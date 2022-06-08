For 45 years, Star Wars has been taking fans on a journey through a galaxy far, far away. The franchise has expanded so much over the last four decades. From movies to animation to video games, the content is endless. Also endless, is the list of characters who viewers have met along the way.

While many characters in Star Wars are revered passionately by fans, perhaps the ones who capture hearts most are those beloved droids. Throughout all of Star Wars, the droids have remained a strong and important part of the story. They are so much more than just robots. They are true friends, companions, problem solvers, and oftentimes the ones who make the biggest impact in saving the day. Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) herself said, "never underestimate a droid."

L0-LA59

L0-LA59 is the newest droid to be introduced to fans. Known affectionately as "Lola," this droid has already proven to be adorable and useful. Debuting in the brand-new Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lola belongs to a young Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair). In just three episodes, viewers have had the opportunity to fall in love with this little droid.

Like most droids, Lola is not just cute, not just a robot, but also a friend. This pint-sized droid flies around like a butterfly. She has one big eye, little legs, and adorable ear-like features that raise up like a puppy's. When young Princess Leia finds herself captured by bounty hunters, Lola does all she can to help her escape. This L0 unit's story is just beginning, and already she's capturing the hearts of many.

L3-37

L3-37 has a personality all her own. Perhaps the most sentient of all droids, L3 is a self-made droid composed mostly of astromech and protocol droid parts. She made her debut in Solo: A Star Wars Story as the navigator and co-pilot of Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

L3 stands out for many reasons. She comes off very much as of feminist, but instead of women's rights, she stands up for droid rights. L3 doesn't take flack from anyone and isn't afraid to put anyone in their place. Her concern is the equality of her own kind. She longs for droids to be free of their restraining bolts and no longer oppressed. She has quite the superiority complex, but viewers cannot help but love L3 for these reasons. It's hard not to love a droid that literally fights to the death for what she believes in.

BD-1

BD-1 is a part of the Star Wars video game world and is every bit as heartwarming as the droids seen in films and television. This little two-legged droid is the companion of Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), the protagonist in Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

BD-1 is helpful and sweet. He follows Cal on his journey throughout the galaxy. This tiny droid captures the hearts of game players immediately and the BD droids have started to become a part of other avenues in Star Wars thanks to the popularity of BD-1. All droids have something special that sets them apart. For BD-1, it's his almost puppy-like personality that really makes him special. He really is man's best friend.

D-O

D-O made his debut in The Rise of Skywalker and immediately captured the hearts of fans. This little droid was discovered by BB-8, who reactivated D-O and brought him back to life. It's clear from the start that D-O has had a rough life. He comes off as shy and a little standoffish, but he's also very sweet. D-O becomes a friend to the Resistance and helps them in their fight against the First Order.

D-O is small and heartwarming. His body is almost like a wheel while his head is like a cone. Unlike many droids, he speaks English. What also sets D-O apart is his timid nature. Very likely from being mistreated in the past, he isn't sassy or outspoken like many other droids in Star Wars. He's also not immediately okay with being touched. A memorable moment from The Rise of Skywalker is when Rey (Daisy Ridley) tries to pet D-O to which he replies with, "No, no...no, thank you." This little green and white fidgety droid is as charming as it gets.

Chopper

Chopper is an astromech droid like R2-D2, but their similarities begin and end there. Chopper made his debut in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. This ramshackle of a droid is made up of random parts including two arms coming out of his head. Chopper has a personality unlike any other droid. Many of the droids have a level of sarcasm within them, but Chopper takes it to a whole new level.

Chopper is rude, he's vulgar, he's short-tempered. He does things his own way and doesn't take kindly to being told what to do. It may not sound as though he's very likable, but it's all of these things that make him so endearing. There is just something about a hotheaded little droid that warms the heart. Despite his demeanor, however, Chopper is loyal and probably cares way deep down inside. Just be careful not to get zapped by him!

BB-8

BB-8 is about as precious as it gets. Sharing the big, adorable one-eyed feature like Lola, BB-8 is a rolling droid who was first met in The Force Awakens. From the moment this orange and white ball of cute makes his debut, it's impossible not to love him. BB-8 belongs to Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). The bond between Poe and BB-8 is apparent from the start, which only adds to what makes BB-8 so special and lovable.

Throughout the sequel trilogy, fans watch BB-8 as he helps the Resistance. This little droid has the perfect amount of sass combined with heart. He's resourceful, too! In The Last Jedi, while on the gambling destination of Canto Bight, one of the inebriated guests continuously puts coins into BB-8 thinking he's a slot machine. In one of BB-8's shining moments, he later shoots the coins out in an act of defense. There is also a comedic side to this droid. Who could forget his "thumbs up" in The Force Awakens? Lastly, there is the head tilt that is impossible not to love.

C-3PO

C-3PO is so special and beloved for many reasons. Played by Anthony Daniels, Threepio, as he's affectionately known, has been a part of every Star Wars film. C-3PO is a protocol droid. Protocol droids help in a wide variety of ways including, but not limited to, translating and problem-solving. Over the last more than forty years, fans have followed Threepio's journey as he played a pivotal role in saving the galaxy from the Dark Side.

What really sets C-3PO apart is his never-ending wit. A moment doesn't pass where he doesn't have something to add to the conversation, perhaps even being a bit too much at times. Despite occasionally being shut down to silence him, however, there is no denying how loved Threepio is. He's a true friend, he's hilarious, and he even sacrificed himself in The Rise of Skywalker, risking his entire memory being wiped in order to provide vital information to the Resistance. Finally, one of the most special things in all of Star Wars is C-3PO's friendship with R2-D2.

R2-D2

R2-D2 is the heart of Star Wars. Known affectionately as Artoo, this precious blue and white astromech is the most special of all the droids. Similar to C-3PO, Artoo has been there since the start. He has played such an important role for more than four decades. While he of course performs the typical duties of an astromech, he's so much more than just a standard droid.

Artoo is affectionate. He may be a droid, but it's clear he has feelings and an attachment to others. His loyalty is what makes him the most beloved droid in Star Wars. Not only is he adorable to look at, he also has the most precious voice. He may not be able to communicate in spoken words, but he still expresses himself in such a way that it's clear exactly what he's feeling. There are moments where he rocks back and forth out of pure happiness to moments where his little beeps are so sad, it could make a person cry. Artoo is the truest friend and has a bit of a sassy side when needed. Artoo and Threepio are truly the heart and soul of Star Wars.

