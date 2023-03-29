There are very few things that bring TV enjoyers the same amount of joy as well-written, complex characters. It's one thing to be captivated by the show's storyline alone; it is a completely different one to actually root for the characters involved in the story, especially when there are many layers to them that make their personalities stand out among the rest.

Over time, several series have offered audiences tough, strong-willed characters that manage to outdo themselves time and time again. From Raylan Givens from Justifiedto Mike from Breaking Bad, they are among the most memorable and badass characters on the small screen.

10 Raylan Givens from 'Justified' (2010–2015)

Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant, is the main character from Justified. The quirky Deputy U.S. Marshal is a pretty beloved character, and that might be due to his quiet confidence. Although his moral compass is slightly different from his co-workers', Givens is a relatively fair character that fights the good fight.

The reason why many Redditors think that Olyphant's on-screen counterpart is so badass has less to do with the way he carries himself but rather his mindset. "Raylan doesn't go around moping about shooting people he needed to. It's just what it is, part of the job and part of protecting himself and his loved ones," u/fabrar wrote.

9 Omar Little from 'The Wire' (2002–2008)

Honest and determined to stick with his moral code, Michael K. Williams' The Wire anti-hero is a very popular pick on the platform when it comes to badass fictional personalities. Although he has done bad things, the character stands out from the rest because he sticks with his principles even in the face of evil — it is seemingly impossible to dislike Omar, at least according to Redditors.

In addition to all of his memorable lines (which users can not help but quote), Omar has his own fair share of unforgettable scenes in the series. "So badass that drug dealers throw him their stashes when he's out for breakfast," u/BlindWillieJohnson said.

8 Tommy Shelby from 'Peaky Blinders' (2013–2022)

You can always count on Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby to sweep viewers off their feet with his smooth talk and bewitching demeanor. While cold, calculating, and perhaps too ambitious for his own good, the leader of the titular Peaky Blinders is also extremely charismatic and undeniably confident. All of these traits make him a highly compelling personality to observe.

It's not hard to be drawn to Thomas even after the dirty work he has done, and users on the website agree. According to u/SirCarlo, "Cillian Murphy deserves more recognition for playing that character so damn well." And when asked who is the most badass TV character, u/HoolyGoat did not hesitate to write, "Tommy Shelby. Slowly becoming God." After all, how is it that the line goes? "No, I'm not God, not yet."

7 Uncle Iroh from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005–2008)

Uncle Iroh (Mako and Greb Baldwin) is one of the best characters to come out of the Nickelodeon animated series, and that is for sure. Although a very caring and compassionate personality, this wise and spiritual senior knows how to stand up for himself and handle a fight (let's not forget how powerful he is).

It may come as a surprise to some that the Avatar: The Last Airbender character is held in the same regard as other TV badasses on Reddit, but given his background as a general and fighter, it's not hard to see how. As u/Uzrukai explained, "Iroh was just one of those silent guys who knew that they could destroy you in a moment, but just didn't want to."

6 Michael Ehrmantraut from 'Breaking Bad' (2008–2013)

Breaking Bad assuredly has some of the best character writing in the history of television, and Better Call Saul just showcased that once more. On Reddit, many users can not hide their obsession with Jonathan Banks' Michael Ehrmantraut in particular. Although he is a pragmatic character who, just like many others, has done awful things, Ehrmantraut is one of the few that takes little pleasure in getting his hands dirty.

"'You know how they say it's been a pleasure? It hasn't.'" u/fuhqueue looks back at one of the character's most memorable lines, just like many other users on the same thread.

5 Buffy Summers from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997–2003)

Sarah Michelle Gellar's memorable role from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the most referenced in pop culture, and for good reason; throughout the years Buffy Summers has been a part of many people's lives and endures an icon today. With an upbeat and determined personality, this natural-born leader tends to be impulsive and loves to take risks.

"Buffy Summers could beat up everyone in this thread and then finish them off with a sick pun," u/bething rightly remarks. Never underestimate Buffy's unmatched ability to deliver great punchlines while being a total badass.

4 Daryl Dixon from 'The Walking Dead' (2010–2022)

There are many The Walking Dead characters that could potentially take a place on this list, but Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon is surely the most badass of the bunch. A fan-favorite pretty much since the series premiered, this tough cookie is both emotionally and physically strong as well as extremely caring and protective (even if he doesn't show it much).

u/Fluffykitty12 had a lot to say about the character, especially regarding his wild, traumatic journey through the series. "The guy has scars from his father beating the sh*t out of him, went looking for a kid the group had lost in the woods, got thrown off his horse, fell into a ravine and was IMPALED on one if his arrows," the user commented.

3 Elizabeth Jennings from 'The Americans' (2013–2018)

The Americans' Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) has seemingly captured many's attention. In addition to her intelligence and versatility, this skilled Soviet spy and KGB agent is morally righteous and has her heart in the right place. What's so great about her is she fights for what she feels is right but isn't afraid to break some rules in the meantime.

"She was ruthless and determined, a really strong character," McDeath remarked on the platform. There is no doubt that the anti-hero deserves her own spot on the list.

2 Brock F. Samson from 'Venture Bros.' (2003–2018)

An O.S.I. agent and bodyguard of Dr. Thaddeus Venture (James Urbaniak), the beloved deuteragonist from The Venture Bros. is a parody of pro-wrestler Psycho Sid Vicious. Brock Samson (Patrick Warburton) is the strong and silent type, which is possibly what appeals to most people.

"So badass even a dude he already killed remembers him. BROCK BAD!" u/AndrewKM1984 said. The animated character counts on a huge fan base on the platform, and several users truly consider him one of the most badass personalities on the small screen.

1 Root and Shaw from 'Person of Interest' (2011–2016)

Apparently, it's too hard to pick just one — so why not both? Root (Amy Acker), a very intelligent computer hacker, and Shaw (Sarah Shahi), a cool and collected physician, are two three-dimensional and intriguing characters from Person of Interest. They also happen to share one of the most compelling bonds in television.

Many Reddit users claimed that the pair are easily the toughest female characters on television, and u/Mq94 is one of them: "Root and shaw are some of my absolute fave badass women on TV."

