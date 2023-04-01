The John Wick series, over the years, has cemented itself as one of the finest works of action cinema of all time. What started out as a simple tale of Keanu Reeves seeking vengeance against the Russian mafia over a dog has since become a genre-defining (and, at times, genre-demolishing) epic; its gorgeous visuals and cinematography, coupled with its incredible action choreography, has given it a permanent place in the hearts of all who love cinematic symphonies of destruction. John Wick: Chapter 4, released March 24, has proven no exception, receiving almost unanimously good reviews and opening to nearly 74 million dollars at the domestic box office.

One aspect that has held the franchise together, as it has blossomed from a simple tale of revenge to a sprawling epic, is its cast of characters. From venerable character actors and talented newcomers to legends of underground action cinema, the Wick franchise has filled itself with a colorful cast of heroes and villains who can only be described with one word: badass.

10 Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada)

Introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4, Shimazu Koji is the operator of the Osaka Continental. When Wick arrives at his hotel early in the movie, he meets with his old friend and establishes himself as a true ally. This status is reinforced when the High Table comes for Wick, with Shimazu and Akira (Rina Sawayama) bringing the full force of the Continental to bear in order to protect their ally.

From the moment Sanada first appears, the only word that can be used to describe him is "badass." The gravitas that Sanada brings to the screen is palpable in every scene. It's hard not to get a chill up your spine when he attempts to convince the High Table's henchmen to surrender their arms, standing firm and stone-cold in the face of danger.

9 Killa (Scott Adkins)

Introduced in Chapter 4, Killa is the head of the German branch of the High Table, and John's target in order to get reinstated into the Ruska Roma. Setting up an ambush against Caine, Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson) and John at his nightclub, he manages to put up a reasonable fight against the hero before falling headfirst to his death.

While somewhat mitigated by his humiliating death, the joke about him being shot in the buttocks, and the lack of Adkins' signature "Boyka kick," Killa still proves a force to be reckoned with. It's hard not to gasp every time he hits John with the force of a speeding train, and the way he seems to power up every time he uses his solid gold inhaler adds to the character's undeniable sense of style.

8 Ares (Ruby Rose)

Introduced in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017), Ares is a mute assassin and Santino D'Antonio's top enforcer. Initially introduced as the one to double-cross John in the catacombs after his assassination of D'Antonio's sister, Gianna, Ares quickly proves herself a strong presence in the film, making herself memorable with her unique use of American Sign Language to communicate.

While Ares doesn't really get much depth, it's impossible to argue that she isn't cool. In a series full of memorable henchmen, her concept and Ruby Rose's surprisingly strong performance, along with the incredible fight scenes and shootouts she gets to play a part in, make her in particular stand out.

7 Cassian (Common)

Introduced in Chapter 2, Cassian is Gianna D'Antonio's bodyguard. Initially, he is shown as being cordial with John. However, once it's revealed that John has killed his charge, Cassian finds himself pitted against John as a matter of sworn duty.

It's impossible not to be impressed by a character who's able to put up this much of a fight against John. Throughout Chapter 2, Cassian is a constant presence, dogging John and proving to be his equal in every fight. He's the first character in the series who's able to be a direct threat to John in single combat, without either side being handicapped, and for that reason alone, he's memorable.

6 Chidi (Marko Zaror)

Introduced in Chapter 4, Chidi is the second-in-command of the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard). In his first appearance, he leads the High Table's forces to Osaka in pursuit of John, proving himself a formidable adversary as he easily dispatches Continental guards.

As evil as he is, it's hard not to love Chidi. There's a certain humor to Zaror's performance, with his absurd stunts such as catching arrows and kicking John down the Paris stairs, that makes him one of the most memorable goons in a franchise full of them.

5 Mr. Nobody (Shamier Anderson)

Introduced in Chapter 4, Mr. Nobody is an assassin who seems to exist in opposition to the High Table's rules; where they wear suits, he wears utilitarian clothing. They seem to hate dogs; Mr. Nobody is accompanied, at all times, by his dog. They treat business as a matter of honor; Mr. Nobody is merely in it for the money.

He exists as a representation of the damage Wick has done to the High Table's reputation by Chapter 4, the very "problem" that the Marquis is hoping to quell. In every single moment, Mr. Nobody disrespects the High Table, at best treating them with fear. Anderson's performance makes it beautiful to watch, relishing every line and making it clear that even if our hero is gone, he will never be forgotten.

4 Winston Scott (Ian McShane)

Introduced in the original John Wick (2014), Winston is the owner of the New York Continental, and John's number-one ally throughout the films. While constantly working his own angles, Winston always finds a way to help the beleaguered assassin out at every opportunity, and at many points saves his life through creative interpretations of the Continental's rules.

While Winston may be an unconventional choice for a "badass" character, it's hard to call him anything else. Despite being a non-combatant, Winston manages to maneuver the world of assassins with flair, fighting with rulebooks just as effectively as Wick fights with guns. The gravitas Ian McShaneis able to bring to the role helps, making every line satisfying.

3 Caine (Donnie Yen)

Introduced in Chapter 4, Caine is a blind assassin press-ganged into the hunt for Wick by the Marquis. Initially hesitant, he is forced into the fight by the Marquis threatening his daughter, and reluctantly pursues Wick throughout the film.

From his very first moment on screen, Caine exudes an aura of cool. His participation in the Osaka fight results in one of the movie's most memorable set pieces, with the laser-activated doorbells, and his participation in the Berlin club chaos leads to some of the most impressive individual moments of the movie. Donnie Yenis a legend of martial arts cinema, and that's clearly visible with Caine.

2 Charon (Lance Reddick)

Introduced in the first film, Charon is the concierge of the New York Continental. While initially cold, Charon proves himself a remarkable ally over the course of the four movies, memorably assisting John in the Continental assault at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019).

It's impossible to ignore Charon, from the very first moment he appears. Lance Reddick lends the character an immediate gravitas and authority, with almost every line out of Charon being immediately memorable. With Reddick's real-life passing on March 17, 2023, the Wick series (and the world) has lost a true badass.

1 John Wick (Keanu Reeves)

Introduced in the first film, John Wick is the titular assassin of the franchise, an angry man alone in the world and trying to find his freedom by murdering as many henchmen as possible.

It's impossible to call anyone else the biggest badass in the John Wick franchise. John Wick strikes fear into the hearts of everyone in the franchise who dares oppose him, with almost every villain getting a moment where they're told, in detail, just how bad of a mistake they have made by attempting to mess with John. When you watch him work, in the series' many memorable fights and shootouts, it's hard to disagree.

