Westerns first emerged in a critical period in the United States history when the nation was expanding westward, allowing for romanticization, rugged individualism, and unmanicured justice to take place. The Western genre provides some of the most visceral stories of humanity and the vitality of law.

Westerns played a significant role in pop culture to shape how America was perceived globally. With that came strong characters, memorable ones that were well-developed human beings confronting the morality and ethics of life. Compelling heroes, anti-heroes, and villains were essential to what made a good Western. Their motivations, conflicts, and interactions that drove intimate stories and were able to engage audiences for decades.

10 Billy the Kid - ‘The Left Handed Gun’

Image Via Warner Bros

Paul Newman takes the lead as Billy the Kid, the notorious gunfighter in the old West. Portraying Billy as a sympathetic character who is a result of his upbringing. The drama tells a fictionalized account of his experiences leading up to his tragic death.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Were Pioneers of the Western Genre

Newman takes the few fight sequences with a valor that intertwines Billy’s perspective with those that also lived in the era. A standout fight sequence between Billy and former friend Pat Garrett (now a sheriff). The fight adds an emotional depth and compensates for an otherwise lackluster action western, though it makes up for it in the complexities of who Billy was. An outlaw that struggled with an inner turmoil his entire life.

9 Bill Munny - ‘Unforgiven’

Image via Warner Bros.

Towards the twilight of Clint Eastwood’s western career he plays a retired and reformed outlaw, who is known for having a violent past. Set in the latter days of the west, Munny takes on one last job to collect a bounty on two cowboys that disfigured a prostitute.

As Munny gets pulled back into a world of gunslinging violence he grapples with an internal struggle of his past. As a means of redemption, he carries out the mission to the best of his ability. Reconciling with the choices he made brings a moral overtone that is typical for any Western Drama.

8 Senator Stoddard - ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’

Image via Paramount Pictures

Though the character does not like wielding a gun his motivations make him question his own ethics while also making him a force in his own right. James Stewart takes on the role of Senator Stoddard as he tells the story of how he helped save an old town from perilous foes.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic James Stewart Movies, Ranked

Stoddard uses his wit and brain to out maneuver enemies, opposed to the traditional gunslinger that takes more primitive actions of fists and weapons. He brings ethics and a civilized way of doing things even when the odds are against him. His bravery allows his to never be counted out, his determination to seek justice and proper principles makes him a tough force of nature.

7 Ethan Edwards - ‘The Searchers’

Image via Warner Bros.

The rugged and embittered Civil War Veteran, portrayed by legendary Western actor John Wayne, returns to his home in Texas after years of fighting with his brother. Taking action after his niece is abducted by a Comanche tribe, Edwards goes on a relentless pursuit taking him through the harsh landscape of the American West.

RELATED: Every John Wayne and John Ford Movie Ranked, According to IMDb

The Searchers touches on themes of race, identity, and consequences that violence has. A powerful performance by Wayne, gives Edwards a deep complexity where he struggles with his past and outwardly is consumed by finding his niece in return. Edward’s unwavering commitment makes him unthwarted by fear and willing to do whatever it takes to seek redemption.

6 Rooster Cogburn - ‘True Grit’

Image via paramount pictures

A trigger-happy U.S. Marshal has been portrayed by the likes of John Wayne and Jeff Bridges who is approached by a fourteen-year-old girl to help find her father.

The title is a main characteristic of the infamous character. He possesses a “true grit” and determination that largely pays off for him while facing the bitter west. His own form of justice makes him a loose cannon that allows him to teeter on the morals of a human being and frightening to go up against.

5 Will Kane - ‘High Noon’

Image via United Artists

The main protagonist portrayed by Gary Cooper is a classic, known for the real-time storytelling and a tense atmosphere. Will Kane, a retired marshal, is pulled back into action when learning of a prisoner he had put away has been released and is coming back for revenge.

RELATED: The Best Westerns on Netflix Right Now

The lawman feels an overwhelming sense of duty and responsibility to protect his hometown and new life giving him a persistence to defend what he loves. The suspense of the prisoner arriving drives the stakes up, making Will Kane relentless in his pursuit to stand up for what is right. The film provides a powerful allegory to moral courage and what to do when facing adversity.

4 Bernardo O’Reilly - ‘The Magnificent Seven’

Image Via United Artists

The quiet and recluse gunman gets urged to help a town face-off against a group of bandits led by a notorious killer. Other skilled gunmen help, but Charles Bronson is menacing as Bernardo with his stature and his impressive use of blades that instantly tells you: Do not mess with me.

Representing the struggle of the Mexican villagers whose town is being terrorized, Bernardo is a representation of the culture's resilience. Through the other characters, audiences get an impression of his history and his reputation. The themes of bravery and sacrifice pervade through him making him one of the most minacious characters in the movie.

3 The Man With No Name - ‘Dollar Trilogy’

Image via Unidis

Clint Eastwood made a reputation starring as the indomitable anti-hero in Sergio Leone’s trio of spaghetti western films. The man with no name has pitted families against each other, helped find escaped outlaws, and done all he can to find a fortune of gold.

As a ruthless gunslinger, he is able to dispatch adversaries with cold efficiency and quick reflexes. The man with no name is a mystery which makes him frightening even to the audiences that can’t tell where his motives lie. As a solo operator, he doesn’t get along well with others creating one of the ultimate lone wolf identities in cinema.

2 Doc Holliday - ‘Tombstone’

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

One of the unique and real life figures in the American west was Doc Holliday. He was a skilled gambler and gunfighter, while also being a dentist. Seems like make believe but is true. He was best friends with Wyatt Earp and both figures took part in the gunfight at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

Holliday, played by Val Kilmer, had a deadly accuracy with a gun and his willingness to stand up against outlaws made him an admirable figure to the public. Charming and dangerous, made him one of the most interesting figures in the Old West.

1 Harmonica - ‘Once Upon A Time in the West’

Image via Paramount

Charles Bronson and Sergio Leone teamed up again to make one of the most epic Westerns. The name of Harmonica does not get revealed in the film, he is simply Harmonica because of his insistent harmonica playing. The gunslinger has a personal vendetta against Frank, who is a ruthless sadistic henchman of the main antagonist.

Harmonica’s past slowly gets revealed through his mysterious nature and harmonica playing becomes a symbolic element that adds an uneasy intrigue to his character. The determination from his character makes him frightening to watch as you don’t know what actions he will take, unguided by morals he will stop at nothing to resolve the vendetta he holds.

NEXT: 10 Classic Western Tv Shows That Still Hold Up, According to Reddit