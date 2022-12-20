The film world is being taken over by streaming platforms used worldwide, and with it comes a great new addition of miniseries. Great stories that have dynamic plots, fleshed-out characters, and gorgeous scriptwriting are boiled down into just a few episodes for audiences to enjoy all in one go. Without the need for long-term commitment to multiple seasons and episodes, miniseries are targeted for those who need something to binge.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Limited Series Streaming Now, From ‘Chernobyl’ to ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Within the world of miniseries are some of the best works of the thriller genre that TV has to offer. Whether that be thrillers with undertones of horror or drama, they have it all. And so does this list. So without further ado, here are the 10 best thriller miniseries to binge.

10/10 'Chernobyl' (2019)

In 2019, the five-part historical thriller TV show aired on HBO. A dramatized retelling of the true story that is one of humanity's real-world horrors. A massive explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine in April 1986. This show tells the tales of the men and women who tried to control the disaster and those who sacrificed their lives to save a worse one from happening.

With its intense attention to detail, Chernobyl informs audiences about how the disaster impacted the environment and the lives of the surrounding people. The incredible performances from Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgärd only enhance the importance of the story itself.

9/10 'The Little Drummer Girl' (2018)

In this six-part series, a young English actress, Charlie (Florence Pugh), is hired by Mossad to infiltrate the terrorist organizations that a Palestinian assassin is using to attack important Israelis. In some ways, this is the role of Charlie's lifetime. It requires all of her acting skills but also places her in grave danger.

RELATED: 7 John Le Carré Novels That Inspired Great Spy Thriller Movies and Series

An outstanding story strengthened by multiple settings, great costume design, and amazing acting performances from Pugh and more, The Little Drummer Girl is the perfect addition to your watch list. With undertones of the great classic spy movies, this miniseries contains fear, mystery, and psychological espionage. With the more violent scenes spread out strategically, the series manages to bring sophistication to the onslaught of action stories.

8/10 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Image via HBO

Based on the book by Gillian Flynn of the same name, Sharp Objects follows reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) as she faces her past trauma when she must return to her hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Forced to reconnect with her estranged mother and half-sister whilst living in her family's Victorian mansion, Camille finds herself getting too close to the young victims.

By the author who wrote the famous Gone Girl, Sharp Objects manages to live up to its predecessor with its suspense-filled story. Short and sharp, filled with twist and turns, it is a definite binge.

7/10 'Behind Her Eyes' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Louise (Simona Brown), a divorced single mother, works as a secretary. One night she meets David (Tom Bateman), a man with whom she begins an affair. It just so happens that he is her new boss in the office. As they fall for each other, fate brings Louise's path in connection to David's wife, Adele (Eve Hewson). Louise is faced with many new twists and must find what is hidden behind David and Adele's relationship.

RELATED: 'Behind Her Eyes': Here's How Star Eve Hewson Reacted to the Netflix Drama's Wild Twist

Within this six-part show, viewers' minds are never at rest. It has you thinking the entire time. With twists and mysteries, you won't see coming, Behind Her Eyes is a prime example of a psychological thriller series at its best.

6/10 'Unbelievable' (2019)

Making its debut in 2019, Unbelievable is a truly gritty criminal drama based on true events. The plot centers around a teen named Marie (Kaitlyn Dever) who reports her own sexual assault but retracts it, leading her to be charged with inventing the entire ordeal. However, two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) follow the path to the truth.

With a cast full of incredible actors that deliver immensely compelling performances and a screenplay that has mystery, grief, and darkness to the table, Unbelievable will have the audience hooked from the first episode. Unbelievable has audiences think about the topic presented seriously, and brings new light to the struggles of sexual assault.

5/10 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Image via Netflix

This is the story of a small, remote island town whose already-existing divide is amplified by the arrival of a charismatic priest and the return of a disgraced young man. A newfound religious enthusiasm sweeps the village when Father Paul shows up on Crockett Island at the same time as mysterious and seemingly miraculous occurrences. But might these miracles come with a cost?

RELATED: 10 Supernatural Religious Horror Movies That Will Have You Sleeping With A Night Light

A perfectly blended combination of religion, horror, and thriller genres,Midnight Mass has chills covering the audience's entire bodies. Another masterpiece from Mike Flanagan sees unique and compelling characters take center stage.

4/10 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Image via Netflix

A broken family struggles with eerie recollections of their former home and the horrible incidents that forced them to leave it. Jumping from past to present, we follow the individual stories of the Crain siblings who are haunted by the ghosts of Hill House. As they grow older and are forced back together by a tragedy that hits them hard.

Yet another work by Mike Flanagan makes the list. One of the greatest parts of this series is how the Crain children represent the five stages of grief: Denial (Steven), Anger (Shirley), Depression (Theo), Bargaining (Luke), and Acceptance (Nell).

3/10 'The Cry' (2018)

The disappearance of a newborn from a small Australian seaside town serves as the starting point for an investigation into the crumbling psychology of a young couple as they cope with an unimaginable catastrophe both in the open eye of the public and behind closed doors.

Nominated for an International Emmy for Best Actress, Jenna Coleman leads this series with her character of devastated mother Joanna. Coleman's portrayal of grief over a lost child is a wonder to behold. As you watch the three-part series you feel pity, hatred, and justice- it's cleverly played out.

2/10 'When They See Us' (2019)

With a total of four episodes, When They See Us follows the actual account of the Central Park Five, a group of five young men who gained notoriety after being falsely accused of assaulting a woman. This limited series spans a quarter of a century, from when the teens are first questioned about the incident in the spring of 1989, going through their exoneration in 2002, and ultimately the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.

RELATED: 9 Best Fictional Films & Shows Based on Real-Life Crimes

The captivating plot keeps viewers engaged from beginning to end and is supported by great, credible acting. It offers a much-needed perspective on social justice.

1/10 'Black Bird' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is given a minimum security jail sentence of 10 years, but he strikes a deal with the FBI to become friends with a possible serial killer. The bodies of up to 18 women may be found if Keene can get Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) to confess. But is Hall a serial killer? Or a serial confessor?

Egerton brings incredible suspense and intensity to his character, delivering an amazing performance. Incredibly convincing, Hauser also makes you believe everything that is written about his character. This series will grip you from start to end, especially when you remember that it's based on a true story.

NEXT: 10 Miniseries to Watch If You Love History