos dead, the Avengers disbanded, and the Multiverse running rampant there is still plenty of chaos for our Marvel heroes to contend with. With plenty of new heroes coming to the forefront, there are just as many menacing villains stepping up to stand in their way.

Related: MCU Phase 5 Plots Set Up so far in Phase 4

Now the MCU hasn't exactly been known for its villains, but it seems Kevin Feigeand co. are set to change that for the upcoming phases. Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) have both brought memorable murderous moments in Phase 4, and it seems that trend will keep going with all the upcoming evildoers set to make their on-screen debut.

Titania - 'She-Hulk'

The Hulk family is about to get bigger with the introduction of Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a single, 30-something attorney who also has the incredible ability to turn into a giant, green super powered Hulk. With her newfound powers, Jennifer will have to navigate the life of being both a superhero and an attorney at law.

As Jennifer hones her powers a new threat is rising in the form of Jameela Jamil'sTitania. First introduced in the iconic comic storyline Secret Wars, Titania has been a longtime rival to She-Hulk. Though the actress has said that her version of the character will be very different from her comic book counterpart and claims she's one of the "most annoying" villains in the MCU.

Namor - 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The passing of Chadwick Boseman was a loss to all, leaving very big shoes to fill for Black Panther's next outing. It's still unclear who exactly that person may be, with many hints aiming toward T'Challa's sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), taking over. The sequel will follow the residents of Wakanda being caught in the middle of warring major world powers as they mourn the loss of their king.

Related: MCU Comic Relief Characters Ranked

Without a leader, Wakanda is at its most vulnerable and to make matters worst a new threat has emerged: the King of Atlantis, Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Namor is one of MarvelComic's oldest characters who was one of the few people to conquer the "unconquerable" nation of Wakanda. Could this be what's in store for Shuri and the rest of the Wakandans?

Kang - 'Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania'

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man is back and this time he, Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) are off to explore the Quantum Realm. There they will discover strange creatures and even come across the MCU's next Thanos-level threat; Kang the Conquerer.

Kang (Jonathan Majors), who was first introduced in Loki'sseason finale, is set to be the next Big Bad of the MCU, with the ability to cross between the Multiverse and wreak havoc. One of the most interesting aspects of Kang is that there are multiple versions of him littered around the multiverse, some good some bad, with the worst being Kang the Conquerer, who bends the Multiverse to his will.

High Evolutionary - 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

The galaxy's ragtag group of misfit guardians are back for one final ride in James Gunn's last movie in the Guardians Trilogy. Still coping with the loss of his love, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the rest of the guardians set out on a mission to defend the universe that will lead them to terrible secrets involving some of the crew's pasts.

Related: Best MCU Romance Subplots

It was revealed at Comic-Con that Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will play a big part in Gotg Vol. 3. The actor claims he's a 'misguided sociopath' who seeks to help humanity with his twisted experiments. Iwuji also stated that his character has ties to several members of the Guardians, specifically Rocket, whom he is responsible for creating.

Adam Warlock - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The High Evolutionary isn't the only new character stepping onto the cosmic stage of the MCU. Newcomer Will Poulter will be joining the massive cast as the incredibly powerful and iconic, Adam Warlock. First teased in an end credit scene in GotG Vol. 2, Warlock was shown in a golden cocoon soon to be awakened by the Sovereigns.

Adam Warlock has a long history within Marvel Comics, with ties to the film's antagonist, The High Evolutionary, as well. He is an extremely powerful cosmic being that could spell real trouble for the Guardians.

Skrulls - 'Secret Invasion'

Disney+'s upcoming series, Secret Invasion, is setting up to be a game-changer within the MCU. With Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury at the lead, the grumpy secret agent teams up with his old Skrull buddy, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), to uncover a nefarious plot involving a sinister sect of Skrulls who have infiltrated the highest echelon's of Earth's society.

The Skrulls have been a long-time enemy of Marvel heroes in the comics, while their MCU counterparts were portrayed in a much more sympathetic light inCaptain Marvel. Though Secret Invasiondoes seem to be taking these extraterrestrial shape changers back to their villainous roots. With the ability to change into anyone they want and infiltrate any position, the Skrulls will be a formidable threat for Fury and crew as they try to uncover this mysterious conspiracy.

M.O.D.O.K - 'Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania'

Kang won't be the only major villain making an appearance in the third Ant-Man. The giant-headed murder machine, M.O.D.O.K, is set to finally make his live-action debut as well. Originally a man that worked for an arms dealing company, M.O.D.O.K was experimented on until his cranium became enlarged, and he gained increased intelligence.

It's still unknown just what M.O.D.O.K's role will be in the upcoming film, but his story is sure to be involved with Kang's in some way. Now it is still a mystery who will be playing the large-headed villain, but one rumor claims that Bill Murray, who is confirmed to be playing an unknown role, could indeed be the villainous voice of M.O.D.O.K.

Next: Horror-Themed Villains Still to Come in the MCU