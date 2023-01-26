The drama-filled plot lines of teen television series mean every character is probably a villain at some point, but some characters certainly play this role longer than others, and some never escape it.

But regardless of their villainy, some of these 'villains' go on to become some of the show's most beloved characters. They are adored by fans for their clever dialogue, flare for the theatrics and, in some cases, their redemption arc. And those who don't necessarily redeem themselves continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans, serving as the reason fans continue to return to the show, wanting to know what their favorite agent of chaos has in store next.

1 Blair Waldorf

It's safe to say most Gossip Girl characters are morally complex at best, and protagonist Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) is no exception. But when she isn't scheming to sabotage her best friend, Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), or making sure Little J doesn't steal her spot on the steps of the Met, she is fiercely loyal and one who, quite frankly, deserves better friends.

And unlike the upper-east siders who surround her, Blair is self-aware, not once pretending to be something that she's not, thus allowing her to have tremendous character development, where others, like Serena, remain conceited and unchanged.

2 Mona Vanderwaal

Before Pretty Little Liars lost its way by trying to make sense of convoluted story arcs and underwhelming plot twists, the show got off to an exhilarating start with the show's first major villain, Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish).

Donning the black hoodie to seek revenge for the way she was treated by Alison and her estranged clique, Mona did so in style. And although her character fluctuates between good and not so for most of the show, Mona's character never stoops to anything short of iconic, whether it's in her genius IQ or hacking skills. Not to mention, her time in the black hood, gave fans some of the best 'A' text messages.

3 Sue Sylvester

While most fans would agree Glee's biggest villain was a certain vest-wearing, Journey-loving show choir teacher, the show's creators did their best to convince fans otherwise, framing Sue Sylvester (Jane Lynch) as the show's primary villain in the process.

Charging down the halls of McKinley High in her matching Adidas power tracksuits, destroying school property and giving teenagers self-esteem issues, Sue's characteristic antics only served to make her one of the show's most loved characters. But her relationship Becky and her sister Jean give Sue a heightened humanity, even if this softer side does reveal itself in concerning ways (namely her inappropriate obsession with 'Klaine').

4 Billy Hargrove

Introduced in the second season of Stranger Things as a bully and the uncaring older brother to Max (Sadie Sink), Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) originally stands alongside the monsters of the Upside Down as another villain the Hawkins group have to overcome. He regularly harasses Max and even fights fan favorite Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

Yet, despite his less than admirable beginnings, there wasn't a dry eye in the house when Billy met his untimely death, and Max's ongoing love for him in the show's fourth season meant fans of the show came to see him through Max's loving eyes, not as a bully, but as an older brother and a teenager who did what he could with the complicated cards he was dealt.

5 Paris Geller

Gilmore Girls fans would agree that Paris Geller (Liza Weil) is one of the show's best characters, despite being portrayed as an antagonist in the show's earlier seasons due to her competitive relationship with main character, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). However, once light is shed on Paris' absent parents and unmatched work ethic, fans can't help but empathize with the character.

And even though Rory never refers to Paris as her best friend (an injustice so great that it should be Rory on this list instead of Paris), Paris proves time and time again that she is unfailingly loyal to Rory and those that she cares for. Her highly-strung, and at times aggressive, personality also gave the show some of it's best moments and one-liners.

6 Chuck Bass

Unlike Blair Waldorf, Chuck Bass' (Ed Westwick) redemption arc isn't quite enough for viewers to forget his former wrongdoings. From going after his best friend's girlfriend, sexually assaulting his female peers and dumping Blair, Chuck's past continues to haunt all future versions of his character.

It is his romantic relationship with Blair that is his character's only saving grace, and one which makes him a favorite among fans for his grand romantic gestures that make them forget, even if for just a moment, that he ever likened her to a horse, when he utters those "three words, eight letters" and goes to Paris just to buy Blair her favorite macaroons.

7 Santana Lopez

Before she was professing her love to Britney (Heather Morris) and performing her legendary rendition of "Valerie," Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera) was delivering some of the greatest takedowns McKinley High had ever seen. In the first season of Glee, her position as a cheerleader is prioritized over her spot in New Directions, doing everything she can to please Sue Sylvester and up her rank in the squad, even if this includes trying to break up Finn and Rachel.

But even though Santana's flare for humbling one-liners remains for the show's entirety, her mean girl reputation is quickly replaced for one that is more complex, as the show delves deeper into her sexuality, family struggles and the immense love she has for those close to her, making her one of the most relatable and lovable characters on the show.

8 Jen Lindley

For fans of Dawson's Creek, it is almost impossible to recall a time in the series when the beloved Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) was a villain, and yet, in the show's earlier seasons this 'villainy' largely defines her character. Due to her intervening in the excruciating will-they-won't-they between Dawson and Joey early on, Jen is consistently pitted against small town good girl, Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), resulting in an unfair comparison whereby Jen is made out to be the villain simply for moving to their small town of Capeside.

However, setting aside the internalized misogyny that saw fans of the show rejecting Jen's place in their incestuous friendship group, fans come to realize that Jen was never in the wrong in their love triangle, and a character who certainly deserves a second chance, and a much better ending than the one given to her.

9 Georgina Sparks

Perhaps the most consistent of all Gossip Girl villains is Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), who returns every season to wreak havoc whenever it looks like the show's clique of Upper East Siders may have finally found some peace.

Unlike Blair and Chuck, Georgina is never really given a redemption arc, but nevertheless she is loved by fans of the show for the drama she never fails to bring and for her expert meddling skills which effortlessly expose the flaws of the show's main characters with incriminating USBs and secrets.

10 Hester Ulrich

Unlike other iconic teen TV villains, Hester Ulrich's (Lea Michele) villainous status isn't revealed until the finale of Scream Queens' first season, where viewers learn that Hester's mother was the sorority girl who died in the sorority house bathtub years prior, and that Hester's work as the Red Devil was to get revenge on the Sorority.

While her character is mostly comedic, as Michele dons a fake neck brace and sticks out in a house of perfect blonde 'Chanels', her evil tendencies overpower all other traits, as her hunger for revenge and complete lack of remorse drives all her action, and she says, “even if the Chanels didn't actually kill any of these people, they perpetuated the system that created me... So if anybody should pay for this, it should be them.”

