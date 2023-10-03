TRIGGER WARNING: The following contains extremely disturbing content.

The Big Picture Cannibal Ferox is recognized as the most banned movie ever by the Guinness Book of World Records, banned in 31 countries for its extreme violence and scenes of real animal cruelty.

The movie follows a group of people who exploit a native tribe in Colombia, only to incite the cannibals' wrath and face violent consequences.

Despite its shocking content, Cannibal Ferox can be seen as a tale of oppressed people seeking justice against their brutal oppressors, with elements of karma and warning.

Umberto Lenzi's 1981 Italian horror film Let Them Die Slowly, aka Cannibal Ferox, has the distinction of being recognized by Guinness World Records as the most banned movie ever, officially banned in 31 countries (A Serbian Film claims to be banned in over 40, but is not officially recognized by Guinness for the record). It is certainly worthy of the ban, with even those who manage to stomach watching it though regretting their decision to do so. How bad could it actually be? You asked...

What Is 'Cannibal Ferox' About?

The cannibal horror movie Cannibal Ferox begins in Colombia, where Gloria (Lorraine De Selle) is preparing to journey into the rainforest to prove her theory that cannibalism is nothing more than a myth. Accompanying her on the journey are her brother, Rudy (Danilo Mattei), and her friend Pat (Zora Kerova). They soon come across Mike (Giovanni Lombardo Radice), a drug dealer, who is tending to his badly injured business partner Joe (Walter Lucchini), which Mike explains is the result of an attack by cannibals. Sometime that evening, Gloria goes missing, and while searching for her Rudy comes across a largely deserted native village, where they decide to hold camp due to Joe's severe injuries. Mike sets his eyes on Pat, and while in a cocaine-fueled madness he pushes Pat towards killing a native girl nearby. When Pat refuses to do it, Mike murders the girl himself.

It's not Mike's first murder under the influence of cocaine, however. Joe reveals that he and Mike are responsible for the cannibals' aggression. They had come to the region to take advantage of the natives' trust in white men, exploiting them in order to reap emeralds and cocaine. While on cocaine - say no to drugs, kids - Mike brutally tortured and killed their native guide... in front of the entire tribe. In order to escape, Mike kidnapped a native girl, the one he just murdered, to lead them out of the jungle, but they were followed by the tribe's people and attacked. The death of the girl is the final straw for the cannibals, and they go on the hunt for those responsible. Joe, who has passed away from his wounds, is found by the natives, who eat his remains while Rudy and Gloria - who can see the events from a hiding place nearby - look on in horror. Mike and Pat elect to flee and abandon the others, but soon everyone in the party is captured and forced into a cage by the cannibals.

'Cannibal Ferox' Gets Worse

Just wait. As movies about cannibalism often do, Cannibal Ferox gets worse. Mike is taken out of the cage, and the rest of the prisoners watch as the cannibals take their vengeance on Mike through torture and beatings. Then they slice his penis off with a large machete, which is then eaten by one of the villagers. The natives bring the prisoners to another village, but Rudy is able to escape during transport. But Rudy can't escape the booby traps the natives have set up in the jungle, and after he is caught in one his bleeding attracts piranhas. The natives ignore Rudy's pleas for help and shoot him with a poisoned dart instead, allowing the piranha to feast on some medium-rare Rudy in front of everyone.

At the new digs, Pat and Gloria are put in a hole in the ground while Mike, still alive but singing a good octave or two higher, is placed in a separate cage. One of the natives, who had been spared from Mike's aggression earlier, covertly lowers a rope into the hole in order for the women to escape. Only Mike has dug his way out of the cage, and after chasing the native man away he cuts the rope, leaving Pat and Gloria in their hole. He then flees into the jungle and tries desperately to flag down a search and rescue plane flying above. He is recaptured, though, and as punishment, the natives sever one of his hands and drag him back to the village (let's be honest - without his Bennie and the Jets he didn't really need the hand anymore). The search plane lands, but the natives lie to the rescuers, telling them that the crocodiles ate the outsiders after their canoe capsized.

'Cannibal Ferox's Final Girl Is Rescued, But Will Never Truly Escape

Image via Aquarius Releasing

After the plane leaves, Pat is tied up and stripped to the waist, which is helpful in allowing the natives to run hooks through her exposed breasts and hang her by them. In the meantime, Mike's head is placed in a primitive clamp-like contraption which, again, is helpful in allowing the natives to lop the top of his skull off and eat his exposed brain. Mmm... brain... Later that night, the native man who tried to help Pat and Gloria escape returns, and this time is successful in freeing Gloria. He guides her through the jungle to safety but falls into one of the booby traps. Eventually, Gloria comes across a pair of trappers, and as they take her to safety she recounts the story of what has happened, but not the true story. She tells the same lie the natives told, that the others were eaten by crocodiles, leaving her as the sole survivor. Back in civilization, Gloria publishes a book titled Cannibalism: End of a Myth, which is full of lies that support her theory, too deeply disturbed to recount the reality of her own experience.

On its page for the Blu-ray release of the film in the US, Grindhouse Releasing claims at least "two dozen scenes of barbaric torture and sadistic cruelty graphically shown." Needless to say, the graphic violence and scenes of real animal cruelty (disturbingly confirmed as such by the filmmakers) were enough to land Cannibal Ferox on the banned list for a number of countries. But is Cannibal Ferox deeper than the sum of its (body) parts? Yes, the natives are cannibals, but they trusted Mike and Joe, even though the pair had been exploiting them. It wasn't until Mike had killed, in front of the whole tribe, one of the natives that they were attacked, and not until the native girl they kidnapped was slain by Mike that the natives got their dinner on. If we look past the extreme violence, it's a tale of people rising up against oppressors, seeking justice for the unwarranted and brutal murders of their own. When the search plane landed, the natives communicated with the rescuers. Sure, they communicated a lie, but they didn't hack them up as hors d'oeuvres. The rescuers are innocents, but the group, having been associated with Mike through no fault of their own, are not. The death of the native that freed Gloria and guided her to freedom before falling victim to a booby trap is also significant, a karmic warning to the tribe that their violence has now taken one of their own. An excessively gory cannibal horror is not for everyone, but if you can stomach it, you'll find that Cannibal Ferox isn't just a mindless gorefest. That is if you can find it at all in your country.