If you had to hazard a guess as to which actor has appeared in the most Academy Award Best Picture winners, who would it be? Meryl Streep? Great guess, but no. Jack Nicholson? Nope. Robert DeNiro? Nada. So, if the answer isn't one of these esteemed Hollywood icons, the logical choice would be a leading actor who has appeared in the most movies, which would be Bess Flowers. Flowers, the "Queen of the Hollywood Extras," boasts 1,045 acting credits, five of which were nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. Impressive, yes, but still not correct. The actor in question has been credited as an extra in a whopping 1,100 films, which includes 8 Best Picture Oscar winners. That actor is one Franklyn Farnum.

The Apartment A Manhattan insurance clerk tries to rise in his company by letting its executives use his apartment for trysts, but complications and a romance of his own ensue. Release Date June 15, 1960 Director Billy Wilder Cast Jack Lemmon , Shirley MacLaine , Fred MacMurray , Ray Walston Runtime 125 minutes Main Genre Comedy Production Company The Mirisch Company

Who Is Franklyn Farnum?

William Smith was born June 5, 1878, in Boston, Massachusetts, and it wasn't long before he was in show business, appearing in a vaudeville and musical comedy at the age of 12. His career took him to the stage, where he performed in theater and musical productions, and then, sometime around 1915, he arrived in Hollywood and started a career in silent films. It was around this time that Smith took on the stage name Franklyn Farnum. No one really knows exactly why, but it's speculated that Smith may have taken the name to capitalize on the popularity of real-life brothers William and Dustin Farnum, also from Boston, who were leading men in the film industry at the time.

Farnum's niche was in the Western genre, appearing predominantly in low budget features and serials as a William S. Hart-type Western hero. The next ten years is where the bulk of Farnum's leading credited roles lay, appearing as the star in the serial Vanishing Trails, and in features like 1917's The Clock, The Firebrand in 1922, 1925's The Drug Store Cowboy, and The Gambling Fool the same year. Farnum wasn't only enjoying success in film, but in his personal life as well, marrying screen star Alma Rubens in 1918 (a brief success – the pair divorced in 1919).

Franklyn Farnum Transitions to Talking Pictures

As per his biography on Prime Video, Franklyn Farnum left films in 1925 for a brief five-year hiatus, returning at the advent of the talking picture. Now pushing 50, Farnum's days as a leading man were now in the past. The roles Farnum was offered now sent his name plummeting to lower billing, if he was in the credits at all. However, unlike other silent film actors who had trouble transitioning to talkies, Farnum carved himself a new niche in the new sound era, taking on character/support roles and work as an uncredited extra.

By doing so, Farnum not only found work, but a lot of it, maintaining a hectic schedule of appearances for another three decades, lasting well into the days of the television Western. And that was on-screen time. For many years, Farnum was president of the Screen Extras Guild, as cited in his biography on Allmovie. Then, in 1961, "Smiling Franklyn Farnum" passed away at the age of 83, after a battle with cancer. His final appearance on film came in 1961's Pirates of Tortuga.

Franklyn Farnum's Records are Safe

Franklyn Farnum's film appearance tally is a record that is unlikely to be toppled any time soon, if ever. The end. For the Best Picture Oscar winners he appeared in, the first came in 1937's The Life of Emile Zola, in an uncredited role. Then came back to back winners Going My Way (1944) and The Lost Weekend (1945), as a church usher and a barfly/concert attendee respectively. Gentleman's Agreement, where Farnum played a party guest, was next in 1947. Farnum was a Sarah Siddons Awards guest in All About Eve (1950), a spectator in 1952's The Greatest Show on Earth (generally regarded as among the worst Best Picture winners), and an extra in Around the World in 80 Days (1956). His last, The Apartment (1960), saw Farnum portray an office worker. All uncredited, but they count.

His record of being in eight Best Picture Oscar winners is also unlikely to be topped, but it doesn't mean there aren't contenders. Referring back to the previously cited article, the aforementioned Bess Flowers, at five, is the next closest, but she has since passed away, as has Robert Karnes, the bronze medal winner for The Best Years of Our Lives (1946), Gentleman's Agreement (1947), All the King's Men (1949), and From Here to Eternity (1953). Just out of the running – at least for now – are a bevy of actors with three, including Jack Nicholson, Shirley MacLaine, Colin Firth, Ralph Fiennes, Morgan Freeman, and Diane Keaton.

One name that sticks out from the list is John Cazale, who has the distinction of being the only actor with every film he has appeared in nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. Cazale, who passed away at the age of 42 in 1978, starred in only five feature films. Three, The Godfather Part I and II and The Deer Hunter, won the Academy Award for Best Picture, while the other two – The Conversation and Dog Day Afternoon – landed nominations in the category. With a 100% success rate, it's a shame that Cazale's career was cut so tragically short. It would have been interesting to see if the actor had a talent for seeking out roles in stellar films, or if he was simply lucky. Now if Farnum had only achieved the same rate, there would have been 1,100 Oscars on the mantlepiece when he passed away. It's like he wasn't even trying. Nevertheless, both actors have a claim to fame that isn't going to be upset at this year's Academy Awards. But that Cillian Murphy fella might have a shot down the road.

